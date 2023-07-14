As an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”), the Fund will not seek to replicate the performance of an index. The Advisor seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective of capital appreciation by investing in exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) that are registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”) and not affiliated with the Fund (“Portfolio Funds”). In addition to its indirect investments, the Fund may also invest directly in put and call options on index ETFs, sector ETFs, individual equities, and cash and cash equivalents as part of its risk management strategy.

The Advisor splits the Fund’s portfolio into two segments: core and opportunistic. For the core segment of the Fund’s strategy, the Advisor may invest in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index and utilize puts and calls for hedging the corresponding ETF. The investments of the Portfolio Funds will generally be comprised of equity securities included in the S&P 500 Index and principally consisting of common stock. The Advisor will balance the Fund’s Portfolio Funds around these core equity holdings.

The Advisor uses an investment model for analyzing market trends. The investment model includes factors such as price momentum, volatility, and comparative indicators relative to certain indices. When the Advisor’s model indicates a negative market trend, the Fund may hedge the Fund’s portfolio by investing in ETFs that invest in treasury bonds, exchange traded notes (“ETNs”), and leverage and inverse ETFs. The leveraged ETFs hedge the Fund’s portfolio by offsetting equity allocations without need to sell the long equity positions. The Fund may hold significant cash or inverse ETF positions during unfavorable market conditions.

The opportunistic segment of the Fund’s portfolio consists of an allocation to large cap growth and/or large cap value ETFs. The allocation is determined by the Advisor’s model, which considers relative historical performance between the S&P 500 Growth Index and the S&P 500 Value Index, and the momentum of the relative historical performance of the S&P 500 Growth Index and the S&P 500 Value Index to determine the relative value between U.S. large cap growth and U.S. large cap value securities. The S&P 500 Growth Index is a sub-set of the S&P 500 Index that includes growth stocks, which it measures using three factors: sales growth, the ratio of earnings change to price, and momentum. The S&P 500 Value Index is a sub-set of the S&P 500 Index that includes value stocks, which it measures using three factors: the ratios of book value, earnings, and sales to price.

The Fund will employ a risk management strategy intended to manage the volatility of the Fund’s returns and manage the overall risk of investing in the Fund. The risk management strategy monitors technical metrics on equity indices that may identify periods where there is potential for higher equity market risk. These technical metrics use mathematically based tools to identify positive or negative trends in equity indices, so, when the technical metrics identify a negative trend, there may be a potential for higher equity market risk. When periods of declining equity markets are more likely, the risk management strategy will reduce equity exposure. When employing this risk management strategy, the Fund may allocate a significant percentage of its assets to cash and cash equivalents. When employing the risk management strategy, in addition to cash and cash equivalents, the Fund may utilize a hedge overlay for downside protection, which will include put and call options and ETFs that have exposure to changes in volatility or offer inverse performance to equity markets (inverse ETFs). The hedge overlay will be used when the Advisor believes there is the potential for higher risk of loss in equity markets.

The Portfolio Funds in which the Fund invests will have an investment objective similar to the Fund’s or will otherwise track particular market sectors. Although the Fund principally invests in Portfolio Funds with no sales related expenses or very low sales related expenses, the Fund is not precluded from investing in Portfolio Funds with sales-related expenses, redemption fees, and/or service fees. The Fund may have a relatively high level of portfolio turnover compared to other mutual funds, which may affect the Fund’s performance due to higher transactions costs and higher taxes. Portfolio turnover will not be a limiting factor in making investment decisions.