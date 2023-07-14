As an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”), the Fund will not seek to replicate the performance of an index. The Fund seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective of total return by investing in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that are registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) and not affiliated with the Fund (together, the “Portfolio Funds”). In addition to its indirect investments, the Fund may also invest directly in put and call options on index ETFs, sector ETFs, individual equities, and cash and cash equivalents as part of its risk management strategy.

The strategy will follow an asset allocation strategy under which the Advisor selects ETFs that invest in equity securities and fixed income securities. The equity securities consist of primarily U.S., foreign (including emerging markets), large cap, mid cap, and small cap securities. The fixed income securities will be primarily investment grade and may be of any duration and maturity, although the Advisor expects that most will be short to medium term (maturity of 1-10 years) fixed income securities. The Advisor selects individual ETFs based on their performance track record, portfolio manager views on the underlying investments, and risk/return analysis of the ETF against a comparable benchmark. The asset allocation strategy of the Fund deploys the Fund’s assets among equity and fixed income securities based on the Advisor’s internal technical and economic fundamental research. Economic fundamental research focuses on macroeconomic factors (e.g., economy and industry conditions). The Fund may invest 0-100% of its assets in equity and in fixed income securities based on the optimal allocation suggested by the Advisor’s research. The Fund may also invest in ETFs that invest in alternative investments, which will consist primarily of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”), limited partnerships, commodities, long/short equity, or global macro strategies to hedge the equity and fixed income investments with 0-20% of Fund assets.

The Portfolio Funds will not be limited in their investments by market capitalization or sector criteria. The selection of equity ETFs is based on how well the ETF tracks an index for large cap securities (S&P 500), mid cap securities (S&P Mid Cap 400), and small cap securities (Russell 2000). The selection of fixed income ETFs is based on how well the ETF tracks an index for short to intermediate US Treasuries, or the Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index. The Portfolio Funds in which a portfolio manager invests will have an investment objective similar to the Fund’s or will otherwise hold permitted investments under the Fund’s investment policies set forth in this prospectus. Although the Fund principally invests in Portfolio Funds with no sales related expenses or very low sales related expenses, a portfolio manager is not precluded from investing in Portfolio Funds with sales-related expenses, redemption fees, and/or service fees.

The Fund will employ a risk management strategy intended to manage the volatility of the Fund’s returns and manage the overall risk of investing in the Fund. The risk management strategy monitors technical metrics on equity indices that may identify periods where there is potential for higher equity market risk. These technical metrics use mathematically based tools to identify positive or negative trends in equity indices, so, when the technical metrics identify a negative trend, there may be a potential for higher equity market risk. When periods of declining equity markets are more likely, the risk management strategy will reduce equity exposure. When employing this risk management strategy, the Fund may allocate a significant percentage of its assets to cash and cash equivalents. When employing the risk management strategy, in addition to cash and cash equivalents, the Fund may utilize a hedge overlay for downside protection, which will include put and call options and ETFs that have exposure to changes in volatility or offer inverse performance to equity markets (inverse ETFs). The hedge overlay will be used when the Advisor believes there is the potential for higher risk of loss in equity markets.

The Advisor will sell a Portfolio Fund when a more attractive investment opportunity is identified, or the Fund’s portfolio needs to be rebalanced based on the Advisor’s internal technical and economic fundamental research. The Advisor’s research includes relative value of a security compared to other securities with similar market capitalization and equity style. The Advisor may opportunistically invest a portion of the portfolio that the advisor believes may outperform the benchmark based on its analysis of macroeconomic factors such as inflation expectations, interest rates, equity sector analysis, and the political environment. As a result of this strategy, the Fund may have a relatively high level of portfolio turnover compared to other mutual funds, which may affect the Fund’s performance due to higher transaction costs and taxes. Portfolio turnover will not be a limiting factor in making investment decisions.