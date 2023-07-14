Home
First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

Vitals

YTD Return

9.6%

1 yr return

16.4%

3 Yr Avg Return

16.1%

5 Yr Avg Return

11.1%

Net Assets

$7.84 B

Holdings in Top 10

22.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$48.4
$38.88
$48.92

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

RDVY - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -8.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 20.0%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 13.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    First Trust
  • Inception Date
    Jan 06, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    195150002
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Daniel Lindquist

Fund Description

The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stock and depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned, developed, calculated and maintained by Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to ensure Index integrity.According to the Index Provider, the Index is designed to provide access to a diversified portfolio of small, mid and large capitalization companies with a history of raising their dividends while exhibiting the characteristics to continue to do so in the future by including companies with strong cash balances, low debt and increasing earnings. The Index includes 50 U.S. exchange-traded equity securities, including securities issued by non-U.S. companies that trade on U.S. securities exchanges in the form of depositary receipts. In order to be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a security must have paid a dividend in the trailing 12-month period greater than the dividend paid in the trailing 12-month period three and five years prior. A security must also be issued by companies that meet the following three balance sheet characteristics: (i) have earnings-per-share in the most recent fiscal year greater than earnings-per-share in the three prior fiscal years; (ii) have a cash-to-debt ratio greater than 50%; and (iii) have a trailing 12-month payout ratio less than or equal to 65%.According to the Index Provider, to be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a security must also meet the following criteria: (i) be a member of the Nasdaq US Benchmark Index; (ii) not be classified as a "Real Estate Investment Trust" by the Industry Classification Benchmark; (iii) rank in the top 1,000 of the Nasdaq US Benchmark Index by market capitalization; and (iv) have a minimum three-month average daily trading volume of $5 million. Securities that meet these eligibility thresholds are ranked in descending order by dollar dividend increase over the previous five year period and current dividend yield and ascending order by payout ratio. These ranks are aggregated into a single score with the 50 securities with the lowest aggregate rank selected for inclusion in the Index and are equally weighted. A review is then undertaken to determine if the Index has exposure to any Industry Classification Benchmark industry in excess of 30%. If the Index has exposure to an industry in excess of 30%, the lowest ranking component within that industry is removed and replaced with the next highest ranking eligible security from a different industry.The Index is reconstituted annually and rebalanced quarterly and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly rebalance schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in financial companies and information technology companies, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.
Read More

RDVY - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RDVY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 9.6% -12.7% 217.8% 15.51%
1 Yr 16.4% -58.4% 200.0% 4.64%
3 Yr 16.1%* -23.0% 64.4% 4.81%
5 Yr 11.1%* -15.2% 29.3% 1.45%
10 Yr 0.0%* -17.0% 13.3% 72.33%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RDVY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.3% -65.1% 22.3% 61.35%
2021 14.5% -25.3% 25.5% 4.08%
2020 4.3% -8.4% 56.7% 2.85%
2019 8.3% -9.2% 10.4% 0.46%
2018 -2.1% -9.4% 3.1% 13.76%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RDVY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -8.7% -12.7% 217.8% 99.34%
1 Yr -2.3% -58.4% 200.0% 90.02%
3 Yr 20.0%* -23.0% 64.4% 1.84%
5 Yr 13.7%* -14.9% 32.0% 1.39%
10 Yr N/A* -4.7% 19.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RDVY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -13.3% -65.1% 22.3% 61.35%
2021 14.5% -25.3% 25.5% 4.08%
2020 4.3% -8.4% 56.7% 2.85%
2019 8.3% -9.2% 10.4% 0.46%
2018 -2.1% -8.9% 3.3% 44.10%

