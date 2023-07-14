The Fund employs a “passive management” – or indexing – investment approach designed to track the performance of the Index. The Fund generally uses a representative sampling strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it generally will invest in a sample of the securities in the Index whose risk, return and other characteristics resemble the risk, return and other characteristics of the Index as a whole.

The Index is a market-capitalization weighted index that is comprised of 100 U.S. large-capitalization and mid-capitalization companies with the highest composite scores based on two fundamental factors: growth and quality, which are equally weighted. The growth factor is determined by a company’s ranking based on a 50% weight in its earnings growth forecast, a 25% weight in its trailing five-year EBITDA (i.e., earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) growth, and a 25% weight in its trailing five-year sales growth. The quality factor is determined by a company’s ranking based on a 50% weight to each of its trailing three-year average return on equity and trailing three-year return on assets. The Index constituents are determined by an Index committee that looks at companies focusing on the above-referenced factors.

The Index is reconstituted and rebalanced semi-annually. To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must meet the following criteria as of the Index screening date: (i) list shares on a U.S. stock exchange, (ii) be incorporated and headquartered in the United States, and (iii) have a median daily dollar trading volume of at least $1 million for each of the preceding three months.

WisdomTree, Inc. (“WisdomTree”), as the Fund’s affiliated Index provider (the “Index Provider”), currently uses Standard & Poor’s Global Industry Classification Standards (“S&P GICS”) to define companies within a sector. The following sectors are included in the Index: consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, health care, industrials, information technology, materials, real estate, communication services, and utilities. A sector is comprised of multiple industries. For example, the energy sector is comprised of companies in, among others, the natural gas, oil and petroleum industries. As of November 28, 2022, companies in the consumer discretionary and information technology sectors comprised a significant portion of the Index.

To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of industries, the Fund will concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index.