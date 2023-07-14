Home
Vitals

YTD Return

9.2%

1 yr return

12.9%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

2.0%

Net Assets

$8.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$61.8
$49.37
$62.95

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.83%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

RFEU - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -16.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.3%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 3.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.29%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 10.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    Apr 14, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    350002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Chris Konstantinos

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in a portfolio of equity securities of European companies, including through investments in common stock, depositary receipts, and common and preferred shares of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”), and forward foreign currency exchange contracts and currency spot transactions used to hedge the Fund’s exposure to the currencies in which the equity securities of such European companies are denominated (each, a “European currency” and, collectively, the “European currencies”). European companies are those companies (i) whose securities are traded principally on a stock exchange in a European country, (ii) that have a primary business office in a European country, or (iii) that have at least 50% of their assets in, or derive at least 50% of their revenues or profits from, a European country. The Fund considers a European country to be any member country of the European Union or any country included in the MSCI Europe Index. The Fund generally focuses its European company investments in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and/or the United Kingdom. The securities in which the Fund may invest must be listed on a U.S. or non-U.S. securities exchange. The Fund may invest in small, mid and large capitalization companies.The Fund utilizes a dynamic currency hedging strategy through the use of forward foreign currency exchange contracts and currency spot transactions to hedge up to 100% of the Fund’s currency exposure. As a result of this hedging strategy, the portion of the Fund’s portfolio securities which are subject to currency hedging transactions may vary widely, from 0% to 100% of the portfolio securities. A forward contract on foreign currency is an obligation to purchase or sell a specific currency at a future date, which may be any fixed number of days agreed upon by the parties from the date of the contract, at a price set on the date of the contract. A forward foreign currency exchange contract may reduce the Fund’s exposure to changes in the value of the currency it will deliver and increase its exposure to changes in the value of the currency it will receive for the duration of the contract. The effect on the value of the Fund is similar to selling securities denominated in one currency and purchasing securities denominated in another currency. The Fund also may enter into currency spot transactions as part of its dynamic currency hedging strategy. A currency spot transaction is an agreement between two parties to buy or sell a specific currency for delivery on a date that is typically two business days from the date of the agreement, as opposed to a date set in the future. The underlying currencies of the forward foreign currency exchange contracts and currency spot transactions included in the Fund’s policy relating to the investment of at least 80% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) will be limited to European currencies.The Fund also may invest up to 20% of its net assets in equity securities of non-European companies, including companies in emerging market countries, with a particular focus on companies in Canada, Israel and the United States, and forward foreign currency exchange contracts and currency spot transactions used to hedge the Fund’s exposure to non-European currencies as well as any proxy currency hedging transactions involving non-European currencies determined to be representative of, and serve as a proxy for, European currencies. The Fund will limit its investments in emerging market countries in the aggregate to no more than 20% of its net assets. The Fund considers an emerging market country to be any country whose issuers are included in the Morgan Stanley Capital International Emerging Markets Index and/or those countries considered to be developing by the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation or the United Nations. The Fund considers an “emerging market issuer” to be one (i) domiciled or with a principal place of business or primary securities trading market in an emerging market country, or (ii) that derives a substantial portion of its total revenues or profits from emerging market countries. The equity securities of non-European companies in which the Fund may invest include investments in common stock, depositary receipts and common and preferred shares of REITs.In selecting the portfolio securities of the Fund, RiverFront Investment Group, LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser (“RIG” or the “Sub-Advisor”), assembles a portfolio of eligible countries and/or securities based on several core attributes, including, but not limited to, value, quality and momentum. The Sub-Advisor considers multiple factors within each core attribute, such as the price-to-book value of a security when determining value and a company’s cash as a percentage of the company’s market capitalization when determining quality. The Sub-Advisor then assigns each qualifying security a score based on its core attributes and selects the individual securities with the highest scores for investment. In doing so, the Sub-Advisor utilizes its proprietary optimization process to maximize the percentage of high-scoring securities included in the portfolio in accordance with country, sector and risk factor (e.g., beta, quality, volatility) limitations, subject to the Sub-Advisor's fundamental active overlay. The Sub-Advisor also considers the market capitalization of the companies in which the Fund may invest, and the trading volume of a company’s shares in the secondary market. As of January 31, 2023, the Fund had significant investments in health care companies, Swiss issuersand European issuers, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector. The strategy is largely quantitative and rules-based, but also includes multiple parameters over which the Sub-Advisor may exercise discretion (including, but not limited to, the number of holdings and the weightings of particular holdings) in connection with its active management of the Fund.In managing the Fund’s currency exposure, the Sub-Advisor deploys a dynamic currency hedging strategy based on a proprietary hedging methodology that considers a combination of quantitative measures, such as interest rate differentials, central bank balance sheet expansion/contraction and price momentum, and qualitative measures, such as formal and informal guidance from central bankers.To the extent permitted under applicable law, percentage limitations described in this prospectus are generally as of the time of investment by the Fund and may be exceeded on a going-forward basis as a result of market fluctuations affecting the Fund’s portfolio securities.
Read More

