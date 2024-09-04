Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF

ETF
RAYJ
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.66 +0.18 +0.71%
primary theme
N/A
RAYJ (ETF)

Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.66 +0.18 +0.71%
primary theme
N/A
RAYJ (ETF)

Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.66 +0.18 +0.71%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 04/09/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF

RAYJ | ETF

$25.66

-

-

1.33%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.5
$25.34
$25.66

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.33%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 04/09/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF

RAYJ | ETF

$25.66

-

-

1.33%

RAYJ - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Rayliant SMDAM Japan Equity ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Apr 04, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes in equity securities of issuers located in Japan. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

The Fund’s sub-adviser, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company, Ltd, doing business as SMDAM (the “Sub-Adviser” or “SMDAM”), considers an issuer to be located in Japan if it meets one or more of the following criteria: (i) the issuer is organized under the laws of, or has its principal office in Japan; (ii) the issuer has the primary trading markets for its securities in Japan; (iii) the issuer derives at least 50% of its revenue or profits from goods or services sold or performed, or investments made, in Japan; or (iv) the issuer has at least 50% of its assets in Japan. For clarity, the Sub-Adviser may rely on only one criterion to determine an issuer’s location even if other criteria may indicate a different location.

The equity securities in which the Fund primarily invests are common stock and preferred stock. The Fund’s portfolio allocations to common and preferred stocks are determined by the Sub-Adviser based upon current and relative yield and the potential total return of these securities relative to their investable universe. The Fund may invest in securities of companies with any market capitalization with a particular focus on mid- and large-capitalization securities. The Fund’s equity investments may also include derivatives, principally futures contracts, which will be used primarily by the Fund for hedging purposes, to equitize cash positions in the Fund’s portfolio, or to otherwise gain exposure to an instrument without investing in such instrument directly. The Fund will utilize futures contracts because they not only provide equity exposure to the Fund’s cash balance, but also provide increased flexibility in responding to client cash flow needs (e.g., redemptions). Additionally, because it can be less expensive to trade a list of securities as a package or program trade rather than as a group of individual orders, futures provide a means through which transaction costs can be reduced.

The Fund possesses the discretion to allocate investments across various sectors; however, the execution of the Fund’s investment strategy may lead to a substantial portion of its net assets being invested in one or more sectors at any particular juncture. The selection of these sectors is contingent upon prevailing market demand. No predetermined sectors exist, as the Fund engages in entirely bottom-up fundamental research, potentially resulting in the Fund focusing on one or more sectors from time to time. For instance, the Fund may allocate a substantial portion of its assets to a particular sector based on the high conviction of its portfolio managers, or as a result of stock selection.

Subject to the Adviser’s oversight, the Sub-Adviser makes investment decisions regarding which securities to buy and sell for the Fund. In identifying securities to purchase for the Fund’s portfolio, the Sub-Adviser focuses on companies that it believes demonstrate sustainable earnings growth, based on the Sub-Adviser’s fundamental analysis of individual companies. In the Sub-Adviser’s view, companies that have sustainable earnings growth are companies that (i) establish competitive and advantageous positions in growing markets and segments where demand is rapidly rising; (ii) have distinctive business models that create new markets where the Sub-Adviser determines that competition does not exist and enjoy substantial marginal profits; and (iii) are able to ignite new demand by developing new products and services which the Sub-Adviser determines did not exist previously. Other fundamental characteristics are also considered when evaluating companies to be

included in the Fund’s portfolio, including but not limited to (i) size, stability and trajectory of cash flows; (ii) management’s experience, capability and depth; (iii) marketing strategies; (iv) current and future products or services; (v) corporate governance; and (vi) financial health. A determination to sell a company is typically triggered by either (i) negative change on company fundamentals; or (ii) stock price volatility.

Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities frequently. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

Read More

RAYJ - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RAYJ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RAYJ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RAYJ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RAYJ Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

RAYJ - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RAYJ Category Low Category High RAYJ % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RAYJ % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

RAYJ - Expenses

Operational Fees

RAYJ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.33% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.65% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

RAYJ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

RAYJ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RAYJ Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

RAYJ - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RAYJ Category Low Category High RAYJ % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RAYJ Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RAYJ Category Low Category High RAYJ % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RAYJ Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

RAYJ - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×