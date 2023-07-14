Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF

RHCB | Active ETF

$45.40

$22.7 M

4.23%

$1.92

0.35%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.7%

1 yr return

-0.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$22.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

13.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$45.6
$42.53
$48.00

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

RHCB - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    BNY Mellon Responsible Horizons Corporate Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Scott Ruesterholz

Fund Description

To pursue its goal, the fund normally invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in corporate debt securities issued by companies that demonstrate attractive investment attributes and attractive business practices based on an environmental, social and governance (ESG) evaluation methodology. The fund's investment in corporate debt securities typically includes corporate bonds, notes and debentures of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, including the securities of issuers in emerging market countries.

The fund may, from time to time, invest a significant portion (more than 20%) of its total assets in securities of companies in certain sectors or located in particular countries or regions. As of the date of this Prospectus, the fund expects to invest a significant portion of its assets in securities of companies located in the broader European region.

The fund normally invests primarily in fixed-income securities rated, at the time of purchase, investment grade (i.e., Baa3/BBB- or higher) or the unrated equivalent as determined by the fund's sub-adviser, Insight North America LLC (Insight), an affiliate of the Adviser. The fund, however, may invest up to 20% of its net assets in fixed-income securities rated, at the time of purchase, below investment grade ("high yield" or "junk" bonds) or the unrated equivalent as determined by Insight. The fund's investments, at the time of purchase, will have a minimum rating of B-, using ratings from Moody's Investors Service Inc. (Moody's), Standard & Poor's Corporation (S&P), or Fitch Ratings (Fitch), or the unrated equivalent as determined by Insight. If all three rating agencies rate an investment and the ratings are not the same, the fund will use the middle rating (e.g., if the ratings are A, A and B, the rating will be A). If only two of the rating agencies rate an investment and the ratings are not the same, the fund will use the lower of the two ratings (e.g., if the ratings are A and B, the rating will be B).

There are no restrictions on the average maturity or duration of the fund's portfolio or on the maturities or duration of the individual debt securities the fund may purchase. Duration is an indication of an investment's "interest rate risk," or how sensitive a bond or the fund's portfolio may be to changes in interest rates. Generally, the longer a bond's duration, the more likely it is to react to interest rate fluctuations and the greater its long-term risk/return potential.

Insight uses a combination of external and/or internal ESG research, as well as "bottom-up" credit research and relative value assessments, to evaluate potential investments for the fund's portfolio. The ESG evaluation includes: (1) Insight's assessment of the overall suitability of an issuer based on Insight's proprietary ESG score, and (2) screening out issuers, industries and/or sectors which are deemed by Insight to not be suitable for the fund, as set forth below.

Insight assigns an ESG score to an issuer based on Insight's evaluation of (1) ESG-related proprietary data and/or data provided by third-party providers and/or (2) the issuer's vulnerability to ESG risk, in each case, generally based on the ESG criteria below: Insight considers environmental, social and governance data and risk when determining an issuer's ESG score; however, Insight places the greatest emphasis on the environmental, social and/or governance-related data and risk it considers most relevant to the issuer's industry. ESG scores range from 1 (best) to 5 (worst), and securities of issuers with scores of 5 at the time of purchase will be ineligible for inclusion in the fund's portfolio.

Environmental analysis, which may include an assessment of material environmental issues, such as carbon emissions, water management, energy sources and uses, hazardous materials, environmental benefits, natural resources, biodiversity, land rehabilitation and the risks presented by physical threats such as extreme weather events.

Social analysis, which may include an assessment of material social issues, such as human rights, human capital management, diversity and inclusion, supply chain management, labor standards, health and safety, business ethics, including consumer protection, and avoidance of corruption in all forms, including extortion and bribery.

Governance analysis, which may include an assessment of corporate governance structures and processes and takes into account the particular company circumstances and regulatory restrictions, guidelines and established best practices with respect to board structure, including the balance between executive and independent board representation, succession planning, capital structure, remuneration, risk management, internal controls, shareholder rights, ownership structure and transparency.

Issuers also will be excluded where, at the time of purchase and based on available information, their revenue exceeds certain thresholds (generally 0%-5% depending on the product, industry or sector, except for Coal Power generation, which may not be more than 10% of an issuer's revenue) derived from products, or they are in an industry and/or sector, that are considered unsuitable for the fund based on their vulnerability to ESG risk (for example, tobacco, gambling, controversial weapons and coal extraction) and the risk they potentially pose to fund performance.

