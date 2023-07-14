Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
15.7%
1 yr return
4.4%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$2.4 M
Holdings in Top 10
99.8%
Expense Ratio 0.49%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
The Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in the securities that comprise the S-Network BlackSwan Tech & Treasury Index, which will primarily include U.S. Treasury securities and long-dated call options (“LEAP Options”) on the Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (“QQQ”). The Fund is not a money market fund. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. Toroso Investments, LLC (“Toroso” or the “Sub-Adviser”) serves as the investment sub-adviser to the Fund. The index provider is S-Network Global Indexes, Inc. (“S-Network” or the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund, Amplify Investments LLC (“Amplify” or the “Adviser”) who serves as investment adviser to the Fund, or either Sub-Adviser.
The Index seeks to provide capital protection against the unpredictable, rare and highly disruptive events that have come to be referred to as “Black Swans.” The Index is a rules-based, quantitative index designed to allow for some participation in the investment gains experienced by QQQ while providing the opportunity for a buffer against significant losses through the Index’s target portfolio weighting of approximately 90% U.S. Treasury securities. QQQ is a unit investment trust that seeks to track the investment results, before fees and expenses, of the Nasdaq-100 Index, an index which includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization and is currently comprised of predominantly technology focused constituents.
The Index allocates approximately 10% of its index market capitalization to a portfolio of LEAP Options on QQQ and approximately 90% of its index market capitalization in a portfolio of U.S. Treasury securities. The QQQ LEAP Options utilize QQQ as the reference asset in order to provide the exposure to the Nasdaq-100 Index. Due to the terms of these QQQ LEAP Options (which are discussed in more detail below), these positions allow the equity portion of the Index to participate in approximately 70% of the upside experienced by QQQ over a full market cycle. The U.S. Treasury securities portion of the portfolio is included to help mitigate against significant losses. By allocating approximately 90% of its index market capitalization to U.S. Treasury securities, the Index seeks to create a portfolio buffer that is positioned to preserve capital in the event of a “Black Swan” event. The Index is not designed to provide investment returns that correspond closely with the returns of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Fund is not an appropriate investment for investors who seek such returns.
The QQQ LEAP Options portfolio is composed of in-the-money LEAP Options that, at the time of purchase, have expirations of at least one year and one day in the future and expire in either June or December, as applicable. The QQQ LEAP Options purchased by the Fund are sold exclusively on the New York Stock Exchange and bought outright by the Fund. The QQQ LEAP Options are subject to customary brokerage costs in addition to the current market price for the Options (i.e. option premium). An “in-the-money” option contract is one that currently presents a profit opportunity due to the relationship between the strike price and the current price of the reference asset. For purchased call option contracts, such as the QQQ LEAP Options held by the Fund, an in-the-money option contract is one with a strike price that is below the current price of the underlying reference asset. The LEAP Options utilized by the Fund will generally have a delta of 70 at the time of purchase, meaning that for every $1.00 of movement in the share price of QQQ, each LEAP Option will have a corresponding movement of $0.70. Therefore, while not subject to a return cap when QQQ experiences gains, the Index generally only participates in approximately 70% of the gains experienced by QQQ over a full market cycle. When QQQ experiences losses, the QQQ LEAP Options portfolio participates in approximately 70% of such losses experienced by QQQ, which at times can result in a full loss of the call LEAP Options, but those losses are mitigated by the Index’s approximately 90% position in U.S. Treasury securities.
The U.S. Treasury securities portfolio is composed of U.S. Treasury securities that cumulatively provide an intermediate duration. This duration was selected as the Index’s target duration to seek to lower portfolio risk levels by increasing the probability of low correlation of the U.S. Treasuries to the U.S. equities markets. Duration is a measure of the expected price volatility of a debt security as a result of changes in market rates of interest, based on, among other factors, the weighted average timing of the debt security’s expected principal and interest payments. In general, duration represents the expected percentage change in the value of a security for an immediate 1% change in interest rates. For example, the price of a security with a duration of 10 years would be expected to drop by approximately 10% in response to a 1% increase in interest rates. An “intermediate duration,” is generally referred to as a security with a duration of 5 to 10 years.
