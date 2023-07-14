The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, Nasdaq, Inc. (“Nasdaq” or the “Index Provider”) compiles, maintains and calculates the Underlying Index, which is designed to measure the performance of companies included in the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 Index ® (the “Parent Index”) that also meet the Index Provider's environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) criteria. The Parent Index is comprised of securities of the next generation of Nasdaq-listed non-financial companies; that is, the largest 100 Nasdaq-listed companies outside of the Nasdaq-100 Index ® (the “Nasdaq-100”) based on market capitalization.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Parent Index, a security must meet the existing eligibility criteria of the Nasdaq-100, an index that measures the performance of 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies by market capitalization on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. Securities meeting the Nasdaq-100 eligibility criteria are ranked by market capitalization, with the largest 100 securities not currently in the Nasdaq-100 selected for inclusion in the Parent Index. Security types generally eligible for inclusion in the Parent Index are common stocks and

tracking stocks of companies located in the United States, as well as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) that represent securities of non-U.S. issuers. The Parent Index reflects companies from all major sectors, except for companies that are classified as “financials” according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (“ICB”). Companies organized as real estate investment trusts are not eligible for inclusion in the Parent Index.

Companies that are included in the Parent Index are evaluated for inclusion in the Underlying Index on the basis of the Index Provider's ESG criteria, which considers a company’s (i) business activities, (ii) business controversy levels and ESG risk ratings, and (iii) adherence to the principles of the United Nations (“UN”) Global Compact.

The Underlying Index employs negative screens to exclude securities of companies with business activities that do not meet the eligibility criteria for the Underlying Index. Such screens rely on information from Sustainalytics, a globally-recognized independent provider of ESG research, ratings, and data. Companies’ business activities are distinguished between categories with absolute prohibitions (which do not allow any involvement by a company in a certain business activity) and categories that permit a de minimis amount of a certain business activity (generally, permitting a company to derive less than 5% of its revenues from, or to own less than 10% of another company that engages in, such activity). Pursuant to the Underlying Index methodology, prohibited business activities include:

◾ Arctic oil and gas exploration

◾ Cannabis development or cultivation

◾ Controversial weapons

◾ Military weapon manufacturing

◾ Oil sands extraction

◾ Riot protection equipment and riot control weapon manufacturing

◾ Shale energy exploration or production

◾ Assault weapons and small arms manufacturing

◾ Tobacco product manufacturing

Categories that permit de minimis business activity based on revenue or ownership include:

◾ Adult entertainment

◾ Alcoholic beverage production, distribution or sale

◾ Cannabis distribution

◾ Gambling

◾ Nuclear power production

◾ Oil and gas exploration, production, refining, transportation, or storage

◾ Assault weapons or small arms distribution

◾ Extracting, or generating electricity from, thermal coal

◾ Tobacco product distribution

The Index Provider also utilizes information from Sustainalytics to determine issuers’ business controversy levels and ESG Risk Rating Score. Sustainalytics reviews corporate filings and public disclosures to assess a company’s ESG profile. The ESG Risk Rating Score is designed to measure the magnitude of a company’s unmanaged ESG risk. Companies are assigned risk scores ranging from 0 (indicating that ESG risks have been fully managed) to 100 (indicating the highest level of unmanaged ESG risk), and the Index Provider excludes companies with an ESG risk rating of 40 or higher (i.e., a “severe risk” rating) from the Underlying Index. Sustainalytics also monitors companies for controversies pertaining to ESG and assesses incidents in terms of their level of impact on the environment and society and the related risk to the company itself. Such events are scored on a scale from 1 (low impact) to 5 (severe impact), depending on the reputational risk to the company and potential impact on stakeholders. The Index Provider excludes companies with a controversy rating higher than 4 from the Underlying Index.

Additionally, eligible issuers must be deemed compliant with the principles of the UN Global Compact. The UN Global Compact is an arrangement by which companies voluntarily and publicly commit to a set of principles drawn from key UN Conventions and Declarations. The principles of the UN Global Compact represent a set of values that the UN believes responsible businesses should incorporate into their operations in order to meet fundamental responsibilities in the areas of human rights, labor, the environment, and anti-corruption.

All securities included in the Parent Index that also meet the ESG criteria are included in the Underlying Index.

As of October 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 89 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from $1.6 billion to $109.5 billion.

The Underlying Index is calculated under a “modified ESG Risk Rating Score-adjusted market capitalization-weighted” methodology, where constituents’ weightings are calculated and adjusted based on a formula that considers such constituents’ ESG Risk Rating Score and market capitalization. The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.

The Fund is “non-diversified” and therefore is not required to meet certain diversification requirements under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).