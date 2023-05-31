Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
6.5%
1 yr return
-6.3%
3 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
0.0%
Net Assets
$900 K
Holdings in Top 10
40.2%
Expense Ratio 0.75%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PUNK Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|6.5%
|-38.5%
|31.2%
|N/A
|1 Yr
|-6.3%
|-67.1%
|39.2%
|N/A
|3 Yr
|0.0%*
|-40.8%
|30.6%
|N/A
|5 Yr
|0.0%*
|-33.3%
|22.3%
|N/A
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-16.3%
|23.9%
|N/A
* Annualized
|PUNK
|Category Low
|Category High
|PUNK % Rank
|Net Assets
|900 K
|863 K
|50.4 B
|99.65%
|Number of Holdings
|40
|1
|470
|48.55%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|336 K
|0
|30.3 B
|96.14%
|Weighting of Top 10
|40.17%
|7.6%
|100.0%
|61.29%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PUNK % Rank
|Stocks
|87.09%
|0.00%
|100.53%
|98.39%
|Cash
|12.91%
|-0.53%
|100.00%
|1.29%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.84%
|64.63%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.08%
|26.87%
|66.56%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.40%
|63.02%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|4.72%
|64.31%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PUNK % Rank
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|6.27%
|63.23%
|Technology
|0.00%
|2.80%
|100.00%
|67.74%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.05%
|71.61%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|53.73%
|90.00%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|43.58%
|13.23%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|52.54%
|62.58%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.96%
|62.90%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|97.05%
|12.58%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.64%
|68.39%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|51.15%
|19.35%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.08%
|66.45%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PUNK % Rank
|US
|87.09%
|0.00%
|100.53%
|75.56%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|99.27%
|52.73%
|PUNK Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.75%
|0.08%
|2.97%
|53.05%
|Management Fee
|0.01%
|0.00%
|1.95%
|61.46%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|28.57%
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.02%
|0.50%
|N/A
|PUNK Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|4.00%
|N/A
|PUNK Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PUNK Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|281.00%
|N/A
|PUNK
|Category Low
|Category High
|PUNK % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|42.10%
|68.69%
|PUNK
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|None
|Annually
|Monthly
|Annually
|PUNK
|Category Low
|Category High
|PUNK % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|N/A
|-2.30%
|2.08%
|N/A
|PUNK
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 26, 2022
0.34
0.3%
Christian Cooper is a portfolio manger for Subversive Capital and the former head of interest rate derivatives trading at Jefferies in New York. Since 2013, Mr. Cooper has also been a derivatives trader and risk manager for Resconte Capital, where he authored a multi-volume series on quantitative risk management. Mr. Cooper is responsible for trading and portfolio construction and has both the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Financial Risk Manager (FRM) designations.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 26, 2022
0.34
0.3%
Leland Hensch is Director of The Parent Company and General Partner at Subversive Capital. Mr. Hensch is a former Goldman Sachs Equity Partner based in New York and London. Mr. Hensch ran Macro Equity Derivatives Trading in New York from 2004 to 2013 and was promoted to Head of Americas Equity trading in 2013. Mr. Hensch Joined Subversive Capital to focus on building out Subversive Capital’s trading platform and portfolio management. Prior to joining Subversive Capital, Leland had made a number of investments across Real Estate, Hospitality, Media, and Tech businesses. He has been an active investor/owner in the hospitality and media businesses.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 26, 2022
0.34
0.3%
Michael Auerbach is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Subversive Capital Advisor LLC , which was formed in 2013. Mr. Auerbach is also General Partner of Subversive Capital Ventures, Chairman of The Parent Company, Chairman of Arrive Acquisition Corp, and Chairman of Subversive Acquisition LP. He sits on the Board and acts as lead independent director of Atai. He previously sat on the Board of Directors of Tilray, Inc. – the first Nasdaq-listed global cannabis company – and holds several directorships with companies that Subversive invests in. In his capacity as a private diplomat, Mr. Auerbach serves as a Senior Vice President at Albright Stonebridge Group (“ASG”), the global consulting firm chaired by former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. Prior to joining ASG, Michael founded and then sold a risk consulting firm to Control Risks – a leading global risk consulting firm.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.04
|32.43
|7.88
|2.12
