REC - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Emles Real Estate Credit ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Emles Trust
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Gabriel Hammond

Fund Description

The Index is a market value weighted index designed to measure the performance of corporate bonds issued in the U.S. by U.S. companies (and their subsidiaries) in the real estate sector. For purposes of the Index, “corporate bonds” shall include fixed rate coupon bonds, sinkable and amortizing bonds, bearer bonds, zero-coupon bonds, callable and puttable bonds, covered bonds, fixed-to-float bonds (provided they are currently fixed and are at least one year from their reset date), (callable) perpetual fixed rate bonds (provided they are at least one year from their first call date) and securities with alternative coupon mechanisms (such as rate driven coupon schedules, step-up bonds with known schedules of issuance and PIK).

The Index seeks to track the performance of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment-grade and/or high yield corporate bonds publicly issued in the U.S. domestic markets by constituents in the real estate sector. The Index is market-value weighted, total return index and a complete review and rebalance of all Index constituents is completed on a monthly basis. As of October 22, 2021, there were 448 issues in the Index.

The eligible universe of securities for the Index consists of corporate bonds included in either the Solactive USD HY Corporate Index (DE000SLA2XA1) or Solactive USD Investment Grade Corporate Index (DE000SLA3B58), with the parent entity for each company within the real estate sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS”). The GICS real estate sector is composed of equity real estate investment trusts (known as REITs), which include specialized REITs, and real estate management and development companies (and, for the avoidance of doubt, homebuilding companies). To be included in the Index, eligible bonds must (i) be USD denominated corporate debt issues; (ii) have a country of risk of the United States of America; (iii) have maturities of 36 months or more at the time of issuance; and (iv) have a credit rating of B3 by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. or higher (or the equivalent rating on either S&P Global Ratings or Fitch Ratings, Inc.). Each corporate bond must be registered with the SEC, unless such bonds were exempt from registration or offered pursuant to Rule 144A with registration rights. Securities must meet the above requirements at that time in which they are selected to be included in the Index, including upon rebalancing. 

The total return is calculated by aggregating the interest return, reflecting the return due to paid and accrued interest, and price return, reflecting the gains or losses due to changes in the end-of-day price and principal repayments.

Emles Advisors, LLC (the “Adviser”) uses a “passive” or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund’s investment objective. The Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and would not necessarily sell a security because of overall market decline or if a certain issuer was experiencing financial troubles or appeared overvalued, unless that issuer’s security was removed from the Index. Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by keeping portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies.

The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in the component securities of the Index and may invest up to 10% of its assets in certain futures, options and swap contracts, cash and cash equivalents. However, under various circumstances, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Index when a replication strategy is not possible or practicable. A representative sampling strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in a representative sample of securities from the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of the Index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market value and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability, duration, maturity, credit ratings and yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of the Index. The Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., under normal circumstances, invest 25% or more of its total assets) in the Real Estate group of industries.

The Index is sponsored by Solactive AG (the “Index Provider”), which is independent of the Fund and the Adviser. The Index Provider determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Index. 

Read More

REC - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period REC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -37.2% 20.2% 9.85%
1 Yr N/A -20.6% 24.2% 91.78%
3 Yr N/A* -12.2% 16.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -16.3% 10.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -12.8% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period REC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -26.6% 25.7% 82.63%
2021 N/A -49.2% 314.3% N/A
2020 N/A -35.1% 16.7% N/A
2019 N/A -48.0% 10.9% N/A
2018 N/A -14.8% 11.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period REC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -37.2% 28.6% 51.82%
1 Yr N/A -21.2% 38.5% 81.09%
3 Yr N/A* -13.9% 16.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -17.3% 10.3% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.3% 11.8% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period REC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -26.6% 25.7% 82.63%
2021 N/A -49.2% 314.3% N/A
2020 N/A -35.1% 16.7% N/A
2019 N/A -48.0% 10.9% N/A
2018 N/A -14.8% 15.2% N/A

