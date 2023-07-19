The Fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in multiple quantitative investment strategies across equity, fixed income, commodity, currency, and volatility markets. The Fund invests primarily through total return swaps that provide the returns of third-party quantitative investment strategies that provide model portfolios accessed by the Fund.

Quantitative investment strategies (or “QIS”) are third-party investment strategies that analyse historical quantitative data and use models to identify investments that based on historical results can provide attractive risk adjusted returns. The adviser evaluates multiple strategies and selects the individual strategies based on multiple qualitative and quantitative considerations, including portfolio diversification, scalability, expected risk adjusted returns and correlation to one another. By using a multi-strategy approach, the Fund’s adviser seeks to identify the optimal allocation among 10-20 strategies to achieve positive returns and mitigate asset-class and single-strategy risks. The adviser evaluates strategies on an ongoing basis and makes adjustments to the strategy allocations when the adviser believes an alternative strategy would provide better returns.

When the Fund enters into a total return swap, the Fund makes payments to the swap counterparty based on either a fixed or variable rate, and the swap counterparty makes payments to the Fund based on the return of the underlying strategy. Ordinary gains on swaps are generally considered income to the Fund, contribute to the income component of the Fund’s investment objective and are considered absolute positive returns. Other investments that contribute to income include treasuries and income-generating collateral.

The adviser reduces or eliminates the Fund’s exposure to a strategy if it does not perform as expected or when it believes a different strategy presents a more attractive risk return opportunity. The third-party investment strategies selected by the adviser are not specifically designed for the Fund but selected by the adviser based on its evaluation of the strategies.

The Fund may also gain exposure to equity, fixed income, commodity, currency, and volatility markets by investing in other ETFs or individual securities. The equity and fixed income strategies include primarily U.S. companies but may include companies from both emerging and developed foreign markets and may include companies of any market capitalization. The fixed income strategies may include high yield (“junk bond”) strategies, and strategies of any duration or maturity. The commodity strategies may include all types of commodities and commodity indexes. Currency strategies are those that attempt to profit from the changes in the relative value of various currencies. Volatility strategies are those that attempt to profit from the changes in the historical or implied return volatility of futures or securities indexes. Volatility is when a security experiences periods of unpredictable, and sometimes sharp, price movements.

The Fund also holds cash and invests in cash-like instruments or high-quality short term fixed income securities as collateral for the swaps.

The Fund gains exposure to certain commodity strategies by investing up to 25% of its net assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary is intended to provide the Fund with exposure to commodity-linked investments in accordance with applicable tax rules and regulations.