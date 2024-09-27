Home
Name

As of 09/27/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

QQQG | ETF

$20.75

$1.2 M

0.28%

$0.06

0.49%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$1.2 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.9
$19.27
$20.89

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.49%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

QQQG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.3%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pacer Nasdaq 100 Top 50 Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Aug 20, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is based on a proprietary methodology developed and maintained by Index Design Group (the “Index Provider” or “IDG”), an affiliate of Pacer Advisors, Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”). Solactive AG serves as the calculation agent for the Index.
The Index
The Index uses a rules-based methodology that seeks to provide exposure to large-capitalization U.S. companies with above average free cash flow margins. Companies with above average free cash flow margins are commonly referred to as “cash cows.”
The initial Index universe is typically derived from the component companies of the Nasdaq-100 Index® (the “Nasdaq-100”). The initial universe of companies is typically screened based on their average projected free cash flows and earnings (if available) over each of the next two fiscal years. Companies for which information on their projected free cash flows or earnings is not available will typically remain in the Index universe. A company’s projected free cash flows and earnings are typically determined by the Index Provider. Companies with negative average projected free cash flows or earnings are typically removed from the Index universe. Additionally, companies in the financial or real estate sectors, real estate investment trusts, special purpose acquisition companies and when-issued securities are typically excluded from the Index universe.
Free Cash Flow (FCF): A company’s cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures.
Sales: The value of what a company sold to its customers during a given period; also known as revenue.
Free Cash Flow Margin: FCF / Sales
The remaining companies are typically ranked by their free cash flow margin (defined as a company's free cash flow divided by sales) for the trailing twelve month period. The equity securities of the 50 companies with the highest free cash flow margin are typically included in the Index. Companies included in the Index are typically weighted by their price momentum score and a company’s price momentum score is typically calculated on each of the reconstitution dates.
The weight of any individual company included in the Index is typically capped at 5%. Weight above the 5% limitation is typically redistributed among the other Index constituents in proportion to their weights. As of July 31, 2024, the companies included in the Index had a market capitalization of $28.1 billion to $3.3 trillion. As of July 31, 2024, the Index had significant exposure to the information technology sector. The Index is typically reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly as of the close of business on the third Friday of February, May, August and November based on data as of the first Friday of the applicable rebalance month
The Nasdaq-100 is designed to measure the performance of 100 of the largest non-financial companies by modified market capitalization listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market or the Nasdaq Global Market. The Nasdaq-100 generally includes securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, including american depositary receipts (“ADRs”), common stocks, ordinary shares and tracking stocks; real estate investment trusts are not eligible for index inclusion.
The Fund’s Investment Strategy
Under normal circumstances, the Fund will seek to invest at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in growth securities (i.e., the component securities of the Index). The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.
The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index.
To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index. The Index, and consequently the Fund, is expected to have significant exposure to companies in the Information Technology Sector. The Fund is non-diversified and therefore may invest a larger percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or small number of issuers than diversified funds.
Read More

QQQG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QQQG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QQQG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QQQG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QQQG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

QQQG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QQQG Category Low Category High QQQG % Rank
Net Assets 1.2 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QQQG % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

QQQG - Expenses

Operational Fees

QQQG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.49% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.49% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

QQQG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

QQQG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QQQG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

QQQG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QQQG Category Low Category High QQQG % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.28% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QQQG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QQQG Category Low Category High QQQG % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QQQG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

QQQG - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

