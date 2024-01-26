Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund

ETF
QMID
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.0702 +0.06 +0.22%
primary theme
N/A
QMID (ETF)

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.0702 +0.06 +0.22%
primary theme
N/A
QMID (ETF)

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.0702 +0.06 +0.22%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 01/26/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund

QMID | ETF

$25.07

-

-

0.38%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.0
$25.01
$25.07

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.38%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 01/26/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund

QMID | ETF

$25.07

-

-

0.38%

QMID - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Quality Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WisdomTree Trust
  • Inception Date
    Jan 25, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in the constituent securities of the Index, each of which is a security issued by a mid-cap company, identified in accordance with the Index Provider’s (as defined below) market-capitalization selection parameters, that is incorporated and headquartered in the United States. The Index Provider’s market-capitalization selection parameters generally provide that the Index will be composed of the top scoring 30% of companies that comprise the top 60% of the remaining eligible U.S. Quality Growth Index family constituent universe after the exclusion of the 500 largest companies by market capitalization.

Additional detail about the Index’s constituent eligibility criteria is included under the “Additional Information About the Fund’s Investment Strategies” section of the Prospectus. From the initial selection universe, the Index selects U.S. companies with the highest composite scores based on two fundamental factors, growth and quality, which are equally weighted. The growth factor is determined by a company’s ranking based on a 40% trailing three-year sales growth, 40% trailing three-year earnings growth, and 20% earnings growth forecast. The quality factor is determined by a company’s ranking based on a 50% weight to each of its trailing three-year average return on equity and its trailing three-year return on assets. Companies are ranked based on the Composite Score with the top 30% of companies selected for inclusion in the Index. The selected companies are weighted within the Index using a modified market capitalization weighting. The Index constituents are selected by an Index committee that evaluates companies by focusing on the above-referenced factors.

The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced semi-annually. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must meet the following criteria as of the Index screening date: (i) be monitored by the Index’s third-party index calculation agent, (ii) list shares on a U.S. stock exchange, (iii) be incorporated and headquartered in the United States, and (iv) have a median daily dollar trading volume of at least $1 million for each of the preceding three months. At the time of each semi-annual reconstitution and rebalance, the weight of any individual constituent is capped at 5%. As of September 30, 2023, the Index had a market capitalization range from $3.69 billion to $10.79 billion, with an average market capitalization of $7.03 billion. The Index is expected to consist of between 100 and 200 constituent companies.

WisdomTree, Inc. (“WisdomTree” or the “Index Provider”), the Index provider and parent company of WisdomTree Asset Management, Inc. (“WisdomTree Asset Management” or the “Adviser”), currently uses the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS®), a widely recognized industry classification methodology developed by MSCI, Inc. and Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, to assign companies to a given sector or industry and identify the sectors represented in the Index. The sectors represented in the Index, as well as the extent of such representation, are expected to vary over time. A sector typically is comprised of multiple industries. For example, the Energy Sector is comprised of, among others, the Energy Equipment and Services Industry and the Oil, Gas and Consumable Fuels Industry. Companies assigned to the Real Estate and Utilities Sectors and the Banks Industry within the Financials Sector are excluded from the Index. As of September 30, 2023, companies in the Industrials and Consumer Discretionary Sectors comprised a significant portion (i.e., in excess of 15% of the Index’s total weighting) of the Index; however, the Index’s sector exposure may change from time to time.

To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its net assets) in the securities of companies assigned to a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments in such industry to approximately the same extent as the Index.

Read More

QMID - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QMID Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QMID Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QMID Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QMID Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

QMID - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QMID Category Low Category High QMID % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QMID % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

QMID - Expenses

Operational Fees

QMID Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.38% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.38% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

QMID Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

QMID Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QMID Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

QMID - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QMID Category Low Category High QMID % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QMID Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QMID Category Low Category High QMID % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QMID Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

QMID - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×