The Fund is actively managed using a model-based approach. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in U.S. equity securities that exhibit certain characteristics that the Fund’s investment adviser, WisdomTree Asset Management, Inc. (“WisdomTree Asset Management” or the “Adviser”), believes to be indicative of positive future returns as well as incorporating favorable environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) characteristics based on a model. WisdomTree Asset Management employs a quantitative model to identify which securities the Fund might purchase and sell and opportune times for purchases and sales. Generally, the Fund’s portfolio will be rebalanced quarterly according to the Adviser’s quantitative model, although a more active approach may be taken depending on factors such as market conditions and investment opportunities, which may lead to frequent trading, cause the number of Fund holdings to vary, and increase the Fund’s portfolio turnover rate.

WisdomTree Asset Management seeks to identify equity securities that have the highest potential for returns based on proprietary measures of fundamental factors, such as value and quality, and technical factors, such as momentum and correlation. In addition, WisdomTree Asset Management seeks to identify equity securities with positive ESG characteristics as determined by a company’s Sustainability score, which is a composite score based on independent third party ESG research and data and measures a company’s ESG impact along with its exposure to potential controversies. Securities of companies involved in certain controversial products or activities, such as tobacco, small arms, controversial weapons, and fossil fuels are excluded regardless of revenue measures. In

addition, securities are weighted on a modified market-capitalization basis taking into consideration the Sustainability score ( i.e. , securities with a higher market capitalization and a higher Sustainability score are more heavily weighted).

As of June 30, 2022, companies in the information technology and health care sectors comprised a significant portion of the Fund.