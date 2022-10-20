Dividend Investing Ideas Center
NameAs of 10/20/2022
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
N/A
1 yr return
N/A
3 Yr Avg Return
N/A
5 Yr Avg Return
N/A
Net Assets
$4.06 M
Holdings in Top 10
19.3%
Expense Ratio 0.48%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
NameAs of 10/20/2022
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
The Index is a market value weighted index designed to measure the performance of corporate bonds issued in the U.S. by U.S. companies (and their subsidiaries) in the real estate sector. For purposes of the Index, “corporate bonds” shall include fixed rate coupon bonds, sinkable and amortizing bonds, bearer bonds, zero-coupon bonds, callable and puttable bonds, covered bonds, fixed-to-float bonds (provided they are currently fixed and are at least one year from their reset date), (callable) perpetual fixed rate bonds (provided they are at least one year from their first call date) and securities with alternative coupon mechanisms (such as rate driven coupon schedules, step-up bonds with known schedules of issuance and PIK).
The Index seeks to track the performance of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade and/or high yield corporate bonds publicly issued in the U.S. domestic markets by constituents in the real estate sector. The Index is market-value weighted, total return index and a complete review and rebalance of all Index constituents is completed on a monthly basis. As of October 22, 2021, there were 448 issues in the Index.
The eligible universe of securities for the Index consists of corporate bonds included in either the Solactive USD HY Corporate Index (DE000SLA2XA1) or Solactive USD Investment Grade Corporate Index (DE000SLA3B58), with the parent entity for each company within the real estate sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS”). The GICS real estate sector is composed of equity real estate investment trusts (known as REITs), which include specialized REITs, and real estate management and development companies (and, for the avoidance of doubt, homebuilding companies). To be included in the Index, eligible bonds must (i) be USD denominated corporate debt issues; (ii) have a country of risk of the United States of America; (iii) have maturities of 36 months or more at the time of issuance; and (iv) have a credit rating of B3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. or higher (or the equivalent rating on either S&P Global Ratings or Fitch Ratings, Inc.). Each corporate bond must be registered with the SEC, unless such bonds were exempt from registration or offered pursuant to Rule 144A with registration rights. Securities must meet the above requirements at that time in which they are selected to be included in the Index, including upon rebalancing.
The total return is calculated by aggregating the interest return, reflecting the return due to paid and accrued interest, and price return, reflecting the gains or losses due to changes in the end-of-day price and principal repayments.
Emles Advisors, LLC (the “Adviser”) uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and would not necessarily sell a security because of overall market decline or if a certain issuer was experiencing financial troubles or appeared overvalued, unless that issuer’s security was removed from the Index. Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by keeping portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.
The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the component securities of the Index and may invest up to 10% of its assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents. However, under various circumstances, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Index when a replication strategy is not possible or practicable. A representative sampling strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities from the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of the Index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market value and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability, duration, maturity, credit ratings and yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of the Index. The Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., under normal circumstances, invest 25% or more of its total assets) in the Real Estate group of industries.
The Index is sponsored by Solactive AG (the “Index Provider”), which is independent of the Fund and the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index.
