Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF

QQJG | ETF

$20.26

$3.5 M

0.17%

$0.04

0.20%

Vitals

YTD Return

13.7%

1 yr return

12.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$3.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

28.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.4
$16.42
$20.88

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.20%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

QQJG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.2%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco ESG NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    INVESCOETF
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Peter Hubbard

Fund Description

The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Underlying Index.
Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, Nasdaq, Inc. (“Nasdaq” or the “Index Provider”) compiles, maintains and calculates the Underlying Index, which is designed to measure the performance of companies included in the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 Index® (the “Parent Index”) that also meet the Index Provider's environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) criteria. The Parent Index is comprised of securities of the next generation of Nasdaq-listed non-financial companies; that is, the largest 100 Nasdaq-listed companies outside of the Nasdaq-100 Index® (the “Nasdaq-100”) based on market capitalization.
To be eligible for inclusion in the Parent Index, a security must meet the existing eligibility criteria of the Nasdaq-100, an index that measures the performance of 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial companies by market capitalization on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC. Securities meeting the Nasdaq-100 eligibility criteria are ranked by market capitalization, with the largest 100 securities not currently in the Nasdaq-100 selected for inclusion in the Parent Index. Security types generally eligible for inclusion in the Parent Index are common stocks and
tracking stocks of companies located in the United States, as well as American Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”) that represent securities of non-U.S. issuers. The Parent Index reflects companies from all major sectors, except for companies that are classified as “financials” according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (“ICB”). Companies organized as real estate investment trusts are not eligible for inclusion in the Parent Index.
Companies that are included in the Parent Index are evaluated for inclusion in the Underlying Index on the basis of the Index Provider's ESG criteria, which considers a company’s (i) business activities, (ii) business controversy levels and ESG risk ratings, and (iii) adherence to the principles of the United Nations (“UN”) Global Compact.
The Underlying Index employs negative screens to exclude securities of companies with business activities that do not meet the eligibility criteria for the Underlying Index. Such screens rely on information from Sustainalytics, a globally-recognized independent provider of ESG research, ratings, and data. Companies’ business activities are distinguished between categories with absolute prohibitions (which do not allow any involvement by a company in a certain business activity) and categories that permit a de minimis amount of a certain business activity (generally, permitting a company to derive less than 5% of its revenues from, or to own less than 10% of another company that engages in, such activity). Pursuant to the Underlying Index methodology, prohibited business activities include:
◾ 
Arctic oil and gas exploration
◾ 
Cannabis development or cultivation
◾ 
Controversial weapons
◾ 
Military weapon manufacturing
◾ 
Oil sands extraction
◾ 
Riot protection equipment and riot control weapon manufacturing
◾ 
Shale energy exploration or production
◾ 
Assault weapons and small arms manufacturing
◾ 
Tobacco product manufacturing
Categories that permit de minimis business activity based on revenue or ownership include:
◾ 
Adult entertainment
◾ 
Alcoholic beverage production, distribution or sale
◾ 
Cannabis distribution
◾ 
Gambling
◾ 
Nuclear power production
◾ 
Oil and gas exploration, production, refining, transportation, or storage
◾ 
Assault weapons or small arms distribution
◾ 
Extracting, or generating electricity from, thermal coal
◾ 
Tobacco product distribution
The Index Provider also utilizes information from Sustainalytics to determine issuers’ business controversy levels and ESG Risk Rating Score. Sustainalytics reviews corporate filings and public disclosures to assess a company’s ESG profile. The ESG Risk Rating Score is designed to measure the magnitude of a company’s unmanaged ESG risk. Companies are assigned risk scores ranging from 0 (indicating that ESG risks have been fully managed) to 100 (indicating the highest level of unmanaged ESG risk), and the Index Provider excludes companies with an ESG risk rating of 40 or higher (i.e., a “severe risk” rating) from the Underlying Index. Sustainalytics also monitors companies for controversies pertaining to ESG and assesses incidents in terms of their level of impact on the environment and society and the related risk to the company itself. Such events are scored on a scale from 1 (low impact) to 5 (severe impact), depending on the reputational risk to the company and potential impact on stakeholders. The Index Provider excludes companies with a controversy rating higher than 4 from the Underlying Index.
Additionally, eligible issuers must be deemed compliant with the principles of the UN Global Compact. The UN Global Compact is an arrangement by which companies voluntarily and publicly commit to a set of principles drawn from key UN Conventions and Declarations. The principles of the UN Global Compact represent a set of values that the UN believes responsible businesses should incorporate into their operations in order to meet fundamental responsibilities in the areas of human rights, labor, the environment, and anti-corruption.
All securities included in the Parent Index that also meet the ESG criteria are included in the Underlying Index.
As of October 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 89constituents with market capitalizations ranging from $1.6 billion to $109.5 billion.
The Underlying Index is calculated under a “modified ESG Risk Rating Score-adjusted market capitalization-weighted” methodology, where constituents’ weightings are calculated and adjusted based on a formula that considers such constituents’ ESG Risk Rating Score and market capitalization. The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.
The Fund is “non-diversified” and therefore is not required to meet certain diversification requirements under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).
Concentration Policy. The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest more than 25% of the value of its net assets) in securities of issuers in any one industry or group of industries only to the extent that the Underlying Index reflects a concentration in that industry or group of industries. The Fund will not otherwise concentrate its investments in securities of issuers in any one industry or group of industries. As of August31, 2022, the Fund had significant exposure to the information technology sector. The Fund's portfolio holdings, and the extent to which it concentrates its investments, are likely to change over time.
Read More

