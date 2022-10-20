The Index is a market value weighted index designed to measure the performance of corporate bonds issued in the U.S. by U.S. companies (and their subsidiaries) in the real estate sector. For purposes of the Index, “corporate bonds” shall include fixed rate coupon bonds, sinkable and amortizing bonds, bearer bonds, zero-coupon bonds, callable and puttable bonds, covered bonds, fixed-to-float bonds (provided they are currently fixed and are at least one year from their reset date), (callable) perpetual fixed rate bonds (provided they are at least one year from their first call date) and securities with alternative coupon mechanisms (such as rate driven coupon schedules, step-up bonds with known schedules of issuance and PIK).

The Index seeks to track the performance of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade and/or high yield corporate bonds publicly issued in the U.S. domestic markets by constituents in the real estate sector. The Index is market-value weighted, total return index and a complete review and rebalance of all Index constituents is completed on a monthly basis. As of October 22, 2021, there were 448 issues in the Index.

The eligible universe of securities for the Index consists of corporate bonds included in either the Solactive USD HY Corporate Index (DE000SLA2XA1) or Solactive USD Investment Grade Corporate Index (DE000SLA3B58), with the parent entity for each company within the real estate sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS”). The GICS real estate sector is composed of equity real estate investment trusts (known as REITs), which include specialized REITs, and real estate management and development companies (and, for the avoidance of doubt, homebuilding companies). To be included in the Index, eligible bonds must (i) be USD denominated corporate debt issues; (ii) have a country of risk of the United States of America; (iii) have maturities of 36 months or more at the time of issuance; and (iv) have a credit rating of B3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. or higher (or the equivalent rating on either S&P Global Ratings or Fitch Ratings, Inc.). Each corporate bond must be registered with the SEC, unless such bonds were exempt from registration or offered pursuant to Rule 144A with registration rights. Securities must meet the above requirements at that time in which they are selected to be included in the Index, including upon rebalancing.

The total return is calculated by aggregating the interest return, reflecting the return due to paid and accrued interest, and price return, reflecting the gains or losses due to changes in the end-of-day price and principal repayments.

Emles Advisors, LLC (the “Adviser”) uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and would not necessarily sell a security because of overall market decline or if a certain issuer was experiencing financial troubles or appeared overvalued, unless that issuer’s security was removed from the Index. Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by keeping portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.

The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the component securities of the Index and may invest up to 10% of its assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents. However, under various circumstances, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Index when a replication strategy is not possible or practicable. A representative sampling strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities from the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of the Index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market value and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability, duration, maturity, credit ratings and yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of the Index. The Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., under normal circumstances, invest 25% or more of its total assets) in the Real Estate group of industries.

The Index is sponsored by Solactive AG (the “Index Provider”), which is independent of the Fund and the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index.