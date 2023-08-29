Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

AXS Real Estate Income ETF

ETF
RINC
Payout Change
Initiated
Price as of:
$25.0238 -1.37 -5.18%
primary theme
N/A
RINC (ETF)

AXS Real Estate Income ETF

Payout Change
Initiated
Price as of:
$25.0238 -1.37 -5.18%
primary theme
N/A
RINC (ETF)

AXS Real Estate Income ETF

Payout Change
Initiated
Price as of:
$25.0238 -1.37 -5.18%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 08/29/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

AXS Real Estate Income ETF

RINC | ETF

$25.02

-

-

1.25%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.4
$25.02
$26.39

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.25%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 08/29/2023

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

AXS Real Estate Income ETF

RINC | ETF

$25.02

-

-

1.25%

RINC - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    AXS Real Estate Income ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    INVESTMENT MANAGERS SERIES TRUST II
  • Inception Date
    Aug 28, 2023
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in the component securities of the Index.

Gapstow Capital Partners is the index provider (“Gapstow” or the “Index Provider”). Gapstow is not affiliated with the Fund or the Fund’s investment advisor. The Index constituents are primarily common stocks of U.S. publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) that focus on owning commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage-backed securities (“mREITs”) and to a lesser extent, publicly traded closed-end funds that invest primarily in mortgage-backed securities (“mCEFs”). As of December 21, 2022, the Index was comprised of 28 mREITs. No mCEFs met the criteria for inclusion in the Index as of December 2022.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, an mREIT or mCEF must have (i) been trading for at least 90 days, (ii) an average daily trading volume of above $750,000 over the last six months and (iii) an average market capitalization above $500 million over the last six months. Gapstow classifies each constituent into one of the following three real estate debt sectors for weighting purposes, as discussed further below:

Commercial real estate lending
Non-agency real estate debt, or
Agency real estate debt

Gapstow analyzes the constituents once a year to ensure they are still properly classified.

Each constituent is assigned an initial neutral weight based on its sector and the number of constituents in the sector. For example, the commercial real estate lending sector has a neutral weight of 50% of the Index, and if there are 12 securities in the sector, each security in the commercial real estate lending sector will have a neutral constituent weight of 4.2%. The non-agency real estate debt and agency real estate debt sectors will each have neutral weight of 25%.

The Index is reconstituted semi-annually, effective on the first business day (i.e., NYSE trading day) of April and October. The Index’s exposure may change significantly with each reconstitution or due to market movements between reconstitutions. The Index is rebalanced to neutral sector and constituent weights each quarter.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in approximately the same proportion as in the Index. However, when the Fund’s investment advisor believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs; an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid; or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index), the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy. Representative sampling is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a sample of the component securities in the Index, the risk, return and other characteristics of which closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer, or a smaller number of issuers, than a diversified fund.

To the extent the Index concentrates in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) to approximately the same extent as the Index. As of the date of this Prospectus, the Index is currently concentrated in commercial real estate debt.

Read More

RINC - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RINC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RINC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RINC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RINC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

RINC - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RINC Category Low Category High RINC % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RINC % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

RINC - Expenses

Operational Fees

RINC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.25% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 1.25% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

RINC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

RINC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RINC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

RINC - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RINC Category Low Category High RINC % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RINC Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RINC Category Low Category High RINC % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RINC Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

RINC - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×