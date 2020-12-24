Welcome to Dividend.com
Trending ETFs
SPDR® MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF

etf
QEMM
Dividend policy
Active
Price as of:
$63.98 +0.07 +0%
primary theme
Emerging Markets Equity
QEMM - Snapshot

Vitals

  • YTD Return 6.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Return 2.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Return 7.7%
  • Net Assets $146 M
  • Holdings in Top 10 17.6%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$63.91
$41.50
$65.02

Expenses

OPERATING RELATED FEES

  • Expense Ratio 0.30%

SALES FEES

  • Front Load N/A
  • Deferred Load N/A

BROKERAGE FEES

  • Turnover 23.00%

TRADING FEES

  • Max Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

  • Standard (Taxable) N/A
  • IRA N/A

Fund Classification

  • Primary Theme Emerging Markets Equity
  • Fund Type Exchange Traded Fund
  • Investment Style Diversified Emerging Mkts

Compare QEMM to Popular Emerging Markets Equity Funds

Overview

Next Dividend

Income Profile

Income Risk

Returns Profile

Allocations

Expenses

About

Dividend.com Ratings*

DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Fund

Fund

$23.61

+0.13%

$27.31 B

1.75%

$0.41

blocked
blocked
blocked

8.45%

-

DFA Emerging Markets Value Portfolio

Fund

$27.96

+0.65%

$14.12 B

2.54%

$0.71

blocked
blocked
blocked

-2.54%

-

DFA Emerging Markets Portfolio

Fund

$31.73

-0.16%

$6.04 B

1.49%

$0.47

blocked
blocked
blocked

8.70%

-

DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Portfolio

Fund

$22.55

+0.49%

$5.43 B

2.32%

$0.52

blocked
blocked
blocked

8.15%

-

GMO Emerging Markets Fund

Fund

$34.13

-0.29%

$3.09 B

3.80%

$1.30

blocked
blocked
blocked

-1.07%

-

Compare QEMM to Popular Emerging Markets Equity ETFs

Overview

Next Dividend

Income Profile

Income Risk

Returns Profile

Allocations

Expenses

About

Dividend.com Ratings*

Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund

VWO | ETF

$48.92

-0.57%

$94.63 B

1.94%

$0.95

blocked
blocked
blocked

10.23%

-

SPDR® Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

SPEM | ETF

$41.18

-0.56%

$4.93 B

3.71%

$1.54

blocked
blocked
blocked

9.76%

-

WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund

XSOE | ETF

$38.45

-0.62%

$2.81 B

1.05%

$0.41

blocked
blocked
blocked

23.29%

-

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta® Emerging Markets Equity ETF

GEM | ETF

$37.13

-0.85%

$1.66 B

1.99%

$0.75

blocked
blocked
blocked

8.71%

-

WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend Fund

DEM | ETF

$40.74

+1.22%

$1.64 B

4.30%

$1.73

blocked
blocked
blocked

-10.29%

-

QEMM - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return 5.2%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 2.6%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 7.7%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 2.50%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.8%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    SPDR® MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    SPDR State Street Global Advisors
  • Inception Date
    Jun 04, 2014
  • Shares Outstanding
    2350000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Michael Feehily

Fund Description

The fund generally invests substantially all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the index and in depositary receipts based on securities comprising the index. The index captures large- and mid-cap representation across 26 emerging markets countries and aims to represent the performance of value, low volatility, and quality factor strategies.

QEMM - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QEMM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.2% -22.1% 473.0% 79.85%
1 Yr 9.3% -20.1% 79.0% 83.73%
3 Yr 2.6%* -8.3% 27.8% 71.81%
5 Yr 7.7%* -1.4% 24.8% 81.22%
10 Yr N/A* -0.9% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QEMM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 11.9% -4.8% 42.0% 85.90%
2018 -15.7% -58.5% 0.0% 20.49%
2017 28.6% -33.4% 66.6% 72.81%
2016 5.7% -10.1% 241.3% 59.76%
2015 -14.6% -34.7% 4.9% 54.38%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QEMM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 5.2% -22.5% 473.0% 82.85%
1 Yr 9.3% -20.1% 79.0% 80.45%
3 Yr 2.6%* -8.3% 27.8% 69.04%
5 Yr 7.7%* -1.4% 24.8% 78.54%
10 Yr N/A* -0.9% 9.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QEMM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2019 11.9% -4.8% 42.0% 85.90%
2018 -15.7% -41.9% 0.0% 27.79%
2017 28.6% -24.0% 66.6% 77.19%
2016 5.7% -10.0% 249.6% 63.04%
2015 -14.6% -34.7% 4.9% 57.37%

