Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Expense ratio is the fund's total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.1
$24.98
$25.11

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Expense ratio is the fund's total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

RGEF - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Rockefeller Global Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Oct 28, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed ETF. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus borrowing for investment purposes) in equity securities of U.S. small- and mid-capitalization companies. The Fund defines a “U.S. company” as a company that is organized in or has substantial business activities in the United States of America (i.e., securities of issuers that during the issuer’s most recent fiscal year derived at least 50% of its revenue or profits from goods produced or sold, investments made, or services performed in the U.S. or that have at least 50% of its assets in the U.S.). The Fund considers small- and mid-capitalization companies to be those companies having a market capitalization range within the range of companies comprising the Russell 2500® Index (the “Index”). As of July 31, 2024, the market capitalization range for the Index was approximately $17.1 million to $26.6 billion, which may increase or decrease at any time.

With respect to 20% of the Fund’s net assets, the Fund may invest in companies with market capitalizations below or above the Index. Subject to the Fund’s 80% policy, investments in companies that move above or below the small- to mid- capitalization range may continue to be held by the Fund.

The Fund’s investments are not limited to the stocks included in the Index. Subject to the Fund’s 80% policy, the Fund may invest in non-U.S. companies. As part of its principal investment strategy, the Fund will invest in various equity securities including common stocks, rights, and depositary receipts such as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) and Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”). From time to time, the Fund’s investments may be focused in securities of companies in the same economic sector or industry, however, the Fund will not concentrate its investments (i.e., invest 25% or more of its assets) in any specific industry or group of industries.

The Sub-Adviser seeks to construct a portfolio of small and mid-capitalization companies where the potential growth in revenue and earnings can be bought at, in the Sub-Adviser’s assessment, an attractive price relative to their growth rate and to their peer group. The Fund’s strategy is to hold companies through their growth stages. The Sub-Adviser analyzes market and financial data to make buy, sell, and hold decisions. When selecting a security for the portfolio, the Sub-Adviser generally looks for companies that, in the Sub-Adviser’s view, have one or more of the following characteristics:

• Potential competitive advantages

• Opportunity to grow earnings, revenue and/or cash flow

• Management team quality

• Balance sheet strength

• Attractive valuation relative to peers in comparable industry and business.

The Sub-Adviser’s process for selling or trimming (reducing) a portfolio holding generally considers one or more of the following factors:

• Change to the investment thesis (e.g., the original reason for owning the company no longer applies)

• Change to the company’s fundamental positioning such as a shift in competitive advantages, growth prospects, management team, financial condition and/or valuation.

• Market capitalization increases (typically above US $20 billion or the upper end of the Index’s market capitalization).

• Changes to intrinsic valuation (based on its fundamentals) and relative valuation (a valuation of a company based on the valuation of its peers or the broader market)

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the 1940 Act.

Read More

RGEF - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RGEF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RGEF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RGEF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RGEF Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

RGEF - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RGEF Category Low Category High RGEF % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RGEF % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

RGEF - Expenses

Operational Fees

RGEF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.75% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

RGEF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

RGEF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RGEF Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

RGEF - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RGEF Category Low Category High RGEF % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RGEF Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RGEF Category Low Category High RGEF % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RGEF Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

RGEF - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

