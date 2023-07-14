Dividend Investing Ideas Center
11.6%
1 yr return
12.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$96.7 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.4%
Expense Ratio 0.31%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|QQQN Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|11.6%
|-24.9%
|59.5%
|85.82%
|1 Yr
|12.5%
|-43.1%
|865.8%
|62.59%
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-41.4%
|41.9%
|38.40%
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-28.2%
|82.9%
|44.31%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-18.4%
|13.6%
|62.11%
* Annualized
|Period
|QQQN Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.2%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|40.54%
|2021
|4.1%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|22.43%
|2020
|N/A
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|N/A
|Period
|QQQN Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-23.7%
|-53.4%
|58.6%
|97.70%
|1 Yr
|-19.7%
|-60.3%
|865.8%
|98.23%
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-41.4%
|41.9%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-27.5%
|82.9%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.2%
|15.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|QQQN Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-29.2%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|40.54%
|2021
|4.1%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|22.43%
|2020
|N/A
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|N/A
|QQQN
|Category Low
|Category High
|QQQN % Rank
|Net Assets
|96.7 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|85.64%
|Number of Holdings
|55
|20
|3702
|77.13%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|31.2 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|85.46%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.38%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|42.38%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QQQN % Rank
|Stocks
|99.94%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|12.06%
|Cash
|0.06%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|88.30%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|90.25%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|89.54%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|89.89%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|89.89%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QQQN % Rank
|Technology
|42.44%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|6.21%
|Healthcare
|18.00%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|47.70%
|Consumer Cyclical
|12.51%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|67.02%
|Communication Services
|9.38%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|6.21%
|Energy
|6.71%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|6.74%
|Industrials
|3.96%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|92.20%
|Consumer Defense
|2.63%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|41.84%
|Real Estate
|2.61%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|45.21%
|Utilities
|1.77%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|13.48%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|98.58%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|95.39%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QQQN % Rank
|US
|89.93%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|79.43%
|Non US
|10.01%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|10.99%
|QQQN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.31%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|95.86%
|Management Fee
|0.15%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|3.91%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|QQQN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|QQQN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|QQQN Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|250.31%
|N/A
|QQQN
|Category Low
|Category High
|QQQN % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.06%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|2.84%
|QQQN
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Monthly
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|QQQN
|Category Low
|Category High
|QQQN % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.46%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|7.55%
|QQQN
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 12, 2023
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 13, 2023
|$0.047
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 13, 2023
|$0.012
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 14, 2023
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Feb 14, 2023
|$0.001
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2022
|$0.054
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 10, 2022
|$0.004
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 13, 2022
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 11, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 13, 2022
|$0.011
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2022
|$0.049
|OrdinaryDividend
|May 12, 2022
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 13, 2022
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2022
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 20, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 13, 2021
|$0.014
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 13, 2021
|$0.009
|OrdinaryDividend
|Aug 11, 2021
|$0.007
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 13, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 14, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 13, 2021
|$0.015
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 15, 2021
|$0.018
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 18, 2020
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Nov 16, 2020
|$0.000
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 09, 2020
|$0.005
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Sep 09, 2020
1.72
1.7%
Mannik S. Dhillon serves as President of VictoryShares and Solutions for Victory Capital. In his role, he leads and oversees the firms' exchange-traded and solutions business. He is also responsible for setting the strategy and initiating the development and implementation of Victory's strategic beta-based offerings. Additionally, he manages the solutions provided by our investment franchises, which includes product enhancements, extensions and innovations designed to best meet the needs of clients. Mr. Dhillon also contributes to the evaluation of capabilities of potential new franchises as part of the firm's acquisition strategy.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