QEMM - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QEMM Category Low Category High QEMM % Rank
Net Assets 146 M 787 K 94.6 B 66.47%
Number of Holdings 1052 1 5633 6.75%
Net Assets in Top 10 26.1 M 348 K 23.9 B 75.78%
Weighting of Top 10 17.63% 2.9% 100.0% 95.39%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.77%
  2. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.77%
  3. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.77%
  4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.77%
  5. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.77%
  6. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.77%
  7. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.77%
  8. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.77%
  9. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.77%
  10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 3.77%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QEMM % Rank
Stocks 		99.50% 43.59% 115.67% 17.19%
Cash 		0.49% -15.67% 13.68% 80.12%
Preferred Stocks 		0.01% 0.00% 1.77% 16.14%
Other 		0.00% -5.37% 6.87% 52.65%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 14.79% 43.25%
Bonds 		0.00% -0.17% 55.55% 50.72%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QEMM % Rank
Technology 		20.84% 0.00% 49.20% 50.67%
Financial Services 		20.33% 0.00% 46.26% 23.03%
Consumer Defense 		12.98% 0.00% 31.59% 12.24%
Consumer Cyclical 		11.62% 0.00% 47.02% 83.88%
Communication Services 		9.70% 0.00% 52.53% 85.33%
Basic Materials 		6.38% 0.00% 20.93% 45.70%
Industrials 		5.10% 0.00% 45.13% 42.55%
Energy 		4.62% 0.00% 21.54% 31.27%
Healthcare 		3.55% 0.00% 97.11% 53.94%
Utilities 		3.20% 0.00% 37.51% 10.91%
Real Estate 		1.70% 0.00% 19.56% 53.33%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QEMM % Rank
Non US 		99.43% 0.00% 111.26% 14.10%
US 		0.07% -1.02% 100.11% 61.45%

QEMM - Expenses

Operational Fees

QEMM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.30% 0.04% 40.36% 96.60%
Management Fee 0.30% 0.00% 2.00% 4.66%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 1.25% N/A

Sales Fees

QEMM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.40% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QEMM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.40% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

QEMM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover 23.00% 0.00% 420.00% 20.47%

QEMM - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QEMM Category Low Category High QEMM % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.83% 0.00% 5.05% 1.91%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QEMM Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Semi-Annually Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QEMM Category Low Category High QEMM % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.50% -1.73% 6.51% 19.83%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QEMM Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Dividend Payout History

View More +

QEMM - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Michael Feehily

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jun 04, 2014

6.5

6.5%

Mr. Feehily, CFA, is a Managing Director of SSGA and the Adviser and Co-Head of Passive Equity Strategies in North America in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group. In this capacity, Mr. Feehily has oversight of the North American Passive Equity teams in Boston and Montreal. In addition, Mr. Feehily is a member of the Senior Management Group. Mr. Feehily rejoined SSgA in 2010 after spending the previous four years at State Street Global Markets LLC where he helped to build the Exposure Solutions business.

Karl Schneider

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 31, 2015

5.84

5.8%

Karl Schneider, CAIA, is a Vice President of SSGA and SSGA FM, and Head of U.S. Equity Strategies for GEBS, where in addition to overseeing the management of the U.S. equity index strategies, he also serves as a portfolio manager for a number of the group's passive equity portfolios. Previously within GEBS, he served as a portfolio manager and product specialist for synthetic beta strategies, including commodities, buy/write, and hedge fund replication. Prior to joining GEBS, Mr. Schneider worked as a portfolio manager in SSGA's Currency Management Group, managing both active currency selection and traditional passive hedging overlay portfolios. He joined SSGA in 1996. Mr. Schneider holds a BS in finance and investments from Babson College and an MS in finance from Boston College. He has earned the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst designation. Mr. Schneider is a member of the CAIA Association.

John Law

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 01, 2019

1.75

1.8%

John Law, CFA, Vice President and a Senior Portfolio Manager in the Global Equity Beta Solutions Group, has managed the portion of the Fund's assets allocated to SSGA FM for the Fund's Passive International Small Cap Equity Sub-strategy since 2017.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.03 33.78 5.96 1.0