RDVY - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RDVY Category Low Category High RDVY % Rank
Net Assets 7.84 B 1 M 151 B 15.44%
Number of Holdings 51 2 1727 79.40%
Net Assets in Top 10 2.09 B 2.1 K 32.3 B 15.47%
Weighting of Top 10 22.76% 5.0% 99.2% 76.94%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ACCENTURE PLC-CL A 2.16%
  2. FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC 2.13%
  3. POPULAR INC 2.13%
  4. MAGNOLIA OIL GAS CORP - A 2.10%
  5. CIVITAS RESOURCES INC 2.09%
  6. CHORD ENERGY CORP 2.09%
  7. INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COS INC 2.09%
  8. EXXON MOBIL CORP 2.08%
  9. OMNICOM GROUP 2.07%
  10. STEEL DYNAMICS INC 2.06%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RDVY % Rank
Stocks 		99.97% 28.02% 125.26% 8.93%
Cash 		0.03% -88.20% 71.98% 89.58%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 12.57% 99.26%
Other 		0.00% -2.02% 26.80% 98.01%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.66% 99.34%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 80.18% 99.26%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RDVY % Rank
Financial Services 		39.74% 0.00% 58.05% 0.25%
Technology 		20.77% 0.00% 54.02% 5.65%
Healthcare 		10.75% 0.00% 30.08% 93.43%
Industrials 		6.35% 0.00% 42.76% 91.44%
Basic Materials 		6.04% 0.00% 21.69% 11.72%
Consumer Cyclical 		5.33% 0.00% 22.74% 57.27%
Energy 		4.96% 0.00% 54.00% 79.80%
Communication Services 		3.77% 0.00% 26.58% 77.31%
Consumer Defense 		2.29% 0.00% 34.10% 94.10%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 27.04% 99.83%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 90.54% 100.00%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High RDVY % Rank
US 		99.97% 24.51% 121.23% 1.90%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 41.42% 100.00%

RDVY - Expenses

Operational Fees

RDVY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% 0.04% 45.41% 86.80%
Management Fee 0.50% 0.00% 1.50% 39.10%
12b-1 Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.00% 19.97%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

RDVY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 0.95% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RDVY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RDVY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 488.00% 68.20%

RDVY - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RDVY Category Low Category High RDVY % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.52% 0.00% 41.61% 4.53%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RDVY Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RDVY Category Low Category High RDVY % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.43% -1.51% 4.28% 45.00%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RDVY Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RDVY - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Daniel Lindquist

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 06, 2014

8.4

8.4%

Daniel J. Lindquist, CFA, was born in 1970. Mr. Lindquist earned a B.A. in Business Economics from Wheaton College and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2004 and is a Managing Director. Mr. Lindquist is the Chairman of the Investment Committee and is responsible for the overall supervision of the Separate Managed Accounts.

David McGarel

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 06, 2014

8.4

8.4%

David G. McGarel, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. McGarel earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Notre Dame. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1997 and he is a Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer and the Chief Investment Officer. As head of FTA’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. McGarel shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative investment strategies for those Funds that have investment policies that require them to follow such strategies, on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Stan Ueland

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 06, 2014

8.4

8.4%

Mr. Ueland joined First Trust Advisors as a Vice President in August 2005 and has been a Senior Vice President of First Trust and FTP since September 2012. At First Trust, he plays an important role in executing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust. Before joining First Trust, he was vice president of sales at BondWave LLC from May 2004 through August 2005, an account executive for Mina Capital Management LLC and Samaritan Asset Management LLC from January 2003 through May 2004, and a sales consultant at Oracle Corporation from January 1997 through January 2003.

Jon Erickson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 06, 2014

8.4

8.4%

Jon C. Erickson, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Erickson earned a B.S. in Computer Science from the University of Illinois and has an MBA from the University of Illinois in Finance. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 1994 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As the head of FTA’s Equity Research Group, Mr. Erickson shall be responsible for determining the securities to be purchased and sold by Funds that do not utilize quantitative investment strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Roger Testin

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 06, 2014

8.4

8.4%

Roger F. Testin, CFA, was born in 1966. Mr. Testin earned a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Illinois and has an MBA in Finance from the University of Chicago. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2001 and he is a Portfolio Manager and Senior Vice President. As Product Manager for the VA’s, SMA’s and International Managed Products, Mr. Testin shall be responsible for the daily implementation and execution of the strategies for these product vehicles on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Chris Peterson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 18, 2016

6.21

6.2%

Chris A. Peterson, CFA was born in 1975. Mr. Peterson earned a B.S in Finance from Bradley University and has an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business with concentrations in Analytic Finance & Accounting. He has been with First Trust Advisors L.P. since 2000. As head of FTA’s Portfolio Advisor’s Strategy Research Group, Mr. Peterson shall be responsible for developing and implementing quantitative equity strategies on behalf of the Investment Committee.

Erik Russo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 01, 2021

1.33

1.3%

Mr. Russo is a Vice President of First Trust. He is responsible for implementing the investment strategies of each portfolio of exchange-traded funds advised by First Trust in his role as a Portfolio Manager. Mr. Russo joined First Trust in January of 2010.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 86.59 7.97 16.42

