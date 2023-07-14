Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
The Fund’s Investment Strategy
The Fund is actively managed by Empowered Funds, LLC dba EA Advisers, the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”). The Adviser manages the Fund using proprietary methodology developed by Empirical Finance, LLC, dba Alpha Architect (the Adviser’s parent) and licensed to the Adviser.
The Adviser employs a multi-step, quantitative, rules-based methodology to identify a portfolio of approximately 50 to 100 equity securities with the highest relative momentum, as described below. A “momentum” style of investing emphasizes investing in securities that have had higher recent total return performance compared to other securities.
The Adviser analyzes an initial universe of liquid stocks that principally trade on a U.S. exchange. Typically, the minimum market capitalization for the smallest-capitalization stocks in the initial universe is above $1 billion.
The Adviser eliminates from the initial universe illiquid securities, real estate investment trusts, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American Depositary Receipts, and stocks of companies with less than twelve months of available financial data. The resulting universe is composed primarily of highly liquid, small-, mid- and large-cap stocks.
The Adviser then employs proprietary screens to eliminate companies with issues that may negatively impact their momentum. For example, the Adviser will generally eliminate companies that measure poorly on any of the following variables: (1) past six-month momentum (lower is bad), (2) past nine-month momentum (lower is bad), and (3) beta (higher is bad).
Next, the Adviser screens the remaining universe of companies to identify the companies with the highest cumulative return for the past 12 months, excluding the most recent month. Last, the Adviser employs an ensemble of momentum quality screens to identify which of the remaining companies has experienced the most consistent positive returns, as opposed to short-lived success during the 12-month period measured above. The Adviser then selects the top 50 to 100 momentum stocks.
As of September 30, 2022, the Fund had significant exposures to the following sectors: Energy (46.6%) and Healthcare (16.7%).
The Adviser will reallocate the Fund’s portfolio on a periodic basis (e.g., every two months), but will do so at least quarterly.
The Fund may also invest up to 20% of its assets in cash and cash equivalents, other investment companies, as well as securities and other instruments.
|Period
|QMOM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|7.0%
|-24.9%
|59.5%
|97.52%
|1 Yr
|12.8%
|-43.1%
|865.8%
|60.99%
|3 Yr
|8.4%*
|-41.4%
|41.9%
|9.09%
|5 Yr
|8.8%*
|-28.2%
|82.9%
|6.47%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-18.4%
|13.6%
|59.79%
* Annualized
|Period
|QMOM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.0%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|3.21%
|2021
|-2.1%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|58.82%
|2020
|17.4%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|6.67%
|2019
|6.4%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|35.23%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|37.01%
|Period
|QMOM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-3.8%
|-53.4%
|58.6%
|93.44%
|1 Yr
|-3.3%
|-60.3%
|865.8%
|89.36%
|3 Yr
|17.8%*
|-41.4%
|41.9%
|2.23%
|5 Yr
|14.3%*
|-27.5%
|82.9%
|1.59%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-17.2%
|15.4%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|QMOM Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.0%
|-85.6%
|1542.7%
|3.21%
|2021
|-2.1%
|-52.0%
|83.9%
|58.82%
|2020
|17.4%
|-17.6%
|195.3%
|6.67%
|2019
|6.4%
|-16.0%
|9.5%
|35.23%
|2018
|-2.5%
|-13.6%
|24.1%
|57.06%
|QMOM
|Category Low
|Category High
|QMOM % Rank
|Net Assets
|147 M
|1.66 M
|85.5 B
|81.38%
|Number of Holdings
|51
|20
|3702
|80.50%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|19.5 M
|360 K
|10.9 B
|89.89%
|Weighting of Top 10
|21.04%
|5.5%
|92.1%
|75.71%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QMOM % Rank
|Stocks
|99.66%
|23.99%
|100.52%
|16.84%
|Cash
|0.34%
|-0.52%
|26.94%
|79.26%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.30%
|50.89%
|Other
|0.00%
|-2.66%
|23.05%
|53.01%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|45.74%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.75%
|47.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QMOM % Rank
|Energy
|43.76%
|0.00%
|62.10%
|2.30%
|Consumer Defense
|16.40%
|0.00%
|16.40%
|0.18%
|Healthcare
|9.83%
|0.00%
|43.77%
|92.91%
|Technology
|8.10%
|0.04%
|62.17%
|96.81%
|Basic Materials
|7.91%
|0.00%
|17.25%
|3.72%
|Utilities
|5.99%
|0.00%
|12.94%
|0.89%
|Consumer Cyclical
|4.03%
|0.00%
|57.41%
|97.34%
|Financial Services
|2.05%
|0.00%
|43.01%
|93.44%
|Communication Services
|1.93%
|0.00%
|18.33%
|62.23%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.28%
|89.72%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|38.23%
|98.94%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QMOM % Rank
|US
|99.66%
|23.38%
|100.52%
|4.26%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|35.22%
|93.97%
|QMOM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.39%
|0.02%
|19.28%
|94.59%
|Management Fee
|0.49%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|9.77%
|12b-1 Fee
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.00%
|10.16%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.40%
|N/A
|QMOM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|3.50%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|QMOM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|QMOM Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|120.00%
|0.00%
|250.31%
|93.87%
|QMOM
|Category Low
|Category High
|QMOM % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|1.54%
|0.00%
|2.33%
|0.35%
|QMOM
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|QMOM
|Category Low
|Category High
|QMOM % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.13%
|-2.24%
|2.75%
|15.83%
|QMOM
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jan 06, 2023
|$0.729
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 05, 2022
|$0.063
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 23, 2020
|$0.021
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 25, 2019
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 07, 2019
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 26, 2017
|$0.026
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 27, 2017
|$0.010
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2017
|$0.042
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 26, 2016
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 27, 2016
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2016
|$0.003
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 04, 2016
|$0.002
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2015
6.5
6.5%
Wesley R.Gray, Ph.D. has studied and been an active participant in financial markets throughout his career. After serving as a Captain in the USMC, Dr. Gray received a PhD, and was a finance professor at Drexel University. Dr. Gray's interest in entrepreneurship and behavioral finance led him to found Alpha Architect, LLC, an SEC-registered Investment Advisor, where he is the Executive Managing Member. Dr. Gray has published two books: Embedded: A Marine Corps Adviser Inside the Iraqi Army and Quantitative Value: A practitioner's guide to Automating Intelligent Investment and Eliminating Behavioral Errors. His work has been highlighted on CNN, NPR, Motley Fool, WSJ Market Watch, CFA Institute, Institutional Investor, and CBS news. Dr. Gray earned an MBA and a PhD in finance from the University of Chicago and graduated magna cum laude with a BS from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 01, 2015
6.5
6.5%
Dr. Vogel is a Managing Member of Empowered Funds, LLC and Empiritrage, where he heads the research department and assists in business development and operations. Dr. Vogel conducts research in empirical asset pricing and behavioral finance, and has collaborated with Dr. Gray on multiple projects. His academic experience involves being an instructor and research assistant at Drexel University in both the Finance and Mathematics departments. Dr. Vogel received a Ph.D. in Finance from Drexel University. He has a M.S. in Mathematics from Drexel University, and graduated summa cum laude with a B.S. in Mathematics and Education from The University of Scranton. Dr. Vogel holds the Series 65 license.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 26, 2020
1.93
1.9%
Mr. Brandon Koepke serves as Chief Technology Officer & Portfolio Manager. Mr. Koepke has a BSc in Computer Science specializing in Software Engineering at the University of Calgary and a BComm in Finance from the Haskayne School of Business.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|36.3
|9.28
|2.25
