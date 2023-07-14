In seeking to track the performance of the MSCI World Factor Mix A-Series Index (the “ Index ” ), the Fund employs a sampling strategy, which means that the Fund is not required to purchase all of the securities represented in the Index. Instead, the Fund may purchase a subset of the securities in the Index in an effort to hold a portfolio of securities with generally the same risk and return characteristics of the Index. The quantity of holdings in the Fund will be based on a number of factors, including asset size of the Fund. Based on its analysis of these factors, SSGA Funds Management, Inc. ( “ SSGA FM ” or the “ Adviser ” ), the investment adviser to the Fund, either may invest the Fund's assets in a subset of securities in the Index or may invest the Fund's assets in substantially all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index, as determined by the Adviser to be in the best interest of the Fund in pursuing its objective. The Fund is classified as “ diversified ” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended; however, the Fund may become “ non-diversified ” solely as a result of tracking the Index (e.g., changes in weightings of one or more component securities). When the Fund is non-diversified, it may invest a relatively high percentage of its assets in a limited number of issuers.

Under normal market conditions, the Fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index and in depositary receipts (including American Depositary Receipts ( “ ADRs ” ) or Global Depositary Receipts ( “ GDRs ” )) based on securities comprising the Index. In addition, in seeking to track the Index, the Fund may invest in equity securities that are not included in the Index (including common stock, preferred stock, depositary receipts and shares of other investment companies), cash and cash equivalents or money market

instruments, such as repurchase agreements and money market funds (including money market funds advised by the Adviser). In seeking to track the Index, the Fund's assets may be concentrated in an industry or group of industries, but only to the extent that the Index concentrates in a particular industry or group of industries. Futures contracts (a type of derivative instrument) may be used by the Fund in seeking performance that corresponds to the Index and in managing cash flows.

The Index captures large-and mid-cap representation across 23 developed countries and aims to represent the performance of value, low volatility, and quality factor strategies. The Index is an equal weighted combination of the following three MSCI Factor Indices in a single composite index: the MSCI World Value Weighted Index, the MSCI World Minimum Volatility Index, and the MSCI World Quality Index (each, a “ Component Index ” ). The MSCI World Value Weighted Index includes large- and mid-cap stocks across developed markets countries, weighted to emphasize stocks with lower valuations. The MSCI World Minimum Volatility Index aims to reflect the performance characteristics of a minimum variance strategy applied to the large- and mid-cap equity universe across developed markets countries, weighted for exposure to the lowest absolute risk within a given set of restraints. The MSCI World Quality Index includes large- and mid-cap stocks across developed markets countries, weighted to emphasize companies with historically high return on equity, stable year-over-year earnings per share growth, and low financial leverage. Each Component Index is attributed equal weight (1/3) at each rebalancing. All constituents of each Component Index are included in the Index. The weight of each security in the Index is determined based on 1) the security's weight in each underlying Component Index; and 2) the weight of each underlying Component Index in the Index. The Index is rebalanced semi-annually, usually as of the close of the last business day of May and November, coinciding with the semi-annual index reviews of each Component Index. As of November 30, 2022, a significant portion of the Fund comprised companies in the technology and health care sectors, although this may change from time to time. As of November 30, 2022, countries represented in the Fund included Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. As of November 30, 2022, a significant portion of the Fund comprised companies located in the United States, although this may change from time to time. As of November 30, 2022, the Index comprised 1,506 securities.