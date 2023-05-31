Home
Trending ETFs
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Subversive Metaverse ETF

PUNK | Active ETF

$17.74

$900 K

0.00%

0.75%

Vitals

YTD Return

6.5%

1 yr return

-6.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$900 K

Holdings in Top 10

40.2%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$18.1
$16.37
$21.01

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.75%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

PUNK - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Subversive Metaverse ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Christian Cooper

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in globally-listed equity securities of companies that provide services and products that support the infrastructure and applications of the Metaverse (“Metaverse Companies”). “Metaverse” is a term used to describe the next generation of the Internet, which has the potential to allow creators to build the next chapter of human interaction through immersive experiences in three-dimensional virtual spaces. Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in securities of Metaverse Companies. The Fund invests in securities of globally-listed companies with a market capitalization, at the time of investment, of at least $250 million and less than $1 trillion.
Securities eligible for inclusion in the Fund’s investable universe include publicly listed equity securities of U.S. and foreign (including emerging markets) issuers. The Fund’s investments in foreign securities may include American
Depositary Receipts (“ADRs”), Global Depositary Receipts (“GDRs”), International Depositary Receipts (“IDRs”), U.S. dollar denominated foreign securities, direct foreign securities purchased on a foreign exchange, and securities of companies incorporated outside the United States.
A committee of Metaverse experts (the “Metaverse Committee”) composed of external subject matter experts will analyze the Metaverse, the adoption by the public of technologies enabling access to the Metaverse and the creation of products to be used in the Metaverse. Metaverse Companies selected for inclusion in the Fund’s portfolio will be engaged in activities that fall into one or more of the following seven layers of the Metaverse identified by the Metaverse Committee, each of which are described further below: experience, discovery, creator economy, spatial computing, decentralization, human interface and infrastructure.
Layer 1: Experience – The Metaverse is about the incorporation of physical artifacts, space, distance and objects into the digital world. Games are expected to evolve to incorporate more forms of entertainment, such as live music performances and esports (electronic sports), and will drive online and social engagement. Companies in this layer will focus on the creation of games, social networks, esports, media and shopping.
Layer 2: Discovery – This layer is about the introduction of potential users to new experiences. Communities and social interaction have the potential to drive users to the Metaverse. Companies in this space will focus on ad networks, social networks and curation (where an expert or review process selects what is included in a directory of software that may be used).
Layer 3: Creator Economy – Given advances in technology, we are in a creator era where now designers and creators do not necessarily need to know how to code. Companies are building the tools, templates and marketplaces that allow anyone to launch a website, business, and software applications. Companies in this layer will focus on design tools, asset markets, workflow and commerce.
Layer 4: Spatial Computing – The goal of companies in this layer is to dissolve the layer between the physical world and virtual world. This includes computing accurate maps and details of physical space, and also adding computation into everyday objects (such as home electronics or vehicles). The key technologies that will build the Spatial Computing layer of the Metaverse are: 3D engines, mapping and interpretation, voice and gesture recognition, data integration and next generation user interfaces.
Layer 5: Decentralization – Blockchain technology will free financial assets from centralized control and custody, for example, through decentralized finance and non-fungible tokens, which all rely on blockchains. A wave of innovation around decentralized markets could drive adoption and application for game assets (for example, characters, objects, sound effects, maps, and environments found within a video game and that are often purchased withing the game itself).
Layer 6: Human Interface – The vast majority of the workforce relies on some level of technology to provide output, goods and services. Companies in this layer will focus on the hardware and technologies, such as virtual reality and augmented reality headsets, that connect the human body and mind to the Metaverse.
Layer 7: Infrastructure – The Infrastructure layer includes the technology that enables our devices and connects them to each other and the network. The companies in this layer will focus on 5G, wifi, cloud, and semiconductors.
Once Metaverse Companies are identified across these layers, Subversive Capital Advisor LLC (the “Adviser”), the Fund’s investment adviser, will apply a Subversive Metaverse Ranking (“SMR”) to each company based on the level of focus and commitment to developing the Metaverse. Applying an SMR can be highly subjective; however, the Adviser and the Metaverse Committee rely on publicly available information where available, including shareholder reports of issuers or the Bloomberg Terminal. Key drivers of applying an SMR may include the percentage of a company’s revenue, workforce, and future capital commitments associated with the Metaverse.
In selecting investments for the Fund, the Adviser applies a top-down approach, utilizing primarily quantitative factors, but also considering qualitative factors. The Adviser gives greater weightings to companies whose primary business
models and growth prospects are dedicated to building the infrastructure and/or the applications of the Metaverse and less weightings to companies with limited exposure and business segments focused on the Metaverse. In addition, the Adviser may also include companies that may not have made any public announcements yet regarding the Metaverse, but has a portfolio of assets and services that would be highly attractive in terms of building one or more of the seven layers of the Metaverse. The Fund may also engage in short sales of securities that the Adviser expects to underperform the market. In a short sale transaction, the Fund will borrow a security and sell it at the current market price in the anticipation of buying the security at a lower price prior to the time the Fund is obligated to return the security to the owner.
Read More