RFEU - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RFEU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.2% -15.2% 34.8% 91.75%
1 Yr 12.9% -9.7% 41.4% 90.72%
3 Yr 5.5%* -2.3% 12.1% 63.16%
5 Yr 2.0%* -6.6% 8.2% 64.84%
10 Yr 0.0%* -3.2% 8.5% 83.58%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RFEU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.2% -45.1% -3.8% 68.42%
2021 10.8% -4.5% 11.4% 8.51%
2020 2.0% -6.9% 13.1% 58.06%
2019 5.4% 1.8% 9.7% 47.83%
2018 -3.8% -9.6% -1.8% 34.88%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RFEU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -16.7% -29.2% 34.8% 96.91%
1 Yr -12.3% -25.4% 62.0% 91.84%
3 Yr 7.3%* -2.3% 11.9% 44.79%
5 Yr 3.5%* -6.6% 13.3% 44.32%
10 Yr N/A* -3.2% 10.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RFEU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -24.2% -45.1% -3.8% 68.42%
2021 10.8% -4.5% 11.4% 8.51%
2020 2.0% -6.9% 13.1% 58.06%
2019 5.4% 1.8% 9.7% 47.83%
2018 -3.8% -9.6% -1.8% 37.21%

RFEU - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RFEU Category Low Category High RFEU % Rank
Net Assets 8.9 M 5.4 M 23.5 B 92.78%
Number of Holdings 91 7 1788 29.90%
Net Assets in Top 10 6.34 M 1.4 M 4.3 B 86.60%
Weighting of Top 10 28.05% 4.3% 87.9% 74.74%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. NESTLE SA-REG /CHF/ 4.37%
  2. NOVO NORDISK A/S-B /DKK/ 3.60%
  3. LVMH MOET HENNESSY LOUIS /EUR/ 3.39%
  4. ASML HOLDING NV /EUR/ 3.35%
  5. TOTALENERGIES SE /EUR/ 2.38%
  6. UNILEVER PLC /GBP/ 2.19%
  7. HSBC HOLDINGS PLC /GBP/ 2.17%
  8. SHELL PLC-NEW /GBP/ 2.01%
  9. ALLIANZ SE REGISTERED /EUR/ 1.80%
  10. GSK PLC /GBP/ 1.61%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RFEU % Rank
Stocks 		97.71% 0.10% 108.46% 56.70%
Other 		2.20% -12.19% 3.61% 6.19%
Cash 		0.09% -81.12% 99.90% 83.51%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.12% 84.54%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.81% 83.51%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 84.91% 83.51%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RFEU % Rank
Healthcare 		19.65% 0.00% 28.53% 7.37%
Industrials 		16.29% 2.47% 34.57% 44.21%
Consumer Cyclical 		13.16% 0.00% 37.84% 22.11%
Financial Services 		10.69% 0.00% 36.14% 73.68%
Consumer Defense 		10.30% 0.00% 23.04% 63.16%
Basic Materials 		9.41% 0.00% 19.84% 17.89%
Energy 		5.89% 0.00% 73.53% 50.53%
Technology 		5.56% 0.00% 27.53% 75.79%
Communication Services 		3.65% 0.00% 11.10% 87.37%
Utilities 		3.07% 0.00% 15.55% 45.26%
Real Estate 		2.33% 0.00% 12.81% 22.11%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RFEU % Rank
Non US 		95.44% 0.00% 106.03% 63.92%
US 		2.27% 0.00% 95.38% 27.84%

RFEU - Expenses

Operational Fees

RFEU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.83% 0.07% 5.71% 63.92%
Management Fee 0.83% 0.06% 1.19% 56.70%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 23.26%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

RFEU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

RFEU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RFEU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.68% 184.00% 83.33%

RFEU - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RFEU Category Low Category High RFEU % Rank
Dividend Yield 10.61% 0.00% 6.40% 3.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RFEU Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RFEU Category Low Category High RFEU % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.29% -1.72% 4.23% 48.96%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RFEU Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RFEU - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Chris Konstantinos

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 14, 2016

6.13

6.1%

Mr. Konstantinos is a co-manager of each Fund. In this role, he is responsible for both asset allocation and selection decisions. He is a Co-Chair of RiverFront’s Investment Committee and also serves on the RiverFront Investment Group, LLC’s Executive Committee. Mr. Konstantinos has been with RiverFront since the company’s founding in 2008. He began his career in 2000 as a corporate finance analyst in the Technology sector at a predecessor to Wachovia Securities. He joined Wachovia’s Advisory Services Group in 2002 as an equity strategist, and worked in various capacities within equity strategy and portfolio management until his departure in 2008. Mr. Konstantinos earned his BS in Business Administration from the Kenan-Flagler School of Business at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Mr. Konstantinos received his CFA designation in 2013 and holds FINRA Series 7 and 66 licenses.

Adam Grossman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 14, 2016

6.13

6.1%

Adam serves as the Global Equity CIO, responsible for the investments of the US Equity and International Equity teams. In addition, he serves as the Co-Head of the Investment Committee and serves on the Operating Committee. He brings nearly 20 years’ worth of industry experience in quantitative risk management and portfolio analytics. Adam is responsible for the equity decisions made in the various strategies and the development of the factor models used in the investment processes at RiverFront. Prior to joining RiverFront, Adam worked at the Virginia Retirement System (VRS), where he managed International Equity and REIT Portfolios and developed research on equity selection and portfolio construction. He began his investment career as a fixed income analyst at VRS. Adam earned a BS from Baldwin-Wallace College with a double major in Mathematical Economics and Finance, and an MA in Financial Economics from Virginia Commonwealth University. He received his Chartered Financial Analyst® designation in 2009.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 24.59 7.08 0.64

