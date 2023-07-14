Home
Trending ETFs
Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF

Vitals

YTD Return

7.4%

1 yr return

11.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$196 M

Holdings in Top 10

20.3%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$23.6
$19.96
$24.67

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.15%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

QVMS - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 1.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    INVESCOETF
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Peter Hubbard

Fund Description

The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Underlying Index.
Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC (“S&P DJI” or the “Index Provider”) compiles, maintains and calculates the Underlying Index, which is designed to measure the performance of 90% of the stocks within the S&P SmallCap 600® Index (the “Parent Index”), after excluding those with the lowest quality, value and momentum multi-factor score. The Underlying Index is composed of securities with multi-factor scores representing the top 90% of the Parent Index, as determined by the Index Provider.
To construct the Underlying Index, each security in the Parent Index is assigned three separate “style scores” for each of the three factors (i.e., quality, value and momentum), based on the characteristics of the issuer:
The Quality score of each stock is based on the following three fundamental measures: (i) return on equity, (ii) accruals ratio, and (iii) financial leverage ratio (the Quality score of companies in the Financials or Real Estate sectors according to the Global Industry Classification Standard (“GICS”) is based only on the return on equity and financial leverage ratio measures).
The Value score of each stock is based on the following three fundamental measures: (i) book value-to-price ratio (ii) earnings-to-price ratio, and (iii) sales-to-price ratio.
The Momentum score of each stock is based on the risk-adjusted price performance during the specified prior measurement period.
Next, a combined “multi-factor” score is generated for each stock in the Parent Index by calculating the average of the underlying quality, value and momentum scores. Securities whose multi-factor score ranks within the top 90% of securities in the Parent Index (i.e., the 540 securities with the highest multi-factor scores) are generally selected for inclusion in the Underlying Index. Securities in the Underlying Index are weighted based on their float-adjusted market capitalization.
As of October 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 532constituents with market capitalizations ranging from $168.52 million to $5.94 billion.
The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index. The Fund is “non-diversified” and therefore is not required to meet certain diversification requirements under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).
Concentration Policy. The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest 25% or more of the value of its total assets) in securities of issuers in any one industry or group of industries only to the extent that the Underlying Index reflects a concentration in that industry or group of industries. The Fund will not otherwise concentrate its investments in securities of issuers in any one industry or group of industries.
Read More

QVMS - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QVMS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 7.4% -29.2% 152.4% 94.61%
1 Yr 11.0% -43.9% 161.5% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -21.6% 36.4% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -23.1% 10.2% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -10.8% 15.6% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QVMS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.6% -71.0% 118.2% N/A
2021 N/A -17.3% 18.6% N/A
2020 N/A -25.4% 350.1% N/A
2019 N/A -31.9% 8.4% N/A
2018 N/A -62.1% 21.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QVMS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -29.2% 152.4% 96.90%
1 Yr N/A -43.9% 161.5% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -21.6% 36.4% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -23.1% 10.2% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.3% 15.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QVMS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.6% -71.0% 118.2% N/A
2021 N/A -17.3% 18.6% N/A
2020 N/A -25.4% 28.2% N/A
2019 N/A -31.9% 8.4% N/A
2018 N/A -19.9% 26.5% N/A

QVMS - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QVMS Category Low Category High QVMS % Rank
Net Assets 196 M 1.48 M 120 B 88.42%
Number of Holdings 536 2 2519 24.48%
Net Assets in Top 10 21.5 M 6 K 4.6 B 95.97%
Weighting of Top 10 20.25% 2.6% 100.0% 88.89%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. INVESCO PRIVATE PRIME FUND 12.97%
  2. INVESCO PRIVATE GOVERNMENT FUND 5.04%
  3. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. 0.65%
  4. SPS Commerce, Inc. 0.64%
  5. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. 0.61%
  6. Exponent, Inc. 0.60%
  7. ATI Inc. 0.60%
  8. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. 0.59%
  9. Ensign Group, Inc. (The) 0.57%
  10. Rambus Inc. 0.56%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QVMS % Rank
Stocks 		99.87% 25.32% 100.32% 3.54%
Cash 		15.32% -79.10% 74.68% 95.97%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 5.85% 58.62%
Other 		0.00% -8.80% 6.95% 57.97%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 3.17% 57.97%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 72.07% 58.45%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QVMS % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 18.58% 56.91%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 54.70% 62.76%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 29.43% 18.05%
Industrials 		0.00% 2.46% 37.42% 58.70%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 26.53% 76.91%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 35.52% 19.67%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 37.72% 66.99%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 14.85% 65.85%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 18.87% 14.47%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.99% 47.79% 46.02%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 18.66% 18.86%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QVMS % Rank
US 		99.87% 24.89% 100.00% 12.08%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 36.31% 49.92%

QVMS - Expenses

Operational Fees

QVMS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.15% 0.03% 2.78% 94.14%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.50% 7.89%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

QVMS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QVMS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QVMS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.20% 314.00% N/A

QVMS - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QVMS Category Low Category High QVMS % Rank
Dividend Yield 1.75% 0.00% 28.82% 3.85%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QVMS Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QVMS Category Low Category High QVMS % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.40% 2.49% 1.31%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QVMS Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

QVMS - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Hubbard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.

Michael Jeanette

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.

Pratik Doshi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.

Tony Seisser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 28, 2021

0.92

0.9%

Tony Seisser, Portfolio Manager of the Adviser, has been responsible for the management of the Fund since June2021. He has been responsible for the management of certain funds in the Invesco family of ETFs since August 2014 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2013.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.08 49.61 7.0 2.58