PUNK - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PUNK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 6.5% -38.5% 31.2% N/A
1 Yr -6.3% -67.1% 39.2% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -40.8% 30.6% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -33.3% 22.3% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -16.3% 23.9% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PUNK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -73.9% 35.7% N/A
2021 N/A -25.6% 73.1% N/A
2020 N/A -97.5% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -24.7% 44.9% N/A
2018 N/A -22.9% 38.5% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PUNK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -75.9% 954.2% N/A
1 Yr N/A -67.1% 66.6% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -40.8% 30.6% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -33.3% 30.0% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -16.3% 23.9% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PUNK Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 N/A -73.9% 35.7% N/A
2021 N/A -25.6% 73.1% N/A
2020 N/A -97.5% 60.0% N/A
2019 N/A -24.7% 44.9% N/A
2018 N/A -22.9% 43.6% N/A

PUNK - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PUNK Category Low Category High PUNK % Rank
Net Assets 900 K 863 K 50.4 B 99.65%
Number of Holdings 40 1 470 48.55%
Net Assets in Top 10 336 K 0 30.3 B 96.14%
Weighting of Top 10 40.17% 7.6% 100.0% 61.29%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc 7.03%
  2. NVIDIA Corp 5.78%
  3. Apple Inc 4.81%
  4. Advanced Micro Devices Inc 4.59%
  5. Intel Corp 4.59%
  6. Analog Devices Inc 4.55%
  7. Microsoft Corp 4.55%
  8. Samsara Inc 4.44%
  9. Yext Inc 4.41%
  10. Agilent Technologies Inc 4.10%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PUNK % Rank
Stocks 		87.09% 0.00% 100.53% 98.39%
Cash 		12.91% -0.53% 100.00% 1.29%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 2.84% 64.63%
Other 		0.00% -1.08% 26.87% 66.56%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.40% 63.02%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 4.72% 64.31%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PUNK % Rank
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 6.27% 63.23%
Technology 		0.00% 2.80% 100.00% 67.74%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 15.05% 71.61%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 53.73% 90.00%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 43.58% 13.23%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 52.54% 62.58%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 7.96% 62.90%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 97.05% 12.58%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 5.64% 68.39%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 51.15% 19.35%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 36.08% 66.45%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PUNK % Rank
US 		87.09% 0.00% 100.53% 75.56%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 99.27% 52.73%

PUNK - Expenses

Operational Fees

PUNK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.75% 0.08% 2.97% 53.05%
Management Fee 0.01% 0.00% 1.95% 61.46%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% 28.57%
Administrative Fee N/A 0.02% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

PUNK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 4.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PUNK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PUNK Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.00% 281.00% N/A

PUNK - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PUNK Category Low Category High PUNK % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% 0.00% 42.10% 68.69%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PUNK Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PUNK Category Low Category High PUNK % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -2.30% 2.08% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PUNK Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PUNK - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Christian Cooper

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 26, 2022

0.34

0.3%

Christian Cooper is a portfolio manger for Subversive Capital and the former head of interest rate derivatives trading at Jefferies in New York. Since 2013, Mr. Cooper has also been a derivatives trader and risk manager for Resconte Capital, where he authored a multi-volume series on quantitative risk management. Mr. Cooper is responsible for trading and portfolio construction and has both the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and Financial Risk Manager (FRM) designations.

Leland Hensch

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 26, 2022

0.34

0.3%

Leland Hensch is Director of The Parent Company and General Partner at Subversive Capital. Mr. Hensch is a former Goldman Sachs Equity Partner based in New York and London. Mr. Hensch ran Macro Equity Derivatives Trading in New York from 2004 to 2013 and was promoted to Head of Americas Equity trading in 2013. Mr. Hensch Joined Subversive Capital to focus on building out Subversive Capital’s trading platform and portfolio management. Prior to joining Subversive Capital, Leland had made a number of investments across Real Estate, Hospitality, Media, and Tech businesses. He has been an active investor/owner in the hospitality and media businesses.

Michael Auerbach

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 26, 2022

0.34

0.3%

Michael Auerbach is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Subversive Capital Advisor LLC , which was formed in 2013. Mr. Auerbach is also General Partner of Subversive Capital Ventures, Chairman of The Parent Company, Chairman of Arrive Acquisition Corp, and Chairman of Subversive Acquisition LP. He sits on the Board and acts as lead independent director of Atai. He previously sat on the Board of Directors of Tilray, Inc. – the first Nasdaq-listed global cannabis company – and holds several directorships with companies that Subversive invests in. In his capacity as a private diplomat, Mr. Auerbach serves as a Senior Vice President at Albright Stonebridge Group (“ASG”), the global consulting firm chaired by former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright. Prior to joining ASG, Michael founded and then sold a risk consulting firm to Control Risks – a leading global risk consulting firm.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.04 32.43 7.88 2.12

