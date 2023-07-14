Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest primarily in shares of other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), open-end mutual funds, and closed-end funds (collectively, “Portfolio Funds”) across four category “sleeves”: core equity, active equity, bonds, and alternatives.

The Adviser establishes fixed target weightings for each sleeve based on the Adviser’s assessment of risk measures (including, without limitation, standard deviation and maximum loss), which weightings are periodically reviewed and may be changed overtime.

The Adviser selects investments within each sleeve according to the Adviser’s proprietary, rules-based analytical approach for identifying the Portfolio Funds that have exhibited recent relative performance strength. The Adviser measures performance strength by reviewing a Portfolio Fund’s price action over various recent periods generally spanning between one and nine months. Portfolio Funds within each sleeve’s investment universe are then ranked against each other based on their relative performance strength, and the Adviser selects the top-ranked Portfolio Funds within each sleeve’s investment universe for investment by the Fund, with each selected Portfolio Fund within a sleeve weighted equally. The Adviser evaluates the relative strength of eligible investment options on a weekly basis, though positions are generally held for at least 30 days. The Fund will generally hold positions in at least two Portfolio Funds within each sleeve, however the Adviser may determine from time to time to allocate some or all of the active equity, alternative and/or bond sleeve to cash or cash equivalent securities, including short-term debt securities, repurchase agreements and money market mutual fund shares (“Money Market Instruments”) depending on market conditions.

Each sleeve (core equity, active equity bonds, alternatives, bonds) has a separate investable universe of Portfolio Funds selected by the Adviser based on the Adviser’s assessment of factors including a Portfolio Fund’s historic returns, risks, liquidity profile, AUM, and other factors. The investment universe for the core equity sleeve is comprised of equity focused Portfolio Funds that are typically index-based and seek to replicate the performance of traditional equity “style boxes,” such as large/small/mid cap and growth/value. The investment universe for the active equity sleeve is comprised of equity focused Portfolio Funds with actively managed strategies such as smart-beta Portfolio Funds and Portfolio Funds that focus on particular sectors or sub-sectors of the economy or that focus on investment in international securities. The investment universe for the bonds sleeve is comprised of fixed-income Portfolio Funds across the

fixed income landscape including Portfolio Funds that focus on: municipal securities, international bonds, corporate bonds, Treasury securities, and short-term fixed-income securities. The investment universe for the alternatives sleeve is comprised of Portfolio Funds that focus on asset classes that historically have had low correlation to both the equity and bond markets, including Portfolio Funds that focus on: currencies, commodities, precious metals, real estate (including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”)), and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”).

The Fund will rotate into, and out of positions on a periodic basis, and the Fund’s portfolio is therefore expected to be traded frequently with annual portfolio turnover anticipated to be between 1000-1500%, which will result in increased transaction costs for the Fund and may adversely affect the Fund’s performance.

Because the Fund will invest in the Portfolio Funds that the Adviser identifies as exhibiting relative strength, the Fund, at times, may have increased exposure to certain sectors of the economy when such sector(s) are exhibiting strong performance. During certain market conditions, notably those which the Fund deems to be relatively unattractive for equities the Fund may increase exposure to Portfolio Funds that the Adviser believes will aid in the preservation of capital. This may, at times, result in the Fund’s portfolio holding Portfolio Funds across both equities and fixed-income securities simultaneously. The Fund may indirectly invest in equity securities of all capitalization ranges and in debt securities of all credit qualities.