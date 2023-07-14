Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund

ETF
QGRW
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$33.8524 +0.1 +0.29%
primary theme
N/A
QGRW (ETF)

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$33.8524 +0.1 +0.29%
primary theme
N/A
QGRW (ETF)

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$33.8524 +0.1 +0.29%
primary theme
N/A

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund

QGRW | ETF

$33.85

$47.9 M

0.00%

0.28%

Vitals

YTD Return

45.3%

1 yr return

0.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$47.9 M

Holdings in Top 10

57.7%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$33.8
$22.93
$33.85

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.28%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund

QGRW | ETF

$33.85

$47.9 M

0.00%

0.28%

QGRW - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    WisdomTree U.S. Quality Growth Fund
  • Fund Family Name
    WisdomTree Trust
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole.

The Index is a market-capitalization weighted index that is comprised of 100 U.S. large-capitalization and mid-capitalization companies with the highest composite scores based on two fundamental factors: growth and quality, which are equally weighted. The growth factor is determined by a company’s ranking based on a 50% weight in its earnings growth forecast, a 25% weight in its trailing five-year EBITDA (i.e., earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) growth, and a 25% weight in its trailing five-year sales growth. The quality factor is determined by a company’s ranking based on a 50% weight to each of its trailing three-year average return on equity and trailing three-year return on assets. The Index constituents are determined by an Index committee that looks at companies focusing on the above-referenced factors.

The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced semi-annually. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must meet the following criteria as of the Index screening date: (i) list shares on a U.S. stock exchange, (ii) be incorporated and headquartered in the United States, and (iii) have a median daily dollar trading volume of at least $1 million for each of the preceding three months.

WisdomTree, Inc. (“WisdomTree”), as the Fund’s affiliated Index provider (the “Index Provider”), currently uses Standard & Poor’s Global Industry Classification Standards (“S&P GICS”) to define companies within a sector. The following sectors are included in the Index: consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate, communication services, and utilities. A sector is comprised of multiple industries. For example, the energy sector is comprised of companies in, among others, the natural gas, oil and petroleum industries. As of November 28, 2022, companies in the consumer discretionary and information technology sectors comprised a significant portion of the Index.

To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.

Read More

QGRW - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QGRW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 45.3% N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr 0.0% N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QGRW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QGRW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QGRW Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2018 N/A N/A N/A N/A

QGRW - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QGRW Category Low Category High QGRW % Rank
Net Assets 47.9 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings 99 N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 678 K N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 57.73% N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 12.86%
  2. Microsoft Corp 11.02%
  3. Alphabet Inc 6.89%
  4. NVIDIA Corp 5.58%
  5. Amazon.com Inc 5.40%
  6. Meta Platforms Inc 4.54%
  7. Tesla Inc 4.27%
  8. Visa Inc 3.76%
  9. UnitedHealth Group Inc 3.53%
  10. Mastercard Inc 2.83%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QGRW % Rank
Stocks 		99.97% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.03% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QGRW % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Technology 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Real Estate 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Industrials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Healthcare 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Financial Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Energy 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Communication Services 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Defense 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Basic Materials 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QGRW % Rank
US 		99.97% N/A N/A N/A
Non US 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

QGRW - Expenses

Operational Fees

QGRW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.28% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.00% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

QGRW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

QGRW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QGRW Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

QGRW - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QGRW Category Low Category High QGRW % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QGRW Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QGRW Category Low Category High QGRW % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QGRW Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

QGRW - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×