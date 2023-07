The Fund is an actively managed exchange traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective primarily by investing in (1) long put options position(s) on exchange traded funds (“ETFs”) that primarily invest in U.S. Treasuries and/or long put options position(s) on U.S. Treasury futures, and/or (2) long interest rate payer swap options (“swaptions”). The Fund will also invest in long positions in U.S. Treasury bills for cash management purposes. The Fund invests in U.S. Treasury bills directly or through other ETFs.

The Fund may invest in put options on exchange traded funds that primarily invest in U.S. Treasuries and/or in put options on U.S. Treasury futures. When an investor purchases a put option, the investor pays an amount (premium) to acquire the right (but not the obligation) to sell shares of a reference asset at a specified exercise (“strike”) price on the expiration date. If the reference asset closes below the strike price as of the expiration date and the investor exercises the put option, the investor will be entitled to receive the difference between the value of the reference asset and the strike price. If the reference asset closes above the strike price as of the expiration date, the put option may end up worthless and the investor’s loss is limited to the amount of premium paid.

The Fund may invest in interest rate payer swaptions. A swaption is an option that gives a counterparty the right (but not the obligation) to enter into a new swap agreement or to shorten, extend, cancel or otherwise modify an existing swap agreement, at

some designated future time on specified terms. An interest rate payer swaption is a swaption where the Fund has the right but not the obligation to enter into a new swap agreement where the Fund pays a fixed interest rate and receives a floating interest rate. The Fund may take long positions in interest rate payer swaptions that benefit from rising long-term interest rates and interest rate volatility. Interest rate volatility is generally associated with periods of greater uncertainty on the direction of future interest rates.

Options have contractual expiration dates; therefore, to maintain consistent exposure to options, the Fund must periodically migrate out of options nearing expiration and into options with later expiration dates— a process referred to as “rolling.” Under normal circumstances, the Fund generally expects to invest less than 25% of the Fund’s assets in options, and to actively manage the Fund’s options investments to reduce the weight of such options in the Fund’s portfolio if their value increases above 25% of the Fund’s assets. The Fund’s options exposure will be actively managed to ensure a consistent exposure for the Fund’s sensitivity to changes in interest rates, which may result in the Fund periodically increasing or decreasing the option exposure, up to 25% of the Fund’s assets. The Fund’s remaining assets will be invested in cash or U.S. Treasury bills.