Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock's yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock's dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock's Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company's price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock's dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock's dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock's Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company's expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year's expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF

ETF
QYLG
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$28.26 +0.01 +0.04%
primary theme
U.S. Large-Cap Growth Equity
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

29.2%

1 yr return

19.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$81.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

54.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.3
$21.58
$28.26

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.60%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

QYLG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -18.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.06%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 5.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Global X Funds
  • Inception Date
    Sep 18, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    2280061
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Wayne Xie

Fund Description

The Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the Cboe Nasdaq 100 Half BuyWrite V2 Index ("Underlying Index"). The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed.
The Underlying Index measures the performance of a theoretical portfolio that holds a portfolio of the stocks included in the NASDAQ 100® Index (the "Reference Index"), and "writes" (or sells) a succession of one-month at-the-money covered call options on the Reference Index. The written covered call options on the Reference Index correspond to approximately 50% of the value of the portfolio of stocks in the Reference Index. The written covered call options on the Reference Index are held until one day prior to expiration. The Reference Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index containing equity securities of the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market. Modified capitalization weighting seeks to weight constituents primarily based on market capitalization, but subject to caps on the weights of the individual securities. Generally speaking, this approach will limit the amount of concentration in the largest market capitalization companies and increase company-level diversification. In seeking to track the Underlying Index, the Fund follows a "buy-write" investment strategy on the Reference Index in which the Fund purchases the component securities of the Reference Index and also writes (or sells) call options that correspond to approximately 50% of the value of the portfolio of stocks in the
Reference Index. By only writing call options on approximately 50% of the value of the portfolio of stocks in the Reference Index, the strategy can provide income generation from the call options while allowing for some potential upside exposure to the growth of the underlying constituents of the Reference Index, relative to a 100% covered call strategy.
Each calendar month, the Fund will write (sell) a succession of one-month call options corresponding to approximately 50% of the value of the portfolio of stocks in the Reference Index and will cover such options by holding the component securities of the Reference Index. Each option written will (i) have an exercise price generally at or above the prevailing market price of the Reference Index; (ii) be traded on a national securities exchange; (iii) be held until one day prior to the expiration date (i.e., generally the Thursday preceding the third Friday of the month) and are liquidated at a volume-weighted average price determined at the close (unless the Fund "closes out" the option through the repurchase of the option at the market close on the last day of trading); (iv) expire on its date of maturity (in the next calendar month); (v) only be subject to exercise on its expiration date; and (vi) be settled in cash.
In return for the payment of a premium to the Fund, a purchaser of the call options written by the Fund is entitled to receive a cash payment from the Fund equal to the difference between the value of the Reference Index and the exercise price of the option if the value of the option on the expiration date is above its exercise price. The Fund's covered call options may partially protect the Fund from a decline in the price of the Reference Index through means of the premiums received by the Fund. However, when the equity market is rallying rapidly, the Underlying Index is expected to underperform the Reference Index.
The Underlying Index is sponsored by Nasdaq, Inc. (the "Index Provider"), which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.
The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.
The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.
The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.
The Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. As of December 31, 2022, the Underlying Index had significant exposure to the information technology sector.
QYLG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QYLG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 29.2% -41.7% 65.2% 41.58%
1 Yr 19.1% -45.6% 77.3% 38.04%
3 Yr 0.0%* -41.6% 28.4% 53.68%
5 Yr 0.0%* -30.4% 23.6% 63.10%
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.9% 19.4% 81.89%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QYLG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.3% -85.9% 81.6% 15.64%
2021 8.8% -31.0% 26.7% 19.10%
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 2.0% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QYLG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -18.7% -41.7% 65.2% 96.47%
1 Yr -7.7% -45.6% 77.3% 94.00%
3 Yr N/A* -41.6% 28.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -30.4% 23.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 19.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QYLG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -26.3% -85.9% 81.6% 15.64%
2021 8.8% -31.0% 26.7% 19.02%
2020 N/A -13.0% 34.8% N/A
2019 N/A -6.0% 10.6% N/A
2018 N/A -15.9% 3.1% N/A

