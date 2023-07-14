Under normal market conditions, the portfolio managers will invest at least 80% of the fund’s net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in preferred securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Preferred securities in which the fund may invest include preferred stock, hybrid preferred securities that have characteristics similar to both preferred stock and debt securities, floating rate preferred securities, junior subordinated debt, senior unsecured debt obligations denominated in $25 par amounts (senior notes or baby bonds), re-packaged preferreds, and convertible securities.

The portfolio managers screen securities utilizing a quantitative and fundamental investment process informed by fundamental and technical measures such as liquidity, credit risk, size, quality, and momentum. The strategy screens for profitability and leverage and selects issuers and issues based on favorable quality, yield and valuation metrics.

The fund is nondiversified. The fund concentrates its investments in the group of industries that comprise the financials sector. The fund may engage in active and frequent trading of portfolio securities to achieve its principal investment strategies. This may cause higher transaction costs and may affect performance. It may also result in the realization and distribution of capital gains. The fund may invest in securities of any duration or maturity.