In addition to ESG considerations, Insight primarily uses "bottom-up" credit research and analysis in its selection of securities. This involves an assessment of the creditworthiness of the issuer incorporating an analysis of key credit metrics, such as leverage and cash flow. A relative value assessment of the issuer's debt instruments against comparable debt instruments may also be undertaken to supplement credit research and analysis. This approach aims to identify U.S. and foreign investments with attractive total return generating potential.

To the extent the fund holds a security of an issuer whose ESG score has deteriorated so that it would no longer be eligible for purchase, the fund may continue to hold such security for up to twelve months. During this time, Insight will engage with the issuer in an effort to implement improvements. If, after twelve months, Insight does not believe sufficient improvements have been or will be made, the security will be sold.

The fund's portfolio managers also may sell a security as a result of one or more of the following:

Due to excessive valuations or in anticipation of pricing declines;

The security subsequently fails to meet the investment criteria;

The fundamental profile deteriorates;

A more attractive security is found;

Due to a change in macroeconomic outlook; or

To meet anticipated liquidity needs.

Read More

RHCB - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RHCB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.7% -37.4% 3.2% N/A
1 Yr -0.4% -22.5% 163.5% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -13.4% 33.3% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -10.0% 21.5% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -4.1% 9.4% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RHCB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -27.3% 144.0% N/A
2021 N/A -15.7% 31.5% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.5% N/A
2019 N/A -52.0% 4.7% N/A
2018 N/A -3.1% 13.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RHCB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -37.4% 2.2% N/A
1 Yr N/A -22.5% 163.5% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -13.4% 33.3% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 21.5% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -4.1% 9.7% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RHCB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -27.3% 144.0% N/A
2021 N/A -15.7% 31.5% N/A
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.5% N/A
2019 N/A -14.8% 4.7% N/A
2018 N/A -3.1% 13.4% N/A

RHCB - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RHCB Category Low Category High RHCB % Rank
Net Assets 22.7 M 6.52 M 44.4 B 86.16%
Number of Holdings 227 2 9191 55.52%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.96 M -29.6 M 3.34 B 85.37%
Weighting of Top 10 13.34% 1.8% 100.0% 65.57%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Note/Bond 2.08%
  2. Dreyfus Institutional Preferred Government Money Market Fund 1.52%
  3. United States Treasury Note/Bond 1.33%
  4. JPMorgan Chase Co 1.23%
  5. PNC Financial Services Group Inc/The 1.08%
  6. Morgan Stanley 1.06%
  7. Jackson Financial Inc 1.06%
  8. AbbVie Inc 1.05%
  9. Citigroup Inc 1.02%
  10. Credit Suisse Group AG 1.01%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RHCB % Rank
Bonds 		98.40% 15.65% 141.47% 86.87%
Cash 		2.26% -49.09% 54.19% 39.70%
Other 		0.18% -38.92% 3.98% 16.42%
Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.27% 22.99%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 9.18% 34.93%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 78.47% 3.58%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RHCB % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		2.26% 0.00% 54.19% 48.96%
Derivative 		0.18% 0.00% 27.02% 28.06%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 23.18% 67.76%
Corporate 		0.00% 41.80% 100.00% 54.93%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 3.62% 37.61%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 25.63% 22.09%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RHCB % Rank
US 		97.19% 0.00% 122.90% 83.88%
Non US 		1.21% 0.00% 47.05% 31.04%

RHCB - Expenses

Operational Fees

RHCB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.35% 0.03% 3.62% 56.48%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.35% 43.56%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

RHCB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 4.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RHCB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RHCB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 259.00% N/A

RHCB - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RHCB Category Low Category High RHCB % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.23% 0.00% 25.68% 64.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RHCB Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Monthly Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RHCB Category Low Category High RHCB % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A 0.38% 7.58% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RHCB Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RHCB - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Scott Ruesterholz

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 21, 2022

0.19

0.2%

Mr. Ruesterholz is a portfolio manager and member of the Fixed-Income Group at Insight. Mr. Ruesterholz has been employed by Insight or a predecessor firm since June 2014.

Erin Spalsbury

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 21, 2022

0.19

0.2%

Ms. Spalsbury is a senior portfolio manager and a member of the Fixed-Income Group at Insight, which she joined in August 2019. Prior thereto, Ms. Spalsbury was a fixed-income portfolio manager at Conning from January 2017 to December 2018 and at JP Morgan and predecessor organizations from June 1994 to December 2016.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.33 24.76 6.22 2.41

