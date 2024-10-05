The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investment purposes (if any), in the constituent securities of the Cboe QDIV ATM BuyWrite Index (the "Underlying Index") . The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed.

The Underlying Index measures the performance of a theoretical portfolio that employs a covered call strategy, as determined by Cboe Global Indices, LLC (“Index Provider”). A covered call strategy is generally considered to be an investment strategy in which an investor buys a security, and "writes" (or sells) a call option on that security in an attempt to generate more income. Each time a fund writes a covered call option, the fund receives a payment of money from the investor who buys the option from the fund, which is called the premium. If the fund's value declines because of a decline in the value of a reference index or a reference exchange-traded fund (“ETF”), the premium that the fund received for writing the covered call option offsets this loss to some extent. The Underlying Index’s covered call strategy provides long exposure to a reference ETF and “writes” (or sells) covered call options on the reference ETF. Specifically, the Underlying Index holds a theoretical portfolio of the Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (the “Reference Fund”) and "writes" (or sells) a succession of one-month at-the-money (“ATM”) covered call options on the Reference Fund. The call options written (sold) by the Fund will be FLexible EXchange (“FLEX”) options. The Fund invests in the securities reflected in the Underlying Index and cannot invest directly in the Underlying Index itself. The implications of the written (sold) FLEX call options are described in more detail here:

Call Options – When the Fund sells a call option, the Fund receives a premium in exchange for an obligation to sell shares of a reference asset at a strike price on the expiration date if the buyer of the call option exercises it. If the reference asset closes above the strike price as of the expiration date and the buyer exercises the call option, the Fund will have to pay the difference between the value of the reference asset and the strike price. If the reference asset closes below the strike price as of the expiration date, the call option may end up worthless and the Fund retains the premium.

FLEX Options – FLEX options are options guaranteed by the Options Clearing Corporation (OCC), that allow investors to customize key contract terms, including expiration date, exercise style, exercise price, and expanded position limits.

On a monthly basis, the Underlying Index’s hypothetical portfolio will write (sell) a succession of one-month FLEX call options corresponding to the value of the Reference Fund, and will cover such options by holding the Reference Fund. The exercise price of each FLEX call option written is the listed option reference price closest to the Volume Weighted Average Price (“VWAP”) of the Reference Fund from 12:59 p.m. ET to 1:00 p.m. ET on the roll date or, if the Reference Fund does not trade during this period, the last mid-price of the Reference Fund before 1:00 p.m. ET. The roll date is a specified day of each month when the open call options position of the Underlying Index is liquidated, and a new call option position is opened that will expire as of the next roll date. The roll date for the Underlying Index is the business day prior to the standard monthly listed option expiry date, the latter typically being the third Friday of each month. Each option position will (i) be held until one day prior to the expiration date (i.e., generally the Thursday preceding the third Friday of the month) and liquidated at a price determined at 2:00p.m. ET; (ii) expire on its date of maturity (in the next calendar month); and (iii) only be subject to exercise on its expiration date. Because FLEX options may not trade regularly, the Underlying Index will utilize a model-based valuation for the FLEX options that references the quoted prices for listed options on the Reference Fund.

In seeking to track the Underlying Index, the Fund follows a "buy-write" investment strategy in which the Fund purchases the Reference Fund and also writes (or sells) call options that correspond to approximately 100% of the value of the Reference Fund. The call options sold by the Fund will be collateralized by the Fund's equity holdings at the time the Fund sells the options. If the price of the Reference Fund is above the strike price of the Fund’s call options positions upon the closing out of the call option, then the Fund would owe the purchaser of the call option the difference between the strike price and the value of the Reference Fund, so the amount owed with respect to the call option would offset any gains the Fund may experience from the securities held. For example, if the price of the Reference Fund were to increase by 15% from the time the call options were sold to the time the call options were closed out, then the call options would be expected to have a value equal to approximately 15% of the value the portfolio had at the time when the call options were sold, which would offset approximately all of the Fund’s gains from the increase in the Reference Fund over the relevant period. However, if the price of the Reference Fund is below the strike price of the Fund’s call options positions when closed out, the call options will be worthless, and the Fund will retain the premium. An investor that purchases Fund shares other than on the day that the Fund writes (sells) monthly call options, or who sells shares other than on the day that the call options are closed out, may experience different investment returns, depending on the relative difference between the strike price of the Fund’s call options positions, and the price of the Reference Fund. In return for the payment of a premium to the Fund, a purchaser of the call options written by the Fund is entitled to receive a cash payment from the Fund equal to the difference between the value of the Reference Fund and the exercise price of the option if the value of the option on the expiration date is above its exercise price. The Fund's covered call options may partially protect the Fund from loss associated with a decline in the price of the Reference Fund through means of the premiums received by the Fund. However, when the equity market is rallying rapidly, the Underlying Index is expected to underperform the Reference Fund.

The Reference Fund is an equity ETF which invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities of the S&P 500® Quality High Dividend Index (the “Reference Index”) which provides exposure to U.S. equity securities included in the S&P 500® Index that exhibit high quality and dividend yield characteristics, as determined by Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC (“S&P”). The Reference Index is an equally weighted index that includes securities that rank within the top 200 of the S&P 500® Index by both quality score and dividend yield according to S&P. As of March 28, 2024, the Reference Index was not concentrated in any industry or sector.

The Underlying Index is sponsored by the Index Provider, which is an organization that is independent of, and unaffiliated with, the Fund and Global X Management Company LLC, the investment adviser for the Fund ("Adviser"). The Index Provider determines the relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.

The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index. Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund's total assets will be invested in component securities of the Underlying Index or in investments that are substantially identical to such component securities, either individually or in the aggregate. The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation.

The Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. As of March 28, 2024, the Underlying Index was not concentrated in any industry or sector.