Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.7%
1 yr return
12.1%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$3.5 M
Holdings in Top 10
28.2%
Expense Ratio 0.20%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|QQJG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.7%
|-49.0%
|26.9%
|93.58%
|1 Yr
|12.1%
|-80.5%
|2166.7%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-41.2%
|180.5%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-29.6%
|82.6%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-18.1%
|15.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|QQJG Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-27.7%
|-85.6%
|21888.9%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-52.0%
|800.0%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-100.0%
|195.3%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-100.0%
|9.5%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-33.3%
|36.8%
|N/A
|QQJG
|Category Low
|Category High
|QQJG % Rank
|Net Assets
|3.5 M
|710 K
|85.5 B
|99.16%
|Number of Holdings
|90
|20
|3702
|30.65%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|798 K
|259 K
|10.9 B
|99.33%
|Weighting of Top 10
|28.19%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|59.97%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QQJG % Rank
|Stocks
|99.96%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|6.37%
|Cash
|6.65%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|88.44%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|58.46%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|59.63%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|54.10%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|55.61%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QQJG % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|64.49%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|3.35%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|53.10%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|90.12%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|79.23%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|98.16%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|82.75%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|2.85%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|33.00%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|49.92%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|73.87%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QQJG % Rank
|US
|99.96%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|89.45%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|2.68%
|QQJG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.20%
|0.02%
|2.69%
|95.93%
|Management Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|4.89%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|QQJG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|QQJG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|QQJG Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|417.06%
|N/A
|QQJG
|Category Low
|Category High
|QQJG % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.17%
|0.00%
|2.54%
|6.37%
|QQJG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|QQJG
|Category Low
|Category High
|QQJG % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|N/A
|QQJG
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2023
|$0.035
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.044
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.029
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.031
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.019
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 27, 2021
0.59
0.6%
Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 27, 2021
0.59
0.6%
Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 27, 2021
0.59
0.6%
Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Oct 27, 2021
0.59
0.6%
Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.17
|2.25