QYLG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QYLG Category Low Category High QYLG % Rank
Net Assets 81.2 M 189 K 222 B 86.61%
Number of Holdings 105 2 3509 23.66%
Net Assets in Top 10 27.6 M -1.37 M 104 B 90.44%
Weighting of Top 10 54.86% 11.4% 116.5% 16.31%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. MICROSOFT CORP COMMON STOCK 13.54%
  2. APPLE INC COMMON STOCK 12.84%
  3. AMAZON.COM INC COMMON STOCK 6.42%
  4. NVIDIA CORP COMMON STOCK 5.29%
  5. META PLATFORMS INC COMMON STOCK 4.13%
  6. ALPHABET INC-CL A COMMON STOCK 3.87%
  7. ALPHABET INC-CL C COMMON STOCK 3.84%
  8. TESLA INC COMMON STOCK 3.09%
  9. PEPSICO INC COMMON STOCK 2.03%
  10. BROADCOM INC COMMON STOCK 2.01%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QYLG % Rank
Stocks 		99.45% 50.26% 104.50% 26.46%
Cash 		0.56% -10.83% 49.73% 70.57%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 4.41% 99.84%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 17.15% 98.19%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 1.94% 99.67%
Bonds 		0.00% -1.84% 25.77% 99.09%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QYLG % Rank
Technology 		48.72% 0.00% 65.70% 4.20%
Communication Services 		17.05% 0.00% 66.40% 7.75%
Consumer Cyclical 		15.27% 0.00% 62.57% 53.50%
Healthcare 		6.40% 0.00% 39.76% 94.72%
Consumer Defense 		6.06% 0.00% 25.50% 17.39%
Industrials 		4.30% 0.00% 30.65% 71.39%
Utilities 		1.35% 0.00% 16.07% 13.19%
Financial Services 		0.86% 0.00% 43.06% 98.27%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 16.05% 100.00%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.09% 100.00%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.91% 99.92%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QYLG % Rank
US 		96.96% 34.69% 100.00% 33.14%
Non US 		2.49% 0.00% 54.22% 55.15%

QYLG - Expenses

Operational Fees

QYLG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.60% 0.01% 20.29% 85.22%
Management Fee 0.60% 0.00% 1.50% 45.21%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 1.02% N/A

Sales Fees

QYLG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.25% 8.50% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QYLG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

QYLG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 316.74% N/A

QYLG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QYLG Category Low Category High QYLG % Rank
Dividend Yield 5.89% 0.00% 40.83% 0.16%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QYLG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QYLG Category Low Category High QYLG % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.06% -6.13% 1.75% 22.47%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QYLG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

QYLG - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Wayne Xie

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 18, 2020

1.7

1.7%

Wayne Xie joined the Global X Management Company LLC in July 2018 as a Portfolio Management Associate. Previously, Mr. Xie was an Analyst at VanEck Associates on the Equity ETF Investment Management team from 2010 to 2018 and a Portfolio Administrator at VanEck Associates from 2007 to 2010. Mr. Xie received his BS in Business Administration from State University of New York at Buffalo.

Kimberly Chan

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 18, 2020

1.7

1.7%

Kimberly Chan is a Portfolio Management Associate. Previously, Ms. Chan was a US Associate Trader at Credit Agricole from 2016 to 2018, and an Investment Analyst at MetLife Investments from 2015 to 2016. Ms. Chan received her Bachelor of Science from New York University in 2015.

Nam To

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 18, 2020

1.7

1.7%

Nam To, CFA, joined Global X Management Company LLC in July 2017 as a Portfolio Management Analyst. Mr. To has been a Portfolio Manager of the Fund since March 1, 2018. Previously, Mr. To was a Global Economics Research Analyst at Bunge Limited from 2014 through 2017 and an Advisory and Investment Analyst at Horizon Capital Group from June 2013 through August 2013. Mr. To received his Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy and Economics from Cornell University in 2014.

Vanessa Yang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 31, 2020

1.41

1.4%

Vanessa Yang, Portfolio Management Associate, joined Global X Management Company LLC in 2016 as a Portfolio Administrator. She was appointed to the portfolio management team in June 2019. Previously, Ms. Yang was a Portfolio Administrator at VanEck Associates from 2011 to 2014. Ms. Yang received her MS in Financial Engineering from Drucker School of Management in 2010 and her BS in Economics from Guangdong University of Foreign Studies in 2008.

Sandy Lu

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2022

0.25

0.3%

Sandy Lu, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined the Adviser in September 2021. Previously, Mr. Lu worked at PGIM Fixed Income from 2014 to 2021, where he led the portfolio analyst team covering Emerging Markets Debt. He began his career in 2010 as an Investment Analyst at Lincoln Financial Group. Mr. Lu graduated with a B.S. in Economics from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. He earned his CFA designation in September 2015, and holds the Series 3 license.

William Helm

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2022

0.25

0.3%

William Helm, CFA, Portfolio Manager, joined the Adviser in September 2021. Previously, Mr. Helm spent 14 years at Vanguard where he most recently served as an Equity Portfolio Manager and Trader. Previously, he held roles in Portfolio Review, Corporate Strategy and Corporate Finance. Mr. Helm received his BBA in Economics from Belmont University in 2007 and his MBA from Columbia Business School in 2020.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 54.45 8.19 2.92

