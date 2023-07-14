The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, Nasdaq, Inc.(“Nasdaq” or the “Index Provider”) compiles, maintains and calculates the Underlying Index, which is comprised of securities of the next generation of Nasdaq-listed non-financial companies; that is, the largest 100 Nasdaq-listed companies outside of the NASDAQ-100 Index ® (the “NASDAQ-100”) based on market capitalization.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index, a security must meet the existing eligibility criteria of the NASDAQ-100, an index that measures the performance of 100 of the largest domestic and international nonfinancial companies by market capitalization on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. Securities meeting the NASDAQ-100 eligibility criteria are ranked by market capitalization, with approximately the largest 100 securities not currently in the NASDAQ-100 selected for inclusion in the Underlying Index.

Security types generally eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index are common stocks and tracking stocks, as well as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) that represent securities of non-U.S. issuers. The Underlying Index may include companies from all major sectors, except for

companies that are classified as “financials” according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (“ICB”). The Underlying Index may include Nasdaq-listed securities of both U.S. and foreign companies, including foreign companies located in emerging market countries. Companies organized as real estate investment trusts (“REITs”) are not eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index.

The Underlying Index weights its component securities using a “modified market capitalization-weighted” methodology, which is a hybrid between equal weighting and conventional capitalization weighting. Under this methodology, no issuer may exceed 4% of the weight of the Underlying Index.

As of October 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 97 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from $1.6 billion to $109.5 billion.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.

The Fund is “non-diversified” and therefore is not required to meet certain diversification requirements under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).