REC - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

REC Category Low Category High REC % Rank
Net Assets 4.06 M 100 124 B 99.44%
Number of Holdings 99 2 8175 79.97%
Net Assets in Top 10 784 K -1.57 B 20.5 B 90.80%
Weighting of Top 10 19.28% 4.3% 100.0% 67.06%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. AMERICAN TOWER CORP 2.65%
  2. AMERICAN TOWER CORP 2.16%
  3. CORECIVIC INC 2.13%
  4. EQUINIX INC 1.98%
  5. SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORP 1.93%
  6. ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES INC 1.77%
  7. HOST HOTELS RESORTS LP 1.75%
  8. CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP 1.68%
  9. SIMON PROPERTY GROUP LP 1.64%
  10. WELLTOWER INC 1.58%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High REC % Rank
Bonds 		98.99% -150.81% 188.92% 7.98%
Cash 		1.01% -261.12% 258.91% 88.09%
Stocks 		0.00% -38.22% 261.12% 82.41%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 31.88% 77.94%
Other 		0.00% -25.82% 276.99% 61.98%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 33.50% 92.29%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High REC % Rank
Derivative 		0.00% 0.00% 72.98% 78.40%
Cash & Equivalents 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 99.86%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 99.65% 96.06%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 0.27%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 54.26% 69.57%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 99.43% 91.44%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High REC % Rank
US 		98.99% -151.11% 194.51% 2.98%
Non US 		0.00% -136.75% 90.11% 97.16%

REC - Expenses

Operational Fees

REC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.48% 0.01% 6.46% 95.13%
Management Fee 0.48% 0.00% 2.29% 19.44%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

REC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.50% N/A

Trading Fees

REC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.50% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

REC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% N/A

REC - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

REC Category Low Category High REC % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.48% 0.00% 44.25% 61.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

REC Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

REC Category Low Category High REC % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.55% 11.51% 76.61%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

REC Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

REC - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Gabriel Hammond

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 14, 2020

1.63

1.6%

Gabriel Hammond. After graduating from Johns Hopkins University in 2001, Mr. Hammond joined Goldman Sachs & Co. in the Energy & Power Group. In 2004, he left Goldman and founded SteelPath, an investment firm that focused exclusively on energy infrastructure, and Alerian, a leading energy infrastructure data and analytics company. In 2005, Alerian created and launched the first real-time index of master limited partnerships (“MLPs”). In 2010, SteelPath launched the first MLP mutual fund and Alerian launched the first MLP exchange traded fund. Mr. Hammond sold SteelPath and its mutual funds family to OppenheimerFunds, Inc. in 2012, but remained a portfolio manager until 2014, and he sold Alerian in 2018. In 2019, Mr. Hammond founded Emles Advisors LLC where he serves as the Chief Executive Officer.

Rachel Deinhart

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 14, 2020

1.63

1.6%

Rachel Deinhart. Prior to joining Emles Advisors LLC, Ms. Deinhart was employed by The Carlyle Group (“Carlyle”) from 2016 to 2019. At Carlyle, Ms. Deinhart served as an investment professional. During her tenure at Carlyle, Ms. Deinhart served on the boards of Clearly Petroleum, Shenandoah Resources and Tessara Petroleum Resources. Before joining Carlyle in 2016, Ms. Deinhart began her career as an investment banking analyst at Deutsche Bank in the energy coverage team, where she advised corporate clients on M&A and capital markets transactions. Ms. Deinhart received a BBA in Finance and a BM in Piano Performance from The University of Texas at Austin.

Eric Qian

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

May 20, 2021

1.03

1.0%

After graduating from the University of Maryland in 2015, Mr. Qian joined BlackRock as a portfolio analyst where he was involved in portfolio construction, implementation, and analytics across multi-sector, public, and private credit funds. During this time, Mr. Qian contributed to internal and external engagements spanning launches of novel asset risk models, equity derivative valuation models, and BlackRock Self Indexing (now, BlackRock Index Services). Prior to joining Emles, Mr. Qian was a lead index manager at Nasdaq where he enabled the index business’ quantitative capabilities and regulatory compliance, while also managing over $50 billion in multi-asset index AUM across sector indexes, systematic factor strategies, and strategic product relationships.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 28.19 5.67 3.19

