The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes in equity securities of issuers based in China. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

For purposes of the Fund’s investments, China includes the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”) as well as its special administrative regions and other districts, such as Hong Kong. The Adviser considers an issuer to be based in China if: (i) the issuer is organized under the laws of, or has its principal office in China; (ii) the issuer has the primary trading markets for its securities in China; (iii) the issuer derives at least 50% of its revenue or earnings from goods or services sold or produced in China; or (iv) the issuer has at least 50% of its assets in China.

The equity securities in which the Fund primarily invests are common stock, preferred stock, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may invest in securities

of companies with any market capitalization. The Fund’s equity investments may also include derivatives, principally futures contracts and swaps, which will be used primarily by the Fund for hedging purposes, to equitize cash positions in the Fund’s portfolio (i.e., obtain exposure to the equity markets and maintain liquidity while the Adviser seeks out long-term investments for the Fund), or to otherwise gain exposure to an instrument without investing in such instrument directly. The Fund may also invest in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) to equitize cash, and engage in securities lending. From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in a particular sector, such as the financials or consumer discretionary sector. The Fund will invest in A Shares of companies incorporated in China (“China A Shares”) that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange through the Shanghai – Hong Kong and Shenzhen – Hong Kong Stock Connect programs (“Stock Connect”).

The Adviser selects stocks on behalf of the Fund using a combination of quantitative and fundamental investment approaches, known as “quantamental” investing. The Adviser’s quantitative investment model allocates more weight to stocks for which the model identifies the potential for higher future returns, taking into account risk (i.e., risk-adjusted returns), and less weight to stocks for which the model identifies the potential for lower future risk-adjusted returns. The Adviser’s portfolio management team may adjust portfolio weights for the Fund based on their own analysis of the securities in the Fund’s investment universe in order to enhance evaluations made by the quantitative model. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities frequently.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.