The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in the constituent securities of the Index, each of which is a security issued by a small-cap company, identified in accordance with the Index Provider’s (as defined below) market-capitalization selection parameters, that is incorporated and headquartered in the United States. The Index Provider’s market-capitalization selection parameters generally provide that the Index will be composed of the top scoring 30% of companies that comprise the bottom 40% of the remaining eligible U.S. Quality Growth Index family constituent universe after the exclusion of the 500 largest companies by market capitalization.

Additional detail about the Index’s constituent eligibility criteria is included under the “Additional Information About the Fund’s Investment Strategies” section of the Prospectus. From the initial selection universe, the Index selects U.S. companies with the highest composite scores based on two fundamental factors, growth and quality, which are equally weighted. The growth factor is determined by a company’s ranking based on a 40% trailing three-year sales growth, 40% trailing three-year earnings growth, and 20% earnings growth forecast. The quality factor is determined by a company’s ranking based on a 50% weight to each of its trailing three-year average return on equity and its trailing three-year return on assets. Companies are ranked based on the Composite Score with the top 30% of companies selected for inclusion in the Index. The selected companies are weighted within the Index using a modified market capitalization weighting. The Index constituents are selected by an Index committee that evaluates companies by focusing on the above-referenced factors.

The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced semi-annually. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must meet the following criteria as of the Index screening date: (i) be monitored by the Index’s third-party index calculation agent, (ii) list shares on a U.S. stock exchange, (iii) be incorporated and headquartered in the United States, and (iv) have a median daily dollar trading volume of at least $1 million for each of the preceding three months. At the time of each semi-annual reconstitution and rebalance, the weight of any individual constituent is capped at 5%. As of September 30, 2023, the Index had a market capitalization range from $110 million to $3.67 billion, with an average market capitalization of $2.03 billion. The Index is expected to consist of between 300 and 500 constituent companies.

WisdomTree, Inc. (“WisdomTree” or the “Index Provider”), the Index provider and parent company of WisdomTree Asset Management, Inc. (“WisdomTree Asset Management” or the “Adviser”), currently uses the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS®), a widely recognized industry classification methodology developed by MSCI, Inc. and Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, to assign companies to a given sector or industry and identify the sectors represented in the Index. The sectors represented in the Index, as well as the extent of such representation, are expected to vary over time. A sector typically is comprised of multiple industries. For example, the Energy Sector is comprised of, among others, the Energy Equipment and Services Industry and the Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels Industry. Companies assigned to the Real Estate and Utilities Sectors and the Banks Industry within the Financials Sector are excluded from the Index. As of September 30, 2023, companies in the Industrials, Consumer Discretionary, and Information Technology Sectors comprised a significant portion (i.e., in excess of 15% of the Index’s total weighting) of the Index; however, the Index’s sector exposure may change from time to time.