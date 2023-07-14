Home
Trending ETFs
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Vitals

YTD Return

11.6%

1 yr return

12.5%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$96.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$26.8
$22.03
$27.39

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.31%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

QQQN - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -23.7%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.46%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.1%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    VictoryShares Nasdaq Next 50 ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Victory Capital
  • Inception Date
    Sep 09, 2020
  • Shares Outstanding
    4225000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Mannik Dhillon

Fund Description

QQQN - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QQQN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 11.6% -24.9% 59.5% 85.82%
1 Yr 12.5% -43.1% 865.8% 62.59%
3 Yr 0.0%* -41.4% 41.9% 38.40%
5 Yr 0.0%* -28.2% 82.9% 44.31%
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.4% 13.6% 62.11%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QQQN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.2% -85.6% 1542.7% 40.54%
2021 4.1% -52.0% 83.9% 22.43%
2020 N/A -17.6% 195.3% N/A
2019 N/A -16.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QQQN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -23.7% -53.4% 58.6% 97.70%
1 Yr -19.7% -60.3% 865.8% 98.23%
3 Yr N/A* -41.4% 41.9% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -27.5% 82.9% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -17.2% 15.4% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QQQN Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -29.2% -85.6% 1542.7% 40.54%
2021 4.1% -52.0% 83.9% 22.43%
2020 N/A -17.6% 195.3% N/A
2019 N/A -16.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -13.6% 24.1% N/A

QQQN - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QQQN Category Low Category High QQQN % Rank
Net Assets 96.7 M 1.66 M 85.5 B 85.64%
Number of Holdings 55 20 3702 77.13%
Net Assets in Top 10 31.2 M 360 K 10.9 B 85.46%
Weighting of Top 10 28.38% 5.5% 92.1% 42.38%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORP 3.90%
  2. ULTA BEAUTY INC 3.05%
  3. THE TRADE DESK INC CLASS A 2.99%
  4. COCA COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC 2.97%
  5. CDW CORP OF DELAWARE 2.90%
  6. TRACTOR SUPPLY CO 2.84%
  7. HORIZON THERAPEUTICS PLC 2.74%
  8. ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC 2.73%
  9. MONOLITHIC POWER SYSTEMS INC 2.60%
  10. FIRST SOLAR INC 2.55%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QQQN % Rank
Stocks 		99.94% 23.99% 100.52% 12.06%
Cash 		0.06% -0.52% 26.94% 88.30%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 90.25%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 89.54%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 89.89%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 89.89%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QQQN % Rank
Technology 		42.44% 0.04% 62.17% 6.21%
Healthcare 		18.00% 0.00% 43.77% 47.70%
Consumer Cyclical 		12.51% 0.00% 57.41% 67.02%
Communication Services 		9.38% 0.00% 18.33% 6.21%
Energy 		6.71% 0.00% 62.10% 6.74%
Industrials 		3.96% 0.00% 38.23% 92.20%
Consumer Defense 		2.63% 0.00% 16.40% 41.84%
Real Estate 		2.61% 0.00% 19.28% 45.21%
Utilities 		1.77% 0.00% 12.94% 13.48%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.01% 98.58%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.25% 95.39%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QQQN % Rank
US 		89.93% 23.38% 100.52% 79.43%
Non US 		10.01% 0.00% 35.22% 10.99%

QQQN - Expenses

Operational Fees

QQQN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.31% 0.02% 19.28% 95.86%
Management Fee 0.15% 0.00% 1.50% 3.91%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

QQQN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 3.50% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QQQN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QQQN Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 250.31% N/A

QQQN - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QQQN Category Low Category High QQQN % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.06% 0.00% 2.33% 2.84%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QQQN Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QQQN Category Low Category High QQQN % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.46% -2.24% 2.75% 7.55%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QQQN Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

QQQN - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Mannik Dhillon

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Sep 09, 2020

1.72

1.7%

Mannik S. Dhillon serves as President of VictoryShares and Solutions for Victory Capital. In his role, he leads and oversees the firms' exchange-traded and solutions business. He is also responsible for setting the strategy and initiating the development and implementation of Victory's strategic beta-based offerings. Additionally, he manages the solutions provided by our investment franchises, which includes product enhancements, extensions and innovations designed to best meet the needs of clients. Mr. Dhillon also contributes to the evaluation of capabilities of potential new franchises as part of the firm's acquisition strategy.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.28 2.25

