The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (including investment borrowings) in the common stock and depositary receipts that comprise the Index. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. The Index is owned, developed, calculated and maintained by Nasdaq, Inc. (the “Index Provider” ). The Index Provider may, from time to time, exercise reasonable discretion as it deems appropriate in order to ensure Index integrity. According to the Index Provider, the Index is designed to provide access to a diversified portfolio of small, mid and large capitalization companies with a history of raising their dividends while exhibiting the characteristics to continue to do so in the future by including companies with strong cash balances, low debt and increasing earnings. The Index includes 50 U.S. exchange-traded equity securities, including securities issued by non-U.S. companies that trade on U.S. securities exchanges in the form of depositary receipts. In order to be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a security must have paid a dividend in the trailing 12-month period greater than the dividend paid in the trailing 12-month period three and five years prior. A security must also be issued by companies that meet the following three balance sheet characteristics: (i) have earnings-per-share in the most recent fiscal year greater than earnings-per-share in the three prior fiscal years; (ii) have a cash-to-debt ratio greater than 50%; and (iii) have a trailing 12-month payout ratio less than or equal to 65%. According to the Index Provider, to be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a security must also meet the following criteria: (i) be a member of the Nasdaq US Benchmark Index; (ii) not be classified as a "Real Estate Investment Trust" by the Industry Classification Benchmark; (iii) rank in the top 1,000 of the Nasdaq US Benchmark Index by market capitalization; and (iv) have a minimum three-month average daily trading volume of $5 million. Securities that meet these eligibility thresholds are ranked in descending order by dollar dividend increase over the previous five year period and current dividend yield and ascending order by payout ratio. These ranks are aggregated into a single score with the 50 securities with the lowest aggregate rank selected for inclusion in the Index and are equally weighted. A review is then undertaken to determine if the Index has exposure to any Industry Classification Benchmark industry in excess of 30%. If the Index has exposure to an industry in excess of 30%, the lowest ranking component within that industry is removed and replaced with the next highest ranking eligible security from a different industry. The Index is reconstituted annually and rebalanced quarterly and the Fund will make corresponding changes to its portfolio shortly after the Index changes are made public. The Index’s quarterly rebalance schedule may cause the Fund to experience a higher rate of portfolio turnover. The Fund will be concentrated in an industry or a group of industries to the extent that the Index is so concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Fund had significant investments in financial companies and information technology companies, although this may change from time to time. To the extent the Fund invests a significant portion of its assets in a given jurisdiction or investment sector, the Fund may be exposed to the risks associated with that jurisdiction or investment sector.