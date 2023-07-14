Home
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF

Active ETF
RFDA
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$46.5168 -0.33 -0.7%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Blend Equity
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF

RFDA | Active ETF

$46.52

$75.4 M

3.17%

$1.48

0.52%

Vitals

YTD Return

11.7%

1 yr return

9.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

13.9%

5 Yr Avg Return

9.3%

Net Assets

$75.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.5%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$46.8
$38.94
$47.50

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.52%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

RFDA - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 18.1%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.0%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 1.47%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    ALPS
  • Inception Date
    Jun 06, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    2400002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Adam Grossman

Fund Description

Under normal market conditions, the Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its net assets in a portfolio of equity securities of publicly traded U.S. companies with the potential for dividend income. Equity securities include common stocks and common or preferred shares of real estate investment trusts (“REITs”).

In selecting the Fund’s portfolio securities, RiverFront Investment Group, LLC, the Fund’s sub-adviser (“RiverFront” or the “Sub-Adviser”), assembles a portfolio of eligible securities based on several core attributes, including, but not limited to, value, quality and momentum. The Sub-Adviser will consider multiple proprietary factors within each core attribute, such as the price-to-book value of a security when determining value, a company’s cash as a percentage of the company’s market capitalization when determining quality and a security’s three month relative price change when determining momentum. Additionally, within a given sector, security selection will emphasize companies offering a meaningful dividend yield premium over alternative investments within that sector. The Sub-Adviser then assigns each qualifying security a score based on its core attributes, including its dividend yield, and selects the individual securities with the highest scores for investment. In doing so, the Sub-Adviser utilizes its proprietary optimization process to maximize the percentage of high-scoring securities included in the portfolio in accordance with sector and risk factor (e.g., beta, quality, volatility) limitations, subject to the Sub-Adviser’s fundamental active overlay. The Sub-Adviser will also consider the market capitalization of the companies in which the Fund may invest, the potential for dividend income, and the trading volume of a company’s shares in the secondary market. The strategy is largely quantitative and rules-based, but also includes multiple parameters over which the Sub-Adviser may exercise discretion (including, but not limited to, the number of holdings and the weightings of particular holdings) in connection with its active management of the Fund.

The Fund may invest in small-, mid- and large-capitalization companies. The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes, in securities of U.S. issuers. The Fund considers a “U.S. issuer” to be one (i) domiciled or with a principal place of business or primary securities trading market in the United States, or (ii) that derives more than 50% of its total revenues or profits from the United States. The Fund may invest significantly in companies involved in the financial services sector.

The Fund may also invest in other exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”) and/or closed-end funds which invest in equity securities.

Read More

RFDA - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RFDA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.7% -14.3% 36.7% 70.81%
1 Yr 9.1% -34.8% 38.6% 53.69%
3 Yr 13.9%* -27.6% 93.5% 2.12%
5 Yr 9.3%* -30.4% 97.2% 9.42%
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.7% 37.4% 80.41%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RFDA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.6% -56.3% 28.9% 2.13%
2021 12.2% -20.5% 152.6% 12.34%
2020 3.6% -13.9% 183.6% 53.35%
2019 6.2% -8.3% 8.9% 27.60%
2018 -1.9% -13.5% 12.6% 26.44%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RFDA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.5% -20.5% 36.7% 87.80%
1 Yr 12.7% -34.8% 40.3% 41.99%
3 Yr 18.1%* -27.6% 93.5% 0.72%
5 Yr 13.0%* -29.7% 97.2% 3.39%
10 Yr N/A* -13.5% 37.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RFDA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -8.6% -56.3% 28.9% 2.13%
2021 12.2% -20.5% 152.6% 12.89%
2020 3.6% -13.9% 183.6% 53.27%
2019 6.2% -8.3% 8.9% 28.20%
2018 -1.9% -10.9% 12.6% 53.49%

