The Fund employs a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is based on a proprietary methodology developed by Metaurus Advisors LLC (“Metaurus”), the Fund’s sub-adviser and the Fund’s index provider. All or a portion of the methodologies and algorithms used to calculate the Index are covered by one or more granted or pending U.S. patents owned by Metaurus.

The Index

The Index, as designed, has two components: (i) an S&P 500 Index component (the “S&P 500 Component”) and (ii) a dividend component (the “Dividend Component”) consisting of long positions in annual futures contracts that provide exposure to ordinary dividends paid on the common stocks of companies included in the S&P 500 (“S&P Dividend Futures”). The S&P 500 Index consists of approximately 500 leading U.S.-listed companies representing approximately 80% of the U.S. equity market capitalization. The Dividend Component is designed to give the Fund exposure to approximately 400% of the ordinary dividends the Fund would otherwise have expected to receive from its investment in the S&P 500 Component. The Dividend Component consists of annual futures contracts whose value represents the market’s expectation of the amount of ordinary dividends to be paid by S&P 500 companies during the term of the futures contract. As of August 1, 2022, the S&P 500 Component comprised approximately 88% of the Index.

S&P Dividend Futures seek to allow investors in these instruments to obtain exposure to the actual dividend value that will be paid by the S&P 500 constituent companies over a period of time. The amount of such futures contracts will generally result in exposure to such dividends that is significantly greater than the amount of dividends that the Fund would normally receive from its direct investment in S&P 500 constituent companies ( i.e. , approximately 400% of such dividends that the Fund would normally have received). S&P Dividend Futures provide for the future sale by one party and purchase by another party of a specified dividend value of the S&P 500 at a specified future time and at a specified price. S&P Dividend Futures are standardized contracts traded on a recognized exchange. The Fund’s investment in S&P Dividend Futures will generally include the three most current annual S&P Dividend Futures contracts ( e.g. , in June 2021, the Fund would invest in the 2021, 2022, and 2023 contracts.

The Index is typically rebalanced each December, at the end of the trading day on which the current year’s S&P Dividend Futures expire. At each rebalancing date, the current year’s annual S&P Dividend Futures will be replaced by the then closest maturing contract in three years. On each Index rebalancing date, the composition of the Index is expected to change.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund attempts to invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the component securities that make up the Index. The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it will seek to invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportion as in the Index. The Fund attempts to replicate the S&P 500 Component by investing in equity securities, long positions in futures contracts on the S&P 500, or exchange-traded funds that invest in common stocks that are included in the S&P 500. The Fund attempts to replicate the Dividend Component through long positions in exchange-traded S&P Dividend Futures.

To collateralize the Fund’s long positions in S&P Dividend Futures, the Fund typically holds U.S. Treasury securities with maturity dates similar to the expiration dates of the S&P Dividend Futures. The Fund may also collateralize the long positions with cash or cash equivalents. The Fund typically holds cash, cash equivalents, or U.S. Treasury securities in approximately the same amount as the notional value of the S&P Dividend Futures in order to offset any embedded leverage.

Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in large cap equity securities that are principally traded in the United States and derivatives based on those securities. The Fund defines “equity securities” to mean common and preferred stocks, rights, warrants, depositary receipts, and ETFs. Additionally, the Fund defines “large cap” to mean a company included in the S&P 500.