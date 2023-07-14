Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

RH Tactical Outlook ETF

RHTX | Active ETF

$13.72

$21.4 M

0.00%

2.14%

Vitals

YTD Return

7.4%

1 yr return

7.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$21.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

0.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.7
$12.07
$14.20

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 2.14%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

RHTX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    RH Tactical Outlook ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Adaptive ETFs
  • Inception Date
    Sep 20, 2012
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Scott Wetherington

Fund Description

As an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”), the Fund will not seek to replicate the performance of an index. The Fund seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective of total return by investing in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that are registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) and not affiliated with the Fund (together, the “Portfolio Funds”). In addition to its indirect investments, the Fund may also invest directly in put and call options on index ETFs, sector ETFs, individual equities, and cash and cash equivalents as part of its risk management strategy.
The strategy will follow an asset allocation strategy under which the Advisor selects ETFs that invest in equity securities and fixed income securities. The equity securities consist of primarily U.S., foreign (including emerging markets), large cap, mid cap, and small cap securities. The fixed income securities will be primarily investment grade and may be of any duration and maturity, although the Advisor expects that most will be short to medium term (maturity of 1-10 years) fixed income securities. The Advisor selects individual ETFs based on their performance track record, portfolio manager views on the underlying investments, and risk/return analysis of the ETF against a comparable benchmark.  The asset allocation strategy of the Fund deploys the Fund’s assets among equity and fixed income securities based on the Advisor’s internal technical and economic fundamental research. Economic fundamental research focuses on macroeconomic factors (e.g., economy and industry conditions). The Fund may invest 0-100% of its assets in equity and in fixed income securities based on the optimal allocation suggested by the Advisor’s research. The Fund may also invest in ETFs that invest in alternative investments, which will consist primarily of Real Estate Investment Trusts (“REITs”), limited partnerships, commodities, long/short equity, or global macro strategies to hedge the equity and fixed income investments with 0-20% of Fund assets.
The Portfolio Funds will not be limited in their investments by market capitalization or sector criteria. The selection of equity ETFs is based on how well the ETF tracks an index for large cap securities (S&P 500), mid cap securities (S&P Mid Cap 400), and small cap securities (Russell 2000). The selection of fixed income ETFs is based on how well the ETF tracks an index for short to intermediate US Treasuries, or the Bloomberg Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index. The Portfolio Funds in which a portfolio manager invests will have an investment objective similar to the Fund’s or will otherwise hold permitted investments under the Fund’s investment policies set forth in this prospectus.  Although the Fund principally invests in Portfolio Funds with no sales related expenses or very low sales related expenses, a portfolio manager is not precluded from investing in Portfolio Funds with sales-related expenses, redemption fees, and/or service fees.
The Fund will employ a risk management strategy intended to manage the volatility of the Fund’s returns and manage the overall risk of investing in the Fund. The risk management strategy monitors technical metrics on equity indices that may identify periods where there is potential for higher equity market risk. These technical metrics use mathematically based tools to identify positive or negative trends in equity indices, so, when the technical metrics identify a negative trend, there may be a potential for higher equity market risk.  When periods of declining equity markets are more likely, the risk management strategy will reduce equity exposure. When employing this risk management strategy, the Fund may allocate a significant percentage of its assets to cash and cash equivalents. When employing the risk management strategy, in addition to cash and cash equivalents, the Fund may utilize a hedge overlay for downside protection, which will include put and call options and ETFs that have exposure to changes in volatility or offer inverse performance to equity markets (inverse ETFs).  The hedge overlay will be used when the Advisor believes there is the potential for higher risk of loss in equity markets.
The Advisor will sell a Portfolio Fund when a more attractive investment opportunity is identified, or the Fund’s portfolio needs to be rebalanced based on the Advisor’s internal technical and economic fundamental research. The Advisor’s research includes relative value of a security compared to other securities with similar market capitalization and equity style. The Advisor may opportunistically invest a portion of the portfolio that the advisor believes may outperform the benchmark based on its analysis of macroeconomic factors such as inflation expectations, interest rates, equity sector analysis, and the political environment. As a result of this strategy, the Fund may have a relatively high level of portfolio turnover compared to other mutual funds, which may affect the Fund’s performance due to higher transaction costs and taxes. Portfolio turnover will not be a limiting factor in making investment decisions.
Read More

