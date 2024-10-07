The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities.

WisdomTree, Inc., the Index Provider and parent company of the Fund’s investment adviser, WisdomTree Asset Management, Inc. (“WisdomTree Asset Management” or the “Adviser”), designed the Index to capture the performance of selected issuers in the U.S. investment grade corporate bond market that are deemed to have favorable fundamental and income characteristics. The Index employs a multi-step process, which screens based on fundamentals to identify bonds with favorable characteristics and then tilts to those which offer favorable income characteristics. The goal is to improve the risk-adjusted performance of traditional market capitalization-weighted approaches of corporate bond indices.

The Index is comprised of corporate bonds of public issuers domiciled in the United States. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, bonds must meet the following criteria: (i) pay fixed-rate coupons; (ii) have at least $350 million in par amount outstanding; (iii) have a remaining maturity of at least one year; and (iv) rated investment grade (at least BBB- or Baa3) by Standard & Poor’s or Moody’s. The final rating is determined by the average rating from the two rating agencies. All bonds are denominated in U.S. dollars.

The Index utilizes a “screen and tilt” rules-based approach to isolate bonds that have favorable fundamentals and tilts to those bonds with favorable income and valuation characteristics. Once the Index universe is defined from the eligibility criteria, individual bonds are assigned a factor score based on rules-based fundamental metrics, such as distinguishing cash flow, profitability and leverage. Bonds are ranked within one of three sectors (i.e., industrial, financial, or utility) based on their factor scores and then screened so that bonds receiving the lowest 20% of factor scores in each sector are removed from the Index. Each remaining bond is then assigned an income tilt score reflecting, among other factors, the bond's probability of default and duration relative to the other remaining bonds in its sector, and the yield spread between the bond and U.S. Treasuries. Income tilt scores are then used to determine a bond’s weight in the Index, with bonds receiving higher income tilt scores being more heavily weighted. Issuer exposure is capped at 5%, with excess exposure distributed to the remaining bonds on a pro-rata basis. The Index is rebalanced quarterly.

The Fund may invest up to 20% of its assets in other securities, including repurchase agreements, and/or derivatives. Derivative investments may include interest rate futures, swaps and forward contracts. The Fund’s use of derivatives will be underpinned by investments in cash or other liquid assets.