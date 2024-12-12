Home
Name

As of 12/12/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Simplify Downside Interest Rate Hedge Strategy ETF

RFIX | ETF

$56.15

-

-

0.50%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$57.9
$56.15
$60.31

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

RFIX - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Simplify Downside Interest Rate Hedge Strategy ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 10, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed ETF. The adviser seeks to achieve the Fund’s investment objective by allocating the Fund’s assets between:

interest rate related derivatives and
interest income producing debt instruments.

The adviser expects that 5% to 30% of assets will be allocated to derivatives and 70% to 95% to debt instruments, depending upon market conditions.

Generally, the Fund’s strategy may be appropriate for investors who are seeking to hedge against falling interest rates. The Fund is designed investors with debt portfolios who may wish to hedge some of the risk of falling interest rates.

The adviser seeks to achieve the interest rate hedging aspect of the Fund’s investment objective by investing long in swaptions, interest rate options, and Treasury futures. A swaption is an option to enter into a swap contract. These instruments have positive price sensitivity to falling interest rates. Consequently, when viewed from a total return perspective, price gains in these instruments will tend to offset the effect of lower reinvestment rates caused by falling interest rates. These derivatives are selected to protect against falling long-term interest rates on high-quality instruments such as U.S. government securities and high-quality corporate debt. To select a derivative that it believes will produce the most effective hedge against falling interest rates, the adviser assesses the interaction of maturity, strike price, reference interest rate, the risk-free rate, and volatility on the price of swaptions and interest rate options. While the investment focus of the interest rate related derivatives strategy is on gains from falling rates, to a lesser extent the adviser’s selection process is also intended to generate gains from option and swaption positions when interest rate volatility increases. Specifically, the adviser will tend to increase allocations to swaptions and interest rate options when it believes interest rate volatility is poised to increase as these instruments become more valuable in higher volatility environments. The adviser rebalances derivative exposure after extreme rate movements (for example, 0.50%) or after the passage of time has significantly changed the rate sensitivity of a derivative. As time passes, swaptions and interest rate options become less sensitive to movements in the reference swap rate or interest rate. The adviser does not take speculative positions based on its forecast for interest rates. The Fund limits net economic exposure at the time of investment to any one over-the-counter counterparty to 25% of Fund net assets.

The adviser seeks to achieve the income aspect of the Fund’s investment objective by investing U.S. Treasury securities, U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (“TIPS”), exchange traded funds that primarily invest in U.S. Treasuries, TIPS, and investment grade bonds. TIPS are securities whose principal amount increases with inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index and are designed to protect investors from inflation risk. The Fund may purchase debt securities of any maturity.

When using various derivatives, the Fund may be required to post collateral to assure its performance. The Fund will hold cash and cash-like instruments or high-quality short term fixed income securities (collectively, “Collateral”). The Collateral may consist of (1) U.S. Government securities, such as bills, notes and bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury; (2) money market funds; (3) fixed income ETFs; and/or (4) corporate debt securities, such as commercial paper and other short-term unsecured promissory notes issued by companies that are rated investment grade or of comparable quality. The adviser considers an unrated security to be of comparable quality to a security rated investment grade if it believes it has a similar low risk of default.

The Fund is classified as a “non-diversified” investment company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, which means that the Fund may invest a higher percentage of its assets in a fewer number of issuers than is permissible for a “diversified” Fund.

Read More

RFIX - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RFIX Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

RFIX - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RFIX Category Low Category High RFIX % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RFIX % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

RFIX - Expenses

Operational Fees

RFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.50% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

RFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

RFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RFIX Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

RFIX - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RFIX Category Low Category High RFIX % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RFIX Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RFIX Category Low Category High RFIX % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RFIX Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

RFIX - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