|Period
|REC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-37.2%
|20.2%
|9.85%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-20.6%
|24.2%
|91.78%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.2%
|16.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-16.3%
|10.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-12.8%
|11.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|REC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-26.6%
|25.7%
|82.63%
|2021
|N/A
|-49.2%
|314.3%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-35.1%
|16.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-48.0%
|10.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.8%
|11.2%
|N/A
|Period
|REC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-37.2%
|28.6%
|51.82%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-21.2%
|38.5%
|81.09%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.9%
|16.2%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.3%
|10.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-13.3%
|11.8%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|REC Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|N/A
|-26.6%
|25.7%
|82.63%
|2021
|N/A
|-49.2%
|314.3%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-35.1%
|16.7%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-48.0%
|10.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-14.8%
|15.2%
|N/A
|REC
|Category Low
|Category High
|REC % Rank
|Net Assets
|4.06 M
|100
|124 B
|99.44%
|Number of Holdings
|99
|2
|8175
|79.97%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|784 K
|-1.57 B
|20.5 B
|90.80%
|Weighting of Top 10
|19.28%
|4.3%
|100.0%
|67.06%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|REC % Rank
|Bonds
|98.99%
|-150.81%
|188.92%
|7.98%
|Cash
|1.01%
|-261.12%
|258.91%
|88.09%
|Stocks
|0.00%
|-38.22%
|261.12%
|82.41%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|31.88%
|77.94%
|Other
|0.00%
|-25.82%
|276.99%
|61.98%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.50%
|92.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|REC % Rank
|Derivative
|0.00%
|0.00%
|72.98%
|78.40%
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|99.86%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.65%
|96.06%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|0.27%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|54.26%
|69.57%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.43%
|91.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|REC % Rank
|US
|98.99%
|-151.11%
|194.51%
|2.98%
|Non US
|0.00%
|-136.75%
|90.11%
|97.16%
|REC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.48%
|0.01%
|6.46%
|95.13%
|Management Fee
|0.48%
|0.00%
|2.29%
|19.44%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.70%
|N/A
|REC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.50%
|N/A
|REC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.50%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|REC Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|N/A
|REC
|Category Low
|Category High
|REC % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.48%
|0.00%
|44.25%
|61.91%
|REC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Monthly
|REC
|Category Low
|Category High
|REC % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-1.55%
|11.51%
|76.61%
|REC
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Oct 17, 2022
|$0.103
|ExtraDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.048
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 31, 2022
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 29, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 31, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 29, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 28, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 31, 2022
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2021
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 26, 2021
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 29, 2021
|$0.052
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 24, 2021
|$0.041
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 27, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 30, 2021
|$0.148
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 25, 2021
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 28, 2021
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 30, 2021
|$0.057
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 26, 2021
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 26, 2021
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 29, 2021
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 24, 2020
|$0.061
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 14, 2020
1.63
1.6%
Gabriel Hammond. After graduating from Johns Hopkins University in 2001, Mr. Hammond joined Goldman Sachs & Co. in the Energy & Power Group. In 2004, he left Goldman and founded SteelPath, an investment firm that focused exclusively on energy infrastructure, and Alerian, a leading energy infrastructure data and analytics company. In 2005, Alerian created and launched the first real-time index of master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). In 2010, SteelPath launched the first MLP mutual fund and Alerian launched the first MLP exchange traded fund. Mr. Hammond sold SteelPath and its mutual funds family to OppenheimerFunds, Inc. in 2012, but remained a portfolio manager until 2014, and he sold Alerian in 2018. In 2019, Mr. Hammond founded Emles Advisors LLC where he serves as the Chief Executive Officer.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 14, 2020
1.63
1.6%
Rachel Deinhart. Prior to joining Emles Advisors LLC, Ms. Deinhart was employed by The Carlyle Group (“Carlyle”) from 2016 to 2019. At Carlyle, Ms. Deinhart served as an investment professional. During her tenure at Carlyle, Ms. Deinhart served on the boards of Clearly Petroleum, Shenandoah Resources and Tessara Petroleum Resources. Before joining Carlyle in 2016, Ms. Deinhart began her career as an investment banking analyst at Deutsche Bank in the energy coverage team, where she advised corporate clients on M&A and capital markets transactions. Ms. Deinhart received a BBA in Finance and a BM in Piano Performance from The University of Texas at Austin.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
May 20, 2021
1.03
1.0%
After graduating from the University of Maryland in 2015, Mr. Qian joined BlackRock as a portfolio analyst where he was involved in portfolio construction, implementation, and analytics across multi-sector, public, and private credit funds. During this time, Mr. Qian contributed to internal and external engagements spanning launches of novel asset risk models, equity derivative valuation models, and BlackRock Self Indexing (now, BlackRock Index Services). Prior to joining Emles, Mr. Qian was a lead index manager at Nasdaq where he enabled the index business’ quantitative capabilities and regulatory compliance, while also managing over $50 billion in multi-asset index AUM across sector indexes, systematic factor strategies, and strategic product relationships.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.08
|28.19
|5.67
|3.19
