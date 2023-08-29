The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes, will be invested in the component securities of the Index.

Gapstow Capital Partners is the index provider (“Gapstow” or the “Index Provider”). Gapstow is not affiliated with the Fund or the Fund’s investment advisor. The Index constituents are primarily common stocks of U.S. publicly traded real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) that focus on owning commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage-backed securities (“mREITs”) and to a lesser extent, publicly traded closed-end funds that invest primarily in mortgage-backed securities (“mCEFs”). As of December 21, 2022, the Index was comprised of 28 mREITs. No mCEFs met the criteria for inclusion in the Index as of December 2022.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, an mREIT or mCEF must have (i) been trading for at least 90 days, (ii) an average daily trading volume of above $750,000 over the last six months and (iii) an average market capitalization above $500 million over the last six months. Gapstow classifies each constituent into one of the following three real estate debt sectors for weighting purposes, as discussed further below:

● Commercial real estate lending

● Non-agency real estate debt, or

● Agency real estate debt

Gapstow analyzes the constituents once a year to ensure they are still properly classified.

Each constituent is assigned an initial neutral weight based on its sector and the number of constituents in the sector. For example, the commercial real estate lending sector has a neutral weight of 50% of the Index, and if there are 12 securities in the sector, each security in the commercial real estate lending sector will have a neutral constituent weight of 4.2%. The non-agency real estate debt and agency real estate debt sectors will each have neutral weight of 25%.

The Index is reconstituted semi-annually, effective on the first business day (i.e., NYSE trading day) of April and October. The Index’s exposure may change significantly with each reconstitution or due to market movements between reconstitutions. The Index is rebalanced to neutral sector and constituent weights each quarter.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in approximately the same proportion as in the Index. However, when the Fund’s investment advisor believes it is in the best interests of the Fund (e.g., when replicating the Index involves practical difficulties or substantial costs; an Index constituent becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable, or less liquid; or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations that apply to the Fund but not to the Index), the Fund may use a “representative sampling” strategy. Representative sampling is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a sample of the component securities in the Index, the risk, return and other characteristics of which closely resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means that it may invest a greater percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer, or a smaller number of issuers, than a diversified fund.

To the extent the Index concentrates in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) to approximately the same extent as the Index. As of the date of this Prospectus, the Index is currently concentrated in commercial real estate debt.