RHTX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RHTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.4% -23.1% 13.0% 95.26%
1 Yr 7.7% -35.8% 24.9% 24.70%
3 Yr 0.0%* -18.8% 16.5% 9.36%
5 Yr 0.0%* -14.6% 12.6% 1.90%
10 Yr 0.0%* -9.0% 4.1% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RHTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -48.5% 15.7% N/A
2021 N/A -10.0% 21.8% N/A
2020 N/A -5.8% 15.2% N/A
2019 N/A -7.6% 6.4% N/A
2018 N/A -6.8% 8.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RHTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -29.8% 13.0% 98.81%
1 Yr N/A -35.8% 24.9% 24.70%
3 Yr N/A* -18.8% 16.5% 9.36%
5 Yr N/A* -14.6% 12.6% 1.90%
10 Yr N/A* -9.0% 6.3% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RHTX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -48.5% 15.7% N/A
2021 N/A -10.0% 21.8% N/A
2020 N/A -5.8% 15.2% N/A
2019 N/A -6.8% 6.4% N/A
2018 N/A -6.8% 11.4% N/A

RHTX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RHTX Category Low Category High RHTX % Rank
Net Assets 21.4 M 1.96 M 15.7 B 85.83%
Number of Holdings 9 2 3255 86.61%
Net Assets in Top 10 21.8 M 349 K 12.1 B 89.76%
Weighting of Top 10 0.93% 22.2% 100.0% 0.88%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ETF 22.00%
  2. ETF 16.00%
  3. ETF 11.00%
  4. ETF 10.00%
  5. ETF 9.00%
  6. ETF 7.00%
  7. ETF 6.00%
  8. ETF 4.00%
  9. ETF 2.00%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RHTX % Rank
Cash 		99.07% -65.52% 88.88% 82.28%
Stocks 		0.93% 0.00% 238.38% 10.63%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 6.21% 26.38%
Other 		0.00% -72.87% 73.78% 26.77%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 8.92% 53.94%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 106.59% 81.50%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RHTX % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 91.12% 42.45%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 85.77% 23.58%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 99.45% 46.70%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 23.85% 55.66%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 38.63% 57.55%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 98.22% 72.64%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 60.89% 16.51%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 21.61% 11.32%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 37.51% 54.25%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 25.83% 21.70%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 56.73% 70.28%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RHTX % Rank
US 		0.93% -1.19% 235.84% 6.30%
Non US 		0.00% -6.82% 98.11% 52.76%

RHTX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RHTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 2.14% 0.44% 3.72% 54.94%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.50% 62.99%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.05% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

RHTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RHTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RHTX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 441.00% N/A

RHTX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RHTX Category Low Category High RHTX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 37.53% 45.45%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RHTX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RHTX Category Low Category High RHTX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.12% 13.72% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RHTX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RHTX - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Wetherington

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 20, 2012

9.7

9.7%

Scott is an accomplished member of the Cavalier team with 25 years of experience in portfolio management, research and investment strategies. Scott serves as Chief Investment Officer and is responsible for leading the research and investment strategies for Cavalier’s Mutual Funds. He also serves as Portfolio Manager for Cavalier’s Tactical Economic SMA, Cavalier Tactical Economic Fund, Cavalier Hedged High Income Fund and the NE Index Fund. Prior to Cavalier, Scott served as Senior Portfolio Manager and Chief Investment Strategist for Linder Capital Advisors. Scott is a frequent speaker at conferences on Portfolio Management and has been honored as a guest speaker at Georgia Institute of Technology. Scott earned his Bachelor of Business Administration at James Madison University. He resides in Georgia with his family. Scott also holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation (CFA) and is a member of the Atlanta Society of Finance and Investment Professionals.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 33.83 6.64 13.0

