The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a global portfolio of fixed income securities of various maturities, ratings and currency denominations. The Fund allocates its investments based upon the analysis of RiverFront Investment Group, LLC (“RiverFront”, or the “Sub-Adviser”) of the pertinent economic and market conditions, as well as yield, maturity, credit and currency considerations.

The Fund’s portfolio is constructed by RiverFront through a two-step process. The first step involves setting the strategic allocation among a broad array of fixed income asset classes, with the objective being to construct an allocation that is designed to balance the probability of upside returns with downside risks, assuming a five-year time horizon.

The second step involves RiverFront tactically adjusting these allocations as market conditions warrant and determining security selection within the asset classes in order to seek to maximize potential returns. The Fund’s allocation across long-term, medium-term and short-term investment grade securities, long-term and short-term high yield securities, and emerging market debt is adjusted at least annually, but may be adjusted more frequently if, in the sole discretion of RiverFront, market conditions warrant. RiverFront’s allocation decisions will be based on a quantitative methodology, the inputs for which reflect RiverFront’s qualitative judgements about market conditions. This methodology models historical returns as a function of initial valuation conditions and creates estimates of potential returns and downside risks consistent with historical market behavior. The estimates produced by this methodology are then incorporated into a proprietary Mean Reversion Optimization (MRO) process to determine the weighting for each of the relevant fixed income asset classes.

The Fund may purchase fixed income securities issued by U.S. or foreign corporations or financial institutions, including debt securities of all types and maturities, convertible securities and preferred stocks. The Fund also may purchase securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. Government or foreign governments (including foreign states, provinces and municipalities) or their agencies and instrumentalities (“government entities”) or issued or guaranteed by international organizations designated or supported by multiple government entities to promote economic reconstruction or development (“supranational entities”). The Fund may purchase or sell securities on a when issued, delayed delivery or forward commitment basis. The Fund may also invest in other exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and/or closed-end funds which invest in fixed income securities.

The Fund has not established any credit rating criteria for the fixed income securities in which it may invest, and it may invest entirely in high yield securities (“junk bonds”). Junk bonds are debt securities that are rated below investment grade by nationally recognized statistical rating organizations (“NRSROs”), or are unrated securities that the Sub-Adviser believes are of comparable quality. The Sub-Adviser considers the credit ratings assigned by NRSROs as one of several factors in its independent credit analysis of issuers.

The Fund may invest without limitation in U.S. dollar-denominated securities of foreign issuers in developed markets. The Fund may invest up to 50% of its assets in securities denominated in foreign currencies and up to 50% of its assets in securities of issuers located in emerging markets. In certain circumstances, the Sub-Adviser may attempt to offset a portion or all of the foreign currency exposure in these securities by entering into contracts with banks, brokers or dealers to purchase or sell securities or foreign currencies at a future date (“forward contracts”). The Fund may elect to enter into swap contracts that effectively bundle the purchase of foreign bonds and the hedging of foreign currency into a single transaction.

The average maturity or duration of the Fund’s portfolio of fixed income securities will vary based on the Sub-Adviser’s assessment of economic and market conditions, as well as current and anticipated changes in interest rates; however, the Sub-Adviser intends to manage the Fund’s portfolio so that it has an average duration of between two and ten years, under normal circumstances. Duration measures the price sensitivity of a security to interest rate changes. The longer the duration, the more sensitive the Fund’s portfolio will be to a change in interest rates. A 1% change in interest rates is typically estimated to change the price of a fixed income security by 1% for each year of the security’s duration. For example, if a fixed income security has a duration of three years, a 1% rise in interest rates would typically be expected to reduce the price of the security by approximately 3%. Similar estimates would typically apply to a portfolio of fixed income securities, such as the Fund’s, based on the portfolio’s average duration. As the value of a security changes over time, so will its duration, which in turn will affect the Fund’s duration.