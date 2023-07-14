Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

RAYLIANT QUANTAMENTAL CHINA EQUITY ETF

Active ETF
RAYC
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.4896 -0.2 -1.25%
primary theme
N/A
RAYC (ETF)

RAYLIANT QUANTAMENTAL CHINA EQUITY ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.4896 -0.2 -1.25%
primary theme
N/A
RAYC (ETF)

RAYLIANT QUANTAMENTAL CHINA EQUITY ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$15.4896 -0.2 -1.25%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

RAYLIANT QUANTAMENTAL CHINA EQUITY ETF

RAYC | Active ETF

$15.49

$87.2 M

1.82%

$0.28

1.13%

Vitals

YTD Return

-11.1%

1 yr return

-23.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$87.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$15.7
$15.02
$20.67

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.13%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

RAYLIANT QUANTAMENTAL CHINA EQUITY ETF

RAYC | Active ETF

$15.49

$87.2 M

1.82%

$0.28

1.13%

RAYC - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    RAYLIANT QUANTAMENTAL CHINA EQUITY ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Dec 30, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Phillip Wool

Fund Description

The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes in equity securities of issuers based in China. This investment policy may be changed by the Fund upon 60 days’ prior written notice to shareholders.

For purposes of the Fund’s investments, China includes the People’s Republic of China (“PRC”) as well as its special administrative regions and other districts, such as Hong Kong. The Adviser considers an issuer to be based in China if: (i) the issuer is organized under the laws of, or has its principal office in China; (ii) the issuer has the primary trading markets for its securities in China; (iii) the issuer derives at least 50% of its revenue or earnings from goods or services sold or produced in China; or (iv) the issuer has at least 50% of its assets in China.

The equity securities in which the Fund primarily invests are common stock, preferred stock, American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), and real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). The Fund may invest in securities

of companies with any market capitalization. The Fund’s equity investments may also include derivatives, principally futures contracts and swaps, which will be used primarily by the Fund for hedging purposes, to equitize cash positions in the Fund’s portfolio (i.e., obtain exposure to the equity markets and maintain liquidity while the Adviser seeks out long-term investments for the Fund), or to otherwise gain exposure to an instrument without investing in such instrument directly. The Fund may also invest in exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) to equitize cash, and engage in securities lending. From time to time, the Fund may focus its investments in a particular sector, such as the financials or consumer discretionary sector. The Fund will invest in A Shares of companies incorporated in China (“China A Shares”) that trade on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange through the Shanghai – Hong Kong and Shenzhen – Hong Kong Stock Connect programs (“Stock Connect”).

The Adviser selects stocks on behalf of the Fund using a combination of quantitative and fundamental investment approaches, known as “quantamental” investing. The Adviser’s quantitative investment model allocates more weight to stocks for which the model identifies the potential for higher future returns, taking into account risk (i.e., risk-adjusted returns), and less weight to stocks for which the model identifies the potential for lower future risk-adjusted returns. The Adviser’s portfolio management team may adjust portfolio weights for the Fund based on their own analysis of the securities in the Fund’s investment universe in order to enhance evaluations made by the quantitative model. Due to its investment strategy, the Fund may buy and sell securities frequently.

The Fund is classified as “non-diversified,” which means that it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.

Read More

RAYC - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RAYC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -11.1% -16.7% 11.8% 94.62%
1 Yr -23.3% -35.2% 19.7% 96.72%
3 Yr 0.0%* -23.1% 23.2% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -18.1% 15.1% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -13.3% 11.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RAYC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.7% -40.5% 25.8% 2.50%
2021 0.0% -28.6% 30.5% N/A
2020 N/A -6.6% 33.6% N/A
2019 N/A -34.7% 11.1% N/A
2018 N/A -13.7% 32.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period RAYC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -26.8% 11.8% 93.85%
1 Yr N/A -35.2% 19.7% 96.72%
3 Yr N/A* -23.1% 23.2% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -16.2% 15.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -13.3% 11.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period RAYC Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -31.7% -40.5% 25.8% 2.50%
2021 0.0% -28.6% 30.5% N/A
2020 N/A -6.6% 33.6% N/A
2019 N/A -34.7% 11.1% N/A
2018 N/A -13.7% 32.0% N/A

