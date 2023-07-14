Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

13.5%

1 yr return

15.6%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$136 M

Holdings in Top 10

29.4%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$32.2
$27.10
$32.49

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.79%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

QDPL - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 6.4%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Richard Silva

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is based on a proprietary methodology developed by Metaurus Advisors LLC (“Metaurus”), the Fund’s sub-adviser and the Fund’s index provider. All or a portion of the methodologies and algorithms used to calculate the Index are covered by one or more granted or pending U.S. patents owned by Metaurus.
The Index
The Index, as designed, has two components: (i) an S&P 500 Index component (the “S&P 500 Component”) and (ii) a dividend component (the “Dividend Component”) consisting of long positions in annual futures contracts that provide exposure to ordinary dividends paid on the common stocks of companies included in the S&P 500 (“S&P Dividend Futures”). The S&P 500 Index consists of approximately 500 leading U.S.-listed companies representing approximately 80% of the U.S. equity market capitalization. The Dividend Component is designed to give the Fund exposure to approximately 400% of the ordinary dividends the Fund would otherwise have expected to receive from its investment in the S&P 500 Component. The Dividend Component consists of annual futures contracts whose value represents the market’s expectation of the amount of ordinary dividends to be paid by S&P 500 companies during the term of the futures contract. As of August 1, 2022, the S&P 500 Component comprised approximately 88% of the Index.
S&P Dividend Futures seek to allow investors in these instruments to obtain exposure to the actual dividend value that will be paid by the S&P 500 constituent companies over a period of time. The amount of such futures contracts will generally result in exposure to such dividends that is significantly greater than the amount of dividends that the Fund would normally receive from its direct investment in S&P 500 constituent companies (i.e., approximately 400% of such dividends that the Fund would normally have received). S&P Dividend Futures provide for the future sale by one party and purchase by another party of a specified dividend value of the S&P 500 at a specified future time and at a specified price. S&P Dividend Futures are standardized contracts traded on a recognized exchange. The Fund’s investment in S&P Dividend Futures will generally include the three most current annual S&P Dividend Futures contracts (e.g., in June 2021, the Fund would invest in the 2021, 2022, and 2023 contracts.
The Index is typically rebalanced each December, at the end of the trading day on which the current year’s S&P Dividend Futures expire. At each rebalancing date, the current year’s annual S&P Dividend Futures will be replaced by the then closest maturing contract in three years. On each Index rebalancing date, the composition of the Index is expected to change.
The Fund’s Investment Strategy
The Fund attempts to invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the component securities that make up the Index. The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it will seek to invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportion as in the Index. The Fund attempts to replicate the S&P 500 Component by investing in equity securities, long positions in futures contracts on the S&P 500, or exchange-traded funds that invest in common stocks that are included in the S&P 500. The Fund attempts to replicate the Dividend Component through long positions in exchange-traded S&P Dividend Futures.
To collateralize the Fund’s long positions in S&P Dividend Futures, the Fund typically holds U.S. Treasury securities with maturity dates similar to the expiration dates of the S&P Dividend Futures. The Fund may also collateralize the long positions with cash or cash equivalents. The Fund typically holds cash, cash equivalents, or U.S. Treasury securities in approximately the same amount as the notional value of the S&P Dividend Futures in order to offset any embedded leverage.
Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) will be invested in large cap equity securities that are principally traded in the United States and derivatives based on those securities. The Fund defines “equity securities” to mean common and preferred stocks, rights, warrants, depositary receipts, and ETFs. Additionally, the Fund defines “large cap” to mean a company included in the S&P 500.
To the extent the Index concentrates (i.e., holds more than 25% of its total assets) in the securities of a particular industry or group of related industries, the Fund will seek to concentrate its investments to approximately the same extent as the Index. As of June 30, 2022, the Index was not concentrated in any industry or group of industries. The Fund is non-diversified and therefore may invest a larger percentage of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or small number of issuers than diversified funds.
Read More

QDPL - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QDPL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 13.5% -51.8% 22.1% 93.20%
1 Yr 15.6% -58.9% 46.9% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -29.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -17.2% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QDPL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.2% -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -18.2% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -80.2% 35.2% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period QDPL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -97.2% 22.1% 97.00%
1 Yr N/A -58.9% 67.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -25.7% 197.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -28.1% 93.8% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -11.8% 37.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period QDPL Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -16.2% -69.4% 53.7% N/A
2021 N/A -94.0% 152.6% N/A
2020 N/A -13.9% 183.6% N/A
2019 N/A -12.8% 8.9% N/A
2018 N/A -60.0% 35.2% N/A

QDPL - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

QDPL Category Low Category High QDPL % Rank
Net Assets 136 M 177 K 1.21 T 86.89%
Number of Holdings 508 2 4154 11.48%
Net Assets in Top 10 22.8 M 1.74 K 270 B 84.58%
Weighting of Top 10 29.36% 1.8% 100.0% 43.79%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Apple Inc 6.21%
  2. United States Treasury Note/Bond 5.98%
  3. Microsoft Corp 5.63%
  4. Amazon.com Inc 2.31%
  5. United States Treasury Note/Bond 2.12%
  6. United States Treasury Note/Bond 2.09%
  7. NVIDIA Corp 1.68%
  8. Alphabet Inc 1.57%
  9. U.S. Bank Money Market Deposit Account 1.51%
  10. Berkshire Hathaway Inc 1.46%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High QDPL % Rank
Stocks 		88.00% 0.00% 130.24% 97.37%
Bonds 		6.26% -0.04% 95.81% 2.42%
Cash 		5.65% -102.29% 100.00% 6.50%
Other 		0.09% -13.91% 134.98% 56.98%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.23% 56.78%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 5.54% 54.77%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QDPL % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 25.44% 28.78%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 48.94% 47.62%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 37.52% 49.16%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 29.90% 73.39%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 60.70% 47.69%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 55.59% 49.58%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 41.64% 31.44%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 27.94% 40.97%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 49.14% 48.04%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 50.47% 47.62%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 26.10% 54.55%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QDPL % Rank
US 		88.00% 0.00% 127.77% 82.16%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 33.51% 73.44%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QDPL % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		3.67% 0.00% 100.00% 95.85%
Derivative 		0.09% 0.00% 48.40% 54.85%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 52.16% 53.96%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 59.07%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 2.10% 53.59%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 1.26%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High QDPL % Rank
US 		6.26% -0.29% 81.35% 2.42%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 43.82% 54.01%

QDPL - Expenses

Operational Fees

QDPL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.79% 0.01% 2.95% 43.94%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 2.00% 91.92%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.00% 0.85% N/A

Sales Fees

QDPL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

QDPL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.25% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

QDPL Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 496.00% N/A

QDPL - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

QDPL Category Low Category High QDPL % Rank
Dividend Yield 6.42% 0.00% 19.15% 0.41%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

QDPL Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Quarterly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

QDPL Category Low Category High QDPL % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -54.00% 6.06% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

QDPL Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

QDPL - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Richard Silva

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 12, 2021

0.88

0.9%

Brendan Greenwald

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jul 12, 2021

0.88

0.9%

Mr. Greenwald is a Principal at Metaurus and has been with the firm since 2017. His responsibilities include portfolio management and product development for the firm’s ETF suite. Prior to Metaurus, Mr. Greenwald was an Associate at Morgan Stanley, where he specialized in portfolio analysis and construction, investment research, and client management for institutional and high net worth investors. Mr. Greenwald earned a B.S. in Finance from the University of Vermont and is a CFA Charterholder.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 39.02 7.17 2.42

