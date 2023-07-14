Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
14.1%
1 yr return
14.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$822 M
Holdings in Top 10
29.1%
Expense Ratio 0.11%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|QVML
|Category Low
|Category High
|QVML % Rank
|Net Assets
|822 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|53.86%
|Number of Holdings
|451
|2
|4154
|22.48%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|221 M
|1.74 K
|270 B
|56.09%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.13%
|1.8%
|100.0%
|66.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QVML % Rank
|Stocks
|99.79%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|12.93%
|Cash
|2.98%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|85.82%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.23%
|59.27%
|Other
|0.00%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|59.34%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|57.19%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|57.12%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QVML % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.44%
|23.74%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|20.59%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.52%
|64.36%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|57.84%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|29.90%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|31.79%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|26.05%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|29.69%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.14%
|29.55%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.47%
|92.72%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.10%
|42.72%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QVML % Rank
|US
|99.79%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|18.26%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.51%
|58.09%
|QVML Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.11%
|0.01%
|2.95%
|93.49%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|10.89%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|QVML Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|QVML Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|QVML Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|1.21%
|QVML
|Category Low
|Category High
|QVML % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.52%
|0.00%
|19.15%
|5.40%
|QVML
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|QVML
|Category Low
|Category High
|QVML % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|12.04%
|QVML
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2023
|$0.099
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.101
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.091
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.104
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.070
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 28, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 28, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 28, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 28, 2021
0.92
0.9%
Tony Seisser, Portfolio Manager of the Adviser, has been responsible for the management of the Fund since June2021. He has been responsible for the management of certain funds in the Invesco family of ETFs since August 2014 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2013.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.17
|2.42