RFDA - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RFDA Category Low Category High RFDA % Rank
Net Assets 75.4 M 1.01 M 1.21 T 86.75%
Number of Holdings 73 2 4154 65.76%
Net Assets in Top 10 40.2 M 288 K 270 B 84.80%
Weighting of Top 10 35.52% 1.8% 106.2% 34.20%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Microsoft Corp. 6.76%
  2. Apple, Inc. 6.39%
  3. Merck Co., Inc. 4.35%
  4. Exxon Mobil Corp. 3.89%
  5. MDU Resources Group, Inc. 2.88%
  6. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. 2.88%
  7. Amazon.com, Inc. 2.88%
  8. Cisco Systems, Inc. 2.75%
  9. Duke Energy Corp. 2.74%
  10. Texas Instruments, Inc. 2.72%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RFDA % Rank
Stocks 		99.62% 0.00% 130.24% 27.24%
Cash 		0.38% -102.29% 100.00% 71.48%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 1.57% 97.89%
Other 		0.00% -13.91% 134.98% 97.59%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 97.97%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.04% 95.81% 97.82%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RFDA % Rank
Technology 		20.34% 0.00% 48.94% 73.05%
Financial Services 		15.34% 0.00% 55.59% 28.40%
Real Estate 		13.73% 0.00% 31.91% 0.31%
Healthcare 		13.16% 0.00% 60.70% 77.33%
Consumer Defense 		10.73% 0.00% 47.71% 11.76%
Utilities 		8.00% 0.00% 20.91% 2.37%
Industrials 		8.00% 0.00% 29.90% 80.84%
Energy 		6.50% 0.00% 41.64% 9.77%
Communication Services 		2.93% 0.00% 27.94% 92.29%
Basic Materials 		1.26% 0.00% 25.70% 86.79%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 30.33% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RFDA % Rank
US 		99.62% 0.00% 127.77% 5.12%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 32.38% 99.85%

RFDA - Expenses

Operational Fees

RFDA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.52% 0.01% 49.27% 73.69%
Management Fee 0.52% 0.00% 2.00% 50.38%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

RFDA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RFDA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RFDA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% 79.68%

RFDA - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RFDA Category Low Category High RFDA % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.17% 0.00% 23.92% 0.60%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RFDA Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RFDA Category Low Category High RFDA % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.47% -54.00% 6.06% 6.53%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RFDA Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RFDA - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Adam Grossman

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 06, 2016

5.99

6.0%

Adam serves as the Global Equity CIO, responsible for the investments of the US Equity and International Equity teams. In addition, he serves as the Co-Head of the Investment Committee and serves on the Operating Committee. He brings nearly 20 years’ worth of industry experience in quantitative risk management and portfolio analytics. Adam is responsible for the equity decisions made in the various strategies and the development of the factor models used in the investment processes at RiverFront. Prior to joining RiverFront, Adam worked at the Virginia Retirement System (VRS), where he managed International Equity and REIT Portfolios and developed research on equity selection and portfolio construction. He began his investment career as a fixed income analyst at VRS. Adam earned a BS from Baldwin-Wallace College with a double major in Mathematical Economics and Finance, and an MA in Financial Economics from Virginia Commonwealth University. He received his Chartered Financial Analyst® designation in 2009.

Chris Konstantinos

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 06, 2016

5.99

6.0%

Mr. Konstantinos is a co-manager of each Fund. In this role, he is responsible for both asset allocation and selection decisions. He is a Co-Chair of RiverFront’s Investment Committee and also serves on the RiverFront Investment Group, LLC’s Executive Committee. Mr. Konstantinos has been with RiverFront since the company’s founding in 2008. He began his career in 2000 as a corporate finance analyst in the Technology sector at a predecessor to Wachovia Securities. He joined Wachovia’s Advisory Services Group in 2002 as an equity strategist, and worked in various capacities within equity strategy and portfolio management until his departure in 2008. Mr. Konstantinos earned his BS in Business Administration from the Kenan-Flagler School of Business at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Mr. Konstantinos received his CFA designation in 2013 and holds FINRA Series 7 and 66 licenses.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.18 2.42

