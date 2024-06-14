The Fund is an actively-managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that, under normal market circumstances, seeks to achieve its objective by (1) investing at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in equity investments of companies that, at the time of investment, are included in the Nasdaq-100® Index (the “Index”) and/or options or futures, ETFs or options on ETFs that seek to replicate the returns of the Index (the “80% Policy”), and (2) investing in options strategies that seek to generate current income. The Fund’s equity investments may include common stock, preferred stock, warrants, securities convertible into common stock, futures, forwards, and options.

An option is a type of derivative instrument that gives the holder the right (but not the obligation) to buy (a “call”) or sell (a “put”) an asset at an agreed-upon price (“strike price”) prior to a specified date (“expiration date”) in the near future. A call option gives the purchaser of the option the right to buy, and the writer (seller) the obligation to sell the underlying asset at the strike price at any time prior to the expiration date of the option, regardless of the market price of the underlying asset. A put option gives the purchaser the right to sell, and the writer (seller) the obligation to buy the underlying asset at the strike price at any time prior the expiration date of the option, regardless of the market price of the underlying asset.

A call option is considered out-of-the-money if the market price of the underlying asset is trading below the strike price of the call. A put option is out-of-the-money if the market price of the underlying asset is above the put’s strike price.

An option premium paid to the writer (seller) is in consideration for the writer (seller) undertaking the obligation to sell (in a call option), or to buy (in a put option) the underlying asset, under the options contract.

The Fund uses an actively traded put and call options strategy that writes/sells options with deep out-of-the-money strike prices generally having an expiration date within 1-7 days to generate income. The Fund seeks to provide an “enhanced” yield compared to traditional option-based strategies. It does this by frequently selling short-term options (typically less than one week in duration) to generate income. Options that expire within 1 - 7 days and that are deep out-of-the-money exhibit a greater tendency to expire worthless and help avoid additional costs to the Fund of needing to close out the options contracts through repurchasing them at a higher price. Thus, it is more likely that the Fund would be able to collect the entire premium of the options sold.

The Fund’s options selling strategy seeks to provide income using exposure to the value of the Index and other broad benchmark indices such as the S&P 500® Index and the Russell 2000® Index. The Fund will consider factors such as liquidity, demand, premiums, and volatility in writing options against various broad benchmark indexes. The Index is a market-capitalization weighted index comprised of the securities of the 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC based on their market capitalization. Such securities may include companies domiciled domestically or internationally (including in emerging markets), and may include common stocks, preferred stock, warrants, securities convertible into common stock, and depositary receipts representing interests in non-U.S. companies. The Index excludes companies that are classified in the “Financials” group by the Industry Classification Benchmark, a product of FTSE International Limited. As of March 28, 2024, the Index had significant exposure to companies in the Technology and Consumer Discretionary sectors. The Fund will not concentrate its investments (i.e., hold more than 25% of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries, but the Fund may have significant exposure from time to time to companies in particular industries similar to the make-up of the Index.

The S&P 500® Index is an unmanaged index composed of 500 common stocks, classified in eleven industry sectors, which represent approximately 80% of the U.S. equities market. The S&P 500® Index assigns relative values to the stocks included in the index, weighted according to each stock’s total market value relative to the total market value of the other stocks included in the index. The Russell 2000® Index is an unmanaged index that consists of the 2,000 smallest companies in the Russell 3000® Index and represents approximately 7% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000® Index.

Since the Fund writes/sells options with deep out-of-the-money strike prices, the Fund’s options contracts are intended to provide current income from option premiums. The Fund is subject to limits on the potential gains from selling options contracts to the premiums it collects as a result of the nature of the Fund’s options selling strategy. When the Fund sells an options contract it collects a premium as the seller. When the Fund holds a contract until expiration the premium collected is paid to the Fund. This process creates additional income to the Fund. The Fund may need to purchase or buy the same options contract based on market movements of the underlying indexes to avoid a loss or lock in a loss. This purchase or buy is meant to close out the options contract position, either locking in a gain or loss, based on the price received from when selling the options contract compared to the price paid for when purchasing the same options contract.

The Fund intends to enter into derivatives or other transactions, including options contracts, that provide leverage, in compliance with Rule 18f-4 under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”). The Fund is expected to be a full derivatives user under Rule 18f-4, and has adopted policies and procedures for investing in derivatives and other transactions in compliance with Rule 18f-4. Limits or restrictions applicable to the counterparties or issuers, as applicable, with which the Fund may engage in derivative transactions could also limit or prevent the Fund from using certain instruments.

In addition to its options investments and equity investments, the Fund may hold short-term U.S. Treasury securities for collateral for the options, and to generate income.

The Fund may invest in securities of non-U.S. companies including, without limitation, common stocks, preferred stocks, warrants to acquire common stock, securities convertible into common stock, and American Depository Receipts (“ADRs”). The Fund defines non-U.S. companies as companies (i) that are organized under the laws of a foreign country; (ii) whose principal trading market is in a foreign country; or (iii) that have a majority of their assets or derive a significant portion of their revenue or profits from businesses, investments or sales, outside of the United States. The Fund may also invest in other registered investment companies, including ETFs (which may or may not be managed by the Adviser (“Underlying Funds”), to the extent permitted by applicable law and subject to certain restrictions. The Fund primarily invests in large-capitalization companies, but may invest in or have exposure to companies of any size within the limits of the Fund’s 80% Policy.

In seeking to achieve its investment objectives, the Fund may engage in trading of portfolio securities that may result in a high portfolio turnover rate.

The Fund may also seek to increase its income by lending securities.

The Fund has elected to be, and intends to qualify each year for treatment as a regulated investment company (“RIC”) under Subchapter M of Subtitle A, Chapter 1, of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the “Code”).

While the Adviser intends to fully invest the Fund’s assets at all times in accordance with the above-mentioned strategies, the Fund reserves the right to hold up to 100% of its assets, as a temporary defensive measure, in cash, eligible U.S. dollar-denominated money market instruments, or cash equivalents, including short- or intermediate-term U.S. Treasury securities, as well as other short-term investments, including high quality, short-term debt securities, and make investments inconsistent with its investment objective. The Adviser will determine when market conditions warrant temporary defensive measures. Accordingly, during such periods, the Fund may not achieve its investment objective.