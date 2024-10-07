Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund

ETF
QIG
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$44.3 +0.08 +0.17%
primary theme
N/A
QIG (ETF)

WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$44.3 +0.08 +0.17%
primary theme
N/A
QIG (ETF)

WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$44.3 +0.08 +0.17%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 07/10/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund

QIG | ETF

$44.30

$17.5 M

-

0.18%

Vitals

YTD Return

0.8%

1 yr return

4.1%

3 Yr Avg Return

-6.2%

5 Yr Avg Return

-2.3%

Net Assets

$17.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

11.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$44.2
$44.22
$44.30

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.18%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 07/10/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund

QIG | ETF

$44.30

$17.5 M

-

0.18%

QIG - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 0.8%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -6.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.3%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WisdomTree U.S. Corporate Bond Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WisdomTree Trust
  • Inception Date
    Apr 27, 2016
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities.

WisdomTree, Inc., the Index Provider and parent company of the Fund’s investment adviser, WisdomTree Asset Management, Inc. (“WisdomTree Asset Management” or the “Adviser”), designed the Index to capture the performance of selected issuers in the U.S. investment grade corporate bond market that are deemed to have favorable fundamental and income characteristics. The Index employs a multi-step process, which screens based on fundamentals to identify bonds with favorable characteristics and then tilts to those which offer favorable income characteristics. The goal is to improve the risk-adjusted performance of traditional market capitalization-weighted approaches of corporate bond indices.

The Index is comprised of corporate bonds of public issuers domiciled in the United States. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, bonds must meet the following criteria: (i) pay fixed-rate coupons; (ii) have at least $350 million in par amount outstanding; (iii) have a remaining maturity of at least one year; and (iv) rated investment grade (at least BBB- or Baa3) by Standard & Poor’s or Moody’s. The final rating is determined by the average rating from the two rating agencies. All bonds are denominated in U.S. dollars.

The Index utilizes a “screen and tilt” rules-based approach to isolate bonds that have favorable fundamentals and tilts to those bonds with favorable income and valuation characteristics. Once the Index universe is defined from the eligibility criteria, individual bonds are assigned a factor score based on rules-based fundamental metrics, such as distinguishing cash flow, profitability and leverage. Bonds are ranked within one of three sectors (i.e., industrial, financial, or utility) based on their factor scores and then screened so that bonds receiving the lowest 20% of factor scores in each sector are removed from the Index. Each remaining bond is then assigned an income tilt score reflecting, among other factors, the bond's probability of default and duration relative to the other remaining bonds in its sector, and the yield spread between the bond and U.S. Treasuries. Income tilt scores are then used to determine a bond’s weight in the Index, with bonds receiving higher income tilt scores being more heavily weighted. Issuer exposure is capped at 5%, with excess exposure distributed to the remaining bonds on a pro-rata basis. The Index is rebalanced quarterly.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in other securities, including repurchase agreements, and/or derivatives. Derivative investments may include interest rate futures, swaps and forward contracts. The Fund’s use of derivatives will be underpinned by investments in cash or other liquid assets.

To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of companies assigned to a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments in such industry to approximately the same extent as the Index.

Read More

QIG - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QIG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 4.1% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr -6.2%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr -2.3%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QIG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 3.9% N/A N/A N/A
2022 -19.6% N/A N/A N/A
2021 -3.9% N/A N/A N/A
2020 6.8% N/A N/A N/A
2019 10.5% N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QIG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 0.8% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 4.1% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr -6.2%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr -2.3%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QIG Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 3.9% N/A N/A N/A
2022 -19.6% N/A N/A N/A
2021 -3.9% N/A N/A N/A
2020 6.8% N/A N/A N/A
2019 10.5% N/A N/A N/A

QIG - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QIG Category Low Category High QIG % Rank
Net Assets 17.5 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 449 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 1.49 M N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 11.21% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. JPMorgan Chase Co 1.73%
  2. Wells Fargo Co 1.23%
  3. HCA Inc 1.17%
  4. Morgan Stanley 1.13%
  5. Bank of America Corp 1.08%
  6. Steel Dynamics Inc 0.99%
  7. Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc 0.98%
  8. Bank of America Corp 0.97%
  9. UnitedHealth Group Inc 0.97%
  10. Citigroup Inc 0.96%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QIG % Rank
Bonds 		98.69% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		1.31% N/A N/A N/A
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QIG % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		0.44% N/A N/A N/A
Derivative 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Securitized 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Corporate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Municipal 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Government 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QIG % Rank
US 		98.69% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

QIG - Expenses

Operational Fees

QIG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.18% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.18% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

QIG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

QIG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QIG Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

QIG - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QIG Category Low Category High QIG % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QIG Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QIG Category Low Category High QIG % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QIG Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

QIG - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×