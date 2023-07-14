Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
13.5%
1 yr return
15.6%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$136 M
Holdings in Top 10
29.4%
Expense Ratio 0.79%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|QDPL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|13.5%
|-51.8%
|22.1%
|93.20%
|1 Yr
|15.6%
|-58.9%
|46.9%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-25.7%
|197.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-29.1%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-17.2%
|37.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|QDPL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.2%
|-69.4%
|53.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-18.2%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-80.2%
|35.2%
|N/A
|Period
|QDPL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|N/A
|-97.2%
|22.1%
|97.00%
|1 Yr
|N/A
|-58.9%
|67.6%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|N/A*
|-25.7%
|197.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|N/A*
|-28.1%
|93.8%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-11.8%
|37.0%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|QDPL Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-16.2%
|-69.4%
|53.7%
|N/A
|2021
|N/A
|-94.0%
|152.6%
|N/A
|2020
|N/A
|-13.9%
|183.6%
|N/A
|2019
|N/A
|-12.8%
|8.9%
|N/A
|2018
|N/A
|-60.0%
|35.2%
|N/A
|QDPL
|Category Low
|Category High
|QDPL % Rank
|Net Assets
|136 M
|177 K
|1.21 T
|86.89%
|Number of Holdings
|508
|2
|4154
|11.48%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|22.8 M
|1.74 K
|270 B
|84.58%
|Weighting of Top 10
|29.36%
|1.8%
|100.0%
|43.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QDPL % Rank
|Stocks
|88.00%
|0.00%
|130.24%
|97.37%
|Bonds
|6.26%
|-0.04%
|95.81%
|2.42%
|Cash
|5.65%
|-102.29%
|100.00%
|6.50%
|Other
|0.09%
|-13.91%
|134.98%
|56.98%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.23%
|56.78%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.54%
|54.77%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QDPL % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.44%
|28.78%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|48.94%
|47.62%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.52%
|49.16%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|29.90%
|73.39%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|60.70%
|47.69%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|55.59%
|49.58%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|41.64%
|31.44%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.94%
|40.97%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|49.14%
|48.04%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|50.47%
|47.62%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|26.10%
|54.55%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QDPL % Rank
|US
|88.00%
|0.00%
|127.77%
|82.16%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.51%
|73.44%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QDPL % Rank
|Cash & Equivalents
|3.67%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|95.85%
|Derivative
|0.09%
|0.00%
|48.40%
|54.85%
|Securitized
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.16%
|53.96%
|Corporate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|59.07%
|Municipal
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.10%
|53.59%
|Government
|0.00%
|0.00%
|100.00%
|1.26%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|QDPL % Rank
|US
|6.26%
|-0.29%
|81.35%
|2.42%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.82%
|54.01%
|QDPL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.79%
|0.01%
|2.95%
|43.94%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|2.00%
|91.92%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|0.85%
|N/A
|QDPL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|5.00%
|N/A
|QDPL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|0.25%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|QDPL Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|496.00%
|N/A
|QDPL
|Category Low
|Category High
|QDPL % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|6.42%
|0.00%
|19.15%
|0.41%
|QDPL
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Quarterly
|Annually
|QDPL
|Category Low
|Category High
|QDPL % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-54.00%
|6.06%
|N/A
|QDPL
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jul 03, 2023
|$0.516
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 03, 2023
|$0.530
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2023
|$0.531
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 03, 2022
|$0.517
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jul 01, 2022
|$0.050
|OrdinaryDividend
|Apr 01, 2022
|$0.511
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jan 03, 2022
|$0.506
|OrdinaryDividend
|Oct 01, 2021
|$0.388
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 12, 2021
0.88
0.9%
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jul 12, 2021
0.88
0.9%
Mr. Greenwald is a Principal at Metaurus and has been with the firm since 2017. His responsibilities include portfolio management and product development for the firm’s ETF suite. Prior to Metaurus, Mr. Greenwald was an Associate at Morgan Stanley, where he specialized in portfolio analysis and construction, investment research, and client management for institutional and high net worth investors. Mr. Greenwald earned a B.S. in Finance from the University of Vermont and is a CFA Charterholder.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|39.02
|7.17
|2.42
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...
Dividend Investing Ideas Center
If you are reaching retirement age, there is a good chance that you...