The Index reconstitutes and rebalances every June and December. At each June reconstitution, the Index liquidates its existing June LEAP Options and purchases LEAP Options that expire the following June. The December LEAP Option positions will remain unchanged at each June reconstitution. At each December reconstitution, the Index liquidates its existing December LEAP Options and purchases LEAP Options that expire the following December. The June LEAP Options positions will remain unchanged at each December reconstitution. So as to maintain the desired allocation of the portfolio, net gains or losses derived from the reconstitutions of the LEAP Options positions are added to or subtracted from the U.S. Treasury securities portfolio at each reconstitution. The Index also rebalances the U.S. Treasury securities portfolio any time the portfolio’s target duration deviates by more than 0.5 years. For more information regarding the Index methodology, please see the section entitled “Additional Information About the Fund’s Strategies and Risks.”
Diversification Status. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).
|Period
|QSWN Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|15.7%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|4.4%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|QSWN Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.4%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Period
|QSWN Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|1 Yr
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|QSWN Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-31.4%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|QSWN
|Category Low
|Category High
|QSWN % Rank
|Net Assets
|2.4 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Number of Holdings
|10
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Assets in Top 10
|2.96 M
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting of Top 10
|99.78%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QSWN % Rank
|Bonds
|95.96%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other
|2.86%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash
|1.18%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QSWN % Rank
|Derivative
|2.86%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Cash & Equivalents
|0.96%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Securitized
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Corporate
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Municipal
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Government
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QSWN % Rank
|US
|95.96%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Non US
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|QSWN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.49%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|QSWN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|QSWN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|QSWN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|QSWN
|Category Low
|Category High
|QSWN % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.70%
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|QSWN
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|QSWN
|Category Low
|Category High
|QSWN % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|QSWN
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 30, 2023
|$0.130
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2023
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2022
|$0.159
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2022
|$0.137
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.071
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.043
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 08, 2021
0.48
0.5%
Dan Cupkovic, CFP. Mr. Cupkovic serves as Director of Investment at ARGI. He joined ARGI in 2008. Mr. Cupkovic is a member of the ARGI Investment Committee, which actively oversees the ARGI managed investment strategies. In addition to his investment role, Mr. Cupkovic works as a lead advisor for institutional accounts and high net worth clientele.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 08, 2021
0.48
0.5%
Ms. Qiao Duan serves as Portfolio Manager at Exponential ETFs, having joined the firm in February 2017, where she is responsible for day-to-day management of client portfolios, quantitative research, and portfolio trading. Her experience spans domestic and international equities, fixed income, and derivatives. Ms. Duan received a Master of Science in Quantitative Finance and Risk Management from the University of Michigan in 2016 and a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Applied Mathematics from Xiamen University in 2014. She is a candidate in the CFA Program.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 08, 2021
0.48
0.5%
Mr. Ragauss currently serves as Director of Product Management at CSat Investment Advisory, having joined the it in April 2016. Prior to joiningCSat Investment Advisory, Mr. Ragauss was Assistant Vice President at Huntington National Bank (“Huntington”), where he was Product Manager for the Huntington Funds and Huntington Strategy Shares ETFs, a combined fund complex of almost $4 billion in assets under management. At Huntington, he led ETF development bringing to market some of the first actively managed ETFs. Mr. Ragauss joined Huntington in 2010. Mr. Ragauss attended Grand Valley State University where he received his Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and International Business, as well as a minor in French. He is a member of both the National and West Michigan CFA societies and holds the CFA designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 08, 2021
0.48
0.5%
Indu Chhachhi. Dr. Chhachhi serves as Investment Committee Member and Research at ARGI. Dr. Chhachhi joined ARGI in 2006 as a Financial Planner. Dr. Chhachhi has a doctorate in finance from Southern Illinois University and has been teaching finance at the university level since 1990. He served as the Chair of the Finance Department at Western Kentucky University from 1999 – 2007 and returned to this position in 2017. Currently, he is the Professor of Finance at WKU. He also serves as the Director of the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Investment Challenge Program.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 08, 2021
0.48
0.5%
Matt Westfall, CFA. Mr. Westfall serves a Portfolio Manager at ARGI Investment Services, LLC. He joined ARGI Investment Services, LLC in 2010. He has a B.S./B.A. in Finance and Marketing from Ohio State University and earned his Chartered Financial Analyst® designation from the CFA Institute. Mr. Westfall has previous experience in investment banking developing research.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
