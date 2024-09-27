The Fund employs a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is based on a proprietary methodology developed and maintained by Index Design Group (the “Index Provider” or “IDG”), an affiliate of Pacer Advisors, Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”). Solactive AG serves as the calculation agent for the Index.

The Index

The Index uses a rules-based methodology that seeks to provide exposure to large-capitalization U.S. companies with above average free cash flow margins. Companies with above average free cash flow margins are commonly referred to as “cash cows.” The initial Index universe is typically derived from the component companies of the Nasdaq-100 Index ® (the “Nasdaq-100”). The initial universe of companies is typically screened based on their average projected free cash flows and earnings (if available) over each of the next two fiscal years. Companies for which information on their projected free cash flows or earnings is not available will typically remain in the Index universe. A company’s projected free cash flows and earnings are typically determined by the Index Provider. Companies with negative average projected free cash flows or earnings are typically removed from the Index universe. Additionally, companies in the financial or real estate sectors, real estate investment trusts, special purpose acquisition companies and when-issued securities are typically excluded from the Index universe. Free Cash Flow (FCF): A company’s cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures. Sales: The value of what a company sold to its customers during a given period; also known as revenue. Free Cash Flow Margin: FCF / Sales

The remaining companies are typically ranked by their free cash flow margin (defined as a company's free cash flow divided by sales) for the trailing twelve month period. The equity securities of the 50 companies with the highest free cash flow margin are typically included in the Index. Companies included in the Index are typically weighted by their price momentum score and a company’s price momentum score is typically calculated on each of the reconstitution dates.

The weight of any individual company included in the Index is typically capped at 5%. Weight above the 5% limitation is typically redistributed among the other Index constituents in proportion to their weights. As of July 31, 2024, the companies included in the Index had a market capitalization of $28.1 billion to $3.3 trillion. As of July 31, 2024, the Index had significant exposure to the information technology sector. The Index is typically reconstituted and rebalanced quarterly as of the close of business on the third Friday of February, May, August and November based on data as of the first Friday of the applicable rebalance month

The Nasdaq-100 is designed to measure the performance of 100 of the largest non-financial companies by modified market capitalization listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market or the Nasdaq Global Market. The Nasdaq-100 generally includes securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. issuers, including american depositary receipts (“ADRs”), common stocks, ordinary shares and tracking stocks; real estate investment trusts are not eligible for index inclusion.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

Under normal circumstances, the Fund will seek to invest at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) in growth securities ( i.e. , the component securities of the Index). The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index.