RAYC - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

RAYC Category Low Category High RAYC % Rank
Net Assets 87.2 M 1.4 M 6.58 B 32.82%
Number of Holdings 69 6 961 22.66%
Net Assets in Top 10 33.5 M 706 K 4.22 B 47.66%
Weighting of Top 10 35.30% 6.6% 99.9% 81.25%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. CHINA MERCHANTS BANK-A COMMON STOCK 3.52%
  2. GANFENG LITHIUM GROUP CO L-A COMMON STOCK 3.43%
  3. KWEICHOW MOUTAI CO LTD-A COMMON STOCK 3.21%
  4. ZHEJIANG QIANJIANG MOTOR-A COMMON STOCK 3.05%
  5. YONGXING SPECIAL MATERIALS-A COMMON STOCK 3.04%
  6. SICHUAN ROAD BRIDGE CO LT-A COMMON STOCK 3.03%
  7. TIANQI LITHIUM CORP-A COMMON STOCK 2.93%
  8. TONGWEI CO LTD-A COMMON STOCK 2.89%
  9. AVARY HOLDING SHENZHEN CO -A COMMON STOCK 2.83%
  10. NINGBO DEYE TECHNOLOGY CO -A COMMON STOCK 2.77%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High RAYC % Rank
Stocks 		101.44% 0.00% 102.18% 37.98%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.00% 9.38%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.15% 14.06%
Cash 		0.00% -2.18% 11.89% 60.16%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 69.90% 14.73%
Other 		0.00% 0.00% 47.32% 24.22%

RAYC - Expenses

Operational Fees

RAYC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.13% 0.09% 3.14% 63.08%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.09% 1.50% 13.74%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.06% 0.26% N/A

Sales Fees

RAYC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Trading Fees

RAYC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 2.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

RAYC Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 4.00% 278.00% 96.72%

RAYC - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

RAYC Category Low Category High RAYC % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.82% 0.00% 22.09% 32.82%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

RAYC Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

RAYC Category Low Category High RAYC % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.76% 4.74% 13.60%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

RAYC Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

RAYC - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Phillip Wool

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2020

1.42

1.4%

Phillip Wool, PhD has served as Managing Director and Head of Investment Solutions at Rayliant Asset Management since June 2017. Previously, he was an Assistant Professor of Finance at State University of New York in Buffalo from 2013 to 2017. Mr. Wool has 19 years of industry experience. He received a BA and a BSBA from Washington University in St. Louis and a PhD in finance from UCLA.

Jason Hsu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2020

1.42

1.4%

Jason Hsu is the founder and chairman of Rayliant Global Advisors. At Rayliant, Jason is continuing that commitment by educating investors and offering products to transform the investment ecosystem in Asia and beyond.  Prior to his current role, Jason was the co-founder and vice chairman of Research Affiliates. Jason graduated with a BS (summa cum laude) in physics from the California Institute of Technology, was awarded an MS in finance from Stanford University, and earned his Ph.D. in finance from UCLA.

Vivek (Vish) Viswanathan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 30, 2020

1.42

1.4%

Vivek Viswanathan, PhD has served as Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Research at Rayliant Asset Management since June 2017. Previously, he served as Vice President at Research Affiliates from 2006 to 2015. Mr. Viswanathan has 16 years of industry experience. He received a BA from the University of Chicago, a Master of Financial Engineering from the Anderson School of Management at UCLA and a PhD from the UC Irvine Merage School of Business. Mr. Viswanathan also holds CFA, CAIA and FRM designations.

Mark Schlarbaum

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 29, 2021

0.67

0.7%

Mark Schlarbaum has served as Managing Director, Head of Capital Markets and Trading at the Adviser since December 2020. Previously, Mr. Schlarbaum was Managing Partner at KraneShares from December 2014 to January 2020 during which he oversaw the firm’s ETF business growth. He was also the portfolio manager for all KraneShares funds. Previously, he was vice president of equity trading at T. Rowe Price (1997-2003); co-founder of Schlarbaum Capital Management (2002-2006); head equity trader at Global Capital Management (2007-2009); managing director of Palliser Bay (2009-2014); and principal business developer at Trident Distribution Partners (2014-2015). Mr. Schlarbaum graduated with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and economics from Purdue University.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.32 4.11 3.22

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×