As an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”), the Fund will not seek to replicate the performance of an index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks of companies that the Advisor believes have a consistent history of earnings stability or growth, and strong prospects for continued earnings stability and growth based on the Advisor’s research and analysis. These securities may be of any market capitalization.

The Fund will generally invest in a group of domestic equity securities selected from the components of a blend of the Indexperts Large Cap Core Growth Index, Indexperts Large Cap Core Value Index, Indexperts Mid Cap Consistent Value Index, and the Indexperts Small Cap Consistent Value Index, but the Advisor will adjust the sector allocation, style exposure, or specific securities based on market conditions in its discretion based on the factors described below. For example, the Advisor may decide that the target allocation between the four indices should be adjusted, or a specific stock in one or both indices carries risks not captured by the security selection methodology of the indices ( e.g. , M&A risk) and exclude it from the portfolio, or that an entire industry should be excluded based factors that have broad ranging impact such as regulatory, tax or technological changes.

Target allocations may be adjusted by the Advisor based on its judgment and analysis of both broad market conditions and individual securities. This analysis considers: Federal Reserve interest rate policy; analysis of trading volume and market sentiment indicators including bid and ask volumes; recent growth or decline trends in markets, market sectors and individual securities; market averages for per share financial data based on earnings, revenues, net income and dividends and the comparison to individual securities within the indices; and other factors.

The Indexperts Large Cap Core Growth Index, Indexperts Large Cap Core Value Index, Indexperts Mid Cap Consistent Value Index, and the Indexperts Small Cap Consistent Value Index are proprietary indices. The Fund will generally seek to have 20 % of the Fund’s portfolio match the components of the Indexperts Large Cap Core Growth Index, 50 % of the Fund’s portfolio match the components of the Indexperts Large Cap Core Value Index, 15 % of the Fund’s portfolio match the components of the Indexperts Mid Cap Consistent Value Index, and 15 % of the Fund’s portfolio match the components of the Indexperts Small Cap Consistent Value Index.

The Indexperts Large Cap Core Growth Index determines its constituent securities by starting with a universe of 500 large cap stocks that meet are in the [25th] percentile or greater in trading volume and average daily float of shares trading. Next, a composite growth score is calculated for each security using variables including profitability, liquidity, operating efficiency, momentum, revenue growth, earnings growth, earnings variability, and expectations of the potential for deviation from consensus forecasts based on information provided in filed financial reports and financial analyst reports. The indexing model then attempts to maximize the portfolio’s composite growth. The Indexperts Large Cap Core Growth Index is rebalanced annually and reconstituted annually.

The Indexperts Large Cap Core Value Index determines its constituent securities by starting with a universe of 500 large cap stocks that meet are in the 25th percentile or greater in trading volume and average daily float of shares trading. Next, a composite value score is calculated for each security using variables including profitability, liquidity, operating efficiency, momentum, revenue growth, earnings variability, and expectations of the potential for deviation from consensus forecasts based on information provided in filed financial reports and financial analyst reports. The indexing model then attempts to maximize the portfolio’s composite value score within the bounds of certain constraints such as turnover limits and maximum number of constituents. The Indexperts Large Cap Core Value Index is rebalanced annually and reconstituted annually .

The Indexperts Mid Cap Consistent Value Index determines its constituent securities by starting with a universe of 3000 large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks that meet are in the [25th] percentile or greater in trading volume and average daily float of shares trading. Next, a composite value score is calculated for each security using variables including profitability, liquidity, operating efficiency, momentum, revenue growth, earnings variability, and expectations of the potential for deviation from consensus forecasts based on information provided in filed financial reports and financial analyst reports. The indexing model then attempts to maximize the portfolio’s composite value score within the bounds of certain constraints such as turnover limits and maximum number of constituents with preference given to stocks in the starting universe that are identified as mid-cap (defined as stocks with a market cap ranking between 501 and 1000). The Indexperts Mid Cap Consistent Value Index is rebalanced annually and reconstituted annually .

The Indexperts Small Cap Consistent Value Index determines its constituent securities by starting with a universe of 3000 large-, mid-, and small-cap stocks that meet are in the 25th percentile or greater in trading volume and average daily float of shares trading. Next, a composite value score is calculated for each security using variables including profitability, liquidity, operating efficiency, momentum, revenue growth, earnings variability, and expectations of the potential for deviation from consensus forecasts based on information provided in filed financial reports and financial analyst reports. The indexing model then attempts to maximize the portfolio’s composite value score within the bounds of certain constraints such as turnover limits and maximum number of constituents with preference given to stocks in the starting universe that are identified as small cap (defined as stocks with a market cap ranking between 1001 and 3000). The Indexperts Small Cap Consistent Value Index is rebalanced annually and reconstituted annually .

The Advisor will review the portfolio and prevailing market conditions at least monthly, or more frequently based market events. The Advisor may buy or sell a portfolio security as part of the review, or as reconstitution and rebalancing of the underlying indices, used to inform security selection, occurs.