The Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets in the securities that comprise the S-Network BlackSwan Tech & Treasury Index, which will primarily include U.S. Treasury securities and long-dated call options (“LEAP Options”) on the Invesco QQQ Trust, Series 1 (“QQQ”). The Fund is not a money market fund. The Fund, using an indexing investment approach, attempts to replicate, before fees and expenses, the performance of the Index. Toroso Investments, LLC (“Toroso” or the “Sub-Adviser”) serves as the investment sub-adviser to the Fund. The index provider is S-Network Global Indexes, Inc. (“S-Network” or the “Index Provider”). The Index Provider is not affiliated with the Fund, Amplify Investments LLC (“Amplify” or the “Adviser”) who serves as investment adviser to the Fund, or either Sub-Adviser.

The Index seeks to provide capital protection against the unpredictable, rare and highly disruptive events that have come to be referred to as “Black Swans.” The Index is a rules-based, quantitative index designed to allow for some participation in the investment gains experienced by QQQ while providing the opportunity for a buffer against significant losses through the Index’s target portfolio weighting of approximately 90% U.S. Treasury securities. QQQ is a unit investment trust that seeks to track the investment results, before fees and expenses, of the Nasdaq-100 Index, an index which includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization and is currently comprised of predominantly technology focused constituents.

The Index allocates approximately 10% of its index market capitalization to a portfolio of LEAP Options on QQQ and approximately 90% of its index market capitalization in a portfolio of U.S. Treasury securities. The QQQ LEAP Options utilize QQQ as the reference asset in order to provide the exposure to the Nasdaq-100 Index. Due to the terms of these QQQ LEAP Options (which are discussed in more detail below), these positions allow the equity portion of the Index to participate in approximately 70% of the upside experienced by QQQ over a full market cycle. The U.S. Treasury securities portion of the portfolio is included to help mitigate against significant losses. By allocating approximately 90% of its index market capitalization to U.S. Treasury securities, the Index seeks to create a portfolio buffer that is positioned to preserve capital in the event of a “Black Swan” event. The Index is not designed to provide investment returns that correspond closely with the returns of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Fund is not an appropriate investment for investors who seek such returns.

The QQQ LEAP Options portfolio is composed of in-the-money LEAP Options that, at the time of purchase, have expirations of at least one year and one day in the future and expire in either June or December, as applicable. The QQQ LEAP Options purchased by the Fund are sold exclusively on the New York Stock Exchange and bought outright by the Fund. The QQQ LEAP Options are subject to customary brokerage costs in addition to the current market price for the Options (i.e. option premium). An “in-the-money” option contract is one that currently presents a profit opportunity due to the relationship between the strike price and the current price of the reference asset. For purchased call option contracts, such as the QQQ LEAP Options held by the Fund, an in-the-money option contract is one with a strike price that is below the current price of the underlying reference asset. The LEAP Options utilized by the Fund will generally have a delta of 70 at the time of purchase, meaning that for every $1.00 of movement in the share price of QQQ, each LEAP Option will have a corresponding movement of $0.70. Therefore, while not subject to a return cap when QQQ experiences gains, the Index generally only participates in approximately 70% of the gains experienced by QQQ over a full market cycle. When QQQ experiences losses, the QQQ LEAP Options portfolio participates in approximately 70% of such losses experienced by QQQ, which at times can result in a full loss of the call LEAP Options, but those losses are mitigated by the Index’s approximately 90% position in U.S. Treasury securities.

The U.S. Treasury securities portfolio is composed of U.S. Treasury securities that cumulatively provide an intermediate duration. This duration was selected as the Index’s target duration to seek to lower portfolio risk levels by increasing the probability of low correlation of the U.S. Treasuries to the U.S. equities markets. Duration is a measure of the expected price volatility of a debt security as a result of changes in market rates of interest, based on, among other factors, the weighted average timing of the debt security’s expected principal and interest payments. In general, duration represents the expected percentage change in the value of a security for an immediate 1% change in interest rates. For example, the price of a security with a duration of 10 years would be expected to drop by approximately 10% in response to a 1% increase in interest rates. An “intermediate duration,” is generally referred to as a security with a duration of 5 to 10 years.

The Index reconstitutes and rebalances every June and December. At each June reconstitution, the Index liquidates its existing June LEAP Options and purchases LEAP Options that expire the following June. The December LEAP Option positions will remain unchanged at each June reconstitution. At each December reconstitution, the Index liquidates its existing December LEAP Options and purchases LEAP Options that expire the following December. The June LEAP Options positions will remain unchanged at each December reconstitution. So as to maintain the desired allocation of the portfolio, net gains or losses derived from the reconstitutions of the LEAP Options positions are added to or subtracted from the U.S. Treasury securities portfolio at each reconstitution. The Index also rebalances the U.S. Treasury securities portfolio any time the portfolio’s target duration deviates by more than 0.5 years. For more information regarding the Index methodology, please see the section entitled “Additional Information About the Fund’s Strategies and Risks.”

Diversification Status. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified” under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).