Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

13.9%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$59.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

95.1%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$28.6
$23.88
$28.60

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.10%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF

QVOY | ETF

$28.43

$59.9 M

0.40%

$0.11

1.10%

QVOY - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Q3 All-Season Active Rotation ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest primarily in shares of other investment companies, including exchange-traded funds (“ETFs”), open-end mutual funds, and closed-end funds (collectively, “Portfolio Funds”) across four category “sleeves”: core equity, active equity, bonds, and alternatives.

The Adviser establishes fixed target weightings for each sleeve based on the Adviser’s assessment of risk measures (including, without limitation, standard deviation and maximum loss), which weightings are periodically reviewed and may be changed overtime.

The Adviser selects investments within each sleeve according to the Adviser’s proprietary, rules-based analytical approach for identifying the Portfolio Funds that have exhibited recent relative performance strength. The Adviser measures performance strength by reviewing a Portfolio Fund’s price action over various recent periods generally spanning between one and nine months. Portfolio Funds within each sleeve’s investment universe are then ranked against each other based on their relative performance strength, and the Adviser selects the top-ranked Portfolio Funds within each sleeve’s investment universe for investment by the Fund, with each selected Portfolio Fund within a sleeve weighted equally. The Adviser evaluates the relative strength of eligible investment options on a weekly basis, though positions are generally held for at least 30 days. The Fund will generally hold positions in at least two Portfolio Funds within each sleeve, however the Adviser may determine from time to time to allocate some or all of the active equity, alternative and/or bond sleeve to cash or cash equivalent securities, including short-term debt securities, repurchase agreements and money market mutual fund shares (“Money Market Instruments”) depending on market conditions.

Each sleeve (core equity, active equity bonds, alternatives, bonds) has a separate investable universe of Portfolio Funds selected by the Adviser based on the Adviser’s assessment of factors including a Portfolio Fund’s historic returns, risks, liquidity profile, AUM, and other factors. The investment universe for the core equity sleeve is comprised of equity focused Portfolio Funds that are typically index-based and seek to replicate the performance of traditional equity “style boxes,” such as large/small/mid cap and growth/value. The investment universe for the active equity sleeve is comprised of equity focused Portfolio Funds with actively managed strategies such as smart-beta Portfolio Funds and Portfolio Funds that focus on particular sectors or sub-sectors of the economy or that focus on investment in international securities. The investment universe for the bonds sleeve is comprised of fixed-income Portfolio Funds across the

fixed income landscape including Portfolio Funds that focus on: municipal securities, international bonds, corporate bonds, Treasury securities, and short-term fixed-income securities. The investment universe for the alternatives sleeve is comprised of Portfolio Funds that focus on asset classes that historically have had low correlation to both the equity and bond markets, including Portfolio Funds that focus on: currencies, commodities, precious metals, real estate (including real estate investment trusts (“REITs”)), and master limited partnerships (“MLPs”).

The Fund will rotate into, and out of positions on a periodic basis, and the Fund’s portfolio is therefore expected to be traded frequently with annual portfolio turnover anticipated to be between 1000-1500%, which will result in increased transaction costs for the Fund and may adversely affect the Fund’s performance.

Because the Fund will invest in the Portfolio Funds that the Adviser identifies as exhibiting relative strength, the Fund, at times, may have increased exposure to certain sectors of the economy when such sector(s) are exhibiting strong performance. During certain market conditions, notably those which the Fund deems to be relatively unattractive for equities the Fund may increase exposure to Portfolio Funds that the Adviser believes will aid in the preservation of capital. This may, at times, result in the Fund’s portfolio holding Portfolio Funds across both equities and fixed-income securities simultaneously. The Fund may indirectly invest in equity securities of all capitalization ranges and in debt securities of all credit qualities.

Read More

QVOY - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QVOY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.9% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QVOY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QVOY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QVOY Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

QVOY - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QVOY Category Low Category High QVOY % Rank
Net Assets 59.9 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 12 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 54.3 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 95.08% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. VanEck Oil Services ETF 14.28%
  2. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF 13.79%
  3. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF 13.66%
  4. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF 12.83%
  5. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF 12.27%
  6. Invesco SP 500 High Beta ETF 12.06%
  7. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust 5.02%
  8. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Currency Trust 4.85%
  9. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF 4.82%
  10. iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF 1.51%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QVOY % Rank
Stocks 		97.98% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		2.02% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QVOY % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QVOY % Rank
US 		97.98% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

QVOY - Expenses

Operational Fees

QVOY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.10% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.01% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

QVOY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

QVOY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QVOY Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

QVOY - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QVOY Category Low Category High QVOY % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.40% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QVOY Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QVOY Category Low Category High QVOY % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QVOY Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

QVOY - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

