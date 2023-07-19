Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF

ETF
QIS
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.0399 -0.02 -0.06%
primary theme
N/A
QIS (ETF)

Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.0399 -0.02 -0.06%
primary theme
N/A
QIS (ETF)

Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.0399 -0.02 -0.06%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF

QIS | ETF

$25.04

-

0.00%

1.00%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.0%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$25.1
$25.04
$25.07

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.00%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF

QIS | ETF

$25.04

-

0.00%

1.00%

QIS - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Simplify Multi-QIS Alternative ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed ETF that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in multiple quantitative investment strategies across equity, fixed income, commodity, currency, and volatility markets. The Fund invests primarily through total return swaps that provide the returns of third-party quantitative investment strategies that provide model portfolios accessed by the Fund.

Quantitative investment strategies (or “QIS”) are third-party investment strategies that analyse historical quantitative data and use models to identify investments that based on historical results can provide attractive risk adjusted returns. The adviser evaluates multiple strategies and selects the individual strategies based on multiple qualitative and quantitative considerations, including portfolio diversification, scalability, expected risk adjusted returns and correlation to one another. By using a multi-strategy approach, the Fund’s adviser seeks to identify the optimal allocation among 10-20 strategies to achieve positive returns and mitigate asset-class and single-strategy risks. The adviser evaluates strategies on an ongoing basis and makes adjustments to the strategy allocations when the adviser believes an alternative strategy would provide better returns.

When the Fund enters into a total return swap, the Fund makes payments to the swap counterparty based on either a fixed or variable rate, and the swap counterparty makes payments to the Fund based on the return of the underlying strategy. Ordinary gains on swaps are generally considered income to the Fund, contribute to the income component of the Fund’s investment objective and are considered absolute positive returns. Other investments that contribute to income include treasuries and income-generating collateral.

The adviser reduces or eliminates the Fund’s exposure to a strategy if it does not perform as expected or when it believes a different strategy presents a more attractive risk return opportunity. The third-party investment strategies selected by the adviser are not specifically designed for the Fund but selected by the adviser based on its evaluation of the strategies.

The Fund may also gain exposure to equity, fixed income, commodity, currency, and volatility markets by investing in other ETFs or individual securities. The equity and fixed income strategies include primarily U.S. companies but may include companies from both emerging and developed foreign markets and may include companies of any market capitalization. The fixed income strategies may include high yield (“junk bond”) strategies, and strategies of any duration or maturity. The commodity strategies may include all types of commodities and commodity indexes. Currency strategies are those that attempt to profit from the changes in the relative value of various currencies. Volatility strategies are those that attempt to profit from the changes in the historical or implied return volatility of futures or securities indexes. Volatility is when a security experiences periods of unpredictable, and sometimes sharp, price movements.

The Fund also holds cash and invests in cash-like instruments or high-quality short term fixed income securities as collateral for the swaps.

The Fund gains exposure to certain commodity strategies by investing up to 25% of its net assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Fund organized under the laws of the Cayman Islands (the “Subsidiary”). The Fund’s investment in the Subsidiary is intended to provide the Fund with exposure to commodity-linked investments in accordance with applicable tax rules and regulations.

Read More

QIS - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QIS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QIS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QIS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QIS Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

QIS - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QIS Category Low Category High QIS % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QIS % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

QIS - Expenses

Operational Fees

QIS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.00% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 1.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

QIS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

QIS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QIS Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

QIS - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QIS Category Low Category High QIS % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QIS Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QIS Category Low Category High QIS % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QIS Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

QIS - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×