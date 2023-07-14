Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|QQMG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|42.9%
|-44.2%
|26.6%
|94.33%
|1 Yr
|32.3%
|-98.5%
|150.0%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-74.2%
|26.3%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-61.2%
|23.2%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-35.6%
|18.2%
|N/A
* Annualized
|QQMG
|Category Low
|Category High
|QQMG % Rank
|Net Assets
|13.6 M
|189 K
|222 B
|96.58%
|Number of Holdings
|98
|2
|3509
|26.63%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|4.97 M
|-1.37 M
|104 B
|94.86%
|Weighting of Top 10
|50.07%
|9.4%
|100.0%
|26.96%
|QQMG
|Category Low
|Category High
|QQMG % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-6.13%
|2.90%
|N/A
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2023
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.040
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.039
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.037
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.020
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 27, 2021
0.59
0.6%
Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 27, 2021
0.59
0.6%
Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 27, 2021
0.59
0.6%
Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 27, 2021
0.59
0.6%
Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.
