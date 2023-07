The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its total assets in the components of the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, ICE Data Indices, LLC (the “Index Provider”) compiles, maintains and calculates the Underlying Index, which is composed of U.S. dollar-denominated, tax-exempt municipal debt publicly issued by California or any U.S. territory and their political subdivisions, in the U.S. domestic market. Such securities are exempt from the federal alternative minimum tax (“AMT”) and are considered investment grade based on an average of ratings by S&P Global Ratings, a division of S&P Global Inc. (“S&P”), Moody’s Investors Service, Inc. (“Moody’s”) and Fitch Ratings Inc. (“Fitch”). To be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index, such securities must have a term of at least 15 years remaining to final maturity, a fixed coupon schedule, and a minimum amount outstanding of $25 million per maturity.

As of October 31, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 1,017 constituents.

The Fund does not purchase all of the securities in the Underlying Index; instead, the Fund utilizes a “sampling” methodology to seek to achieve its investment objective.

The Fund is “non-diversified” and therefore is not required to meet certain diversification requirements under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the “1940 Act”).