QQJG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QQJG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.7% -49.0% 26.9% 93.58%
1 Yr 12.1% -80.5% 2166.7% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -41.2% 180.5% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -29.6% 82.6% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -18.1% 15.5% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QQJG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.7% -85.6% 21888.9% N/A
2021 N/A -52.0% 800.0% N/A
2020 N/A -100.0% 195.3% N/A
2019 N/A -100.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -33.3% 36.8% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QQJG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -54.7% 26.9% 96.11%
1 Yr N/A -80.5% 2166.7% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -41.2% 180.5% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -28.4% 82.6% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.9% 15.6% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QQJG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -27.7% -85.6% 21888.9% N/A
2021 N/A -52.0% 800.0% N/A
2020 N/A -100.0% 195.3% N/A
2019 N/A -100.0% 9.5% N/A
2018 N/A -33.3% 36.8% N/A

QQJG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QQJG Category Low Category High QQJG % Rank
Net Assets 3.5 M 710 K 85.5 B 99.16%
Number of Holdings 90 20 3702 30.65%
Net Assets in Top 10 798 K 259 K 10.9 B 99.33%
Weighting of Top 10 28.19% 5.5% 92.1% 59.97%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. INVESCO PRIVATE PRIME FUND 5.88%
  2. CDW Corp. 3.41%
  3. Tractor Supply Co. 2.71%
  4. Ulta Beauty, Inc. 2.64%
  5. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC 2.63%
  6. INVESCO PRIVATE GOVERNMENT FUND 2.29%
  7. Icon PLC 2.15%
  8. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. 1.98%
  9. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. 1.93%
  10. ON Semiconductor Corp. 1.81%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QQJG % Rank
Stocks 		99.96% 23.99% 100.52% 6.37%
Cash 		6.65% -0.52% 26.94% 88.44%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.30% 58.46%
Other 		0.00% -2.66% 23.05% 59.63%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 54.10%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 44.75% 55.61%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QQJG % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 12.94% 64.49%
Technology 		0.00% 0.04% 62.17% 3.35%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 19.28% 53.10%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 38.23% 90.12%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 43.77% 79.23%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 43.01% 98.16%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 62.10% 82.75%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 18.33% 2.85%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 16.40% 33.00%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 57.41% 49.92%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 17.25% 73.87%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QQJG % Rank
US 		99.96% 23.38% 100.52% 89.45%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 35.22% 2.68%

QQJG - Expenses

Operational Fees

QQJG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.20% 0.02% 2.69% 95.93%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.50% 4.89%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.40% N/A

Sales Fees

QQJG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QQJG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QQJG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 417.06% N/A

QQJG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QQJG Category Low Category High QQJG % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.17% 0.00% 2.54% 6.37%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QQJG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QQJG Category Low Category High QQJG % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.24% 2.75% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QQJG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

QQJG - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Hubbard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 27, 2021

0.59

0.6%

Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.

Tony Seisser

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 27, 2021

0.59

0.6%

Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.

Pratik Doshi

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 27, 2021

0.59

0.6%

Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.

Michael Jeanette

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Oct 27, 2021

0.59

0.6%

Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 36.3 9.17 2.25

