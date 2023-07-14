Home
Trending ETFs
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

PGIM Total Return Bond ETF

PTRB | Active ETF

$41.28

$96.4 M

4.61%

$1.90

0.49%

Vitals

YTD Return

1.3%

1 yr return

-1.3%

3 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

0.0%

Net Assets

$96.4 M

Holdings in Top 10

23.8%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$41.5
$39.62
$44.36

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.49%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

PTRB - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 4.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency None

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PGIM Total Return Bond ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Prudential
  • Inception Date
    N/A
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US
  • Manager
    Richard Piccirillo

Fund Description

The Fund seeks to achieve its objective through a mix of current income and capital appreciation as determined by the Fund's subadviser. The Fund invests, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its investable assets in bonds. For purposes of this policy, bonds include all fixed income securities, other than preferred stock, with a maturity at date of issue of greater than one year (including bonds acquired by the Fund with a maturity at date of issue of greater than one year, but a remaining maturity of one year or less). The term “investable assets” refers to the Fund's net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes. The Fund's investable assets will be less than its total assets to the extent that it has borrowed money for non-investment purposes, such as to meet anticipated redemptions. The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) and, thus, does not seek to replicate the performance of a specified index.The Fund's subadviser allocates assets among different debt securities, including (but not limited to) U.S. Government securities, mortgage-related and asset-backed securities (including collateralized debt obligations and collateralized loan obligations), corporate debt securities and foreign debt securities. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its investable assets in speculative, high risk, below investment grade securities. These securities are also known as high yield debt securities or junk bonds. The Fund may invest up to 30% of its investable assets in foreign debt securities, including emerging market debt securities.In managing the Fund’s assets, the subadviser uses a combination of top-down economic analysis and bottom-up research in conjunction with proprietary quantitative models and risk management systems. In the top-down economic analysis, the subadviser develops views on economic, policy and market trends. In its bottom-up research, the subadviser develops an internal rating and outlook on issuers. The rating and outlook are determined based on a thorough review of the financial health and trends of the issuer. The subadviser may also consider investment factors such as expected total return, yield, spread and potential for price appreciation as well as credit quality, maturity and risk. The Fund may invest in a security based upon the expected total return rather than the yield of such security.The Fund engages in active trading—that is, frequent trading of its securities—in order to take advantage of new investment opportunities. The Fund expects to be more heavily involved in active trading during periods of market volatility seeking to preserve gains or limit losses.Some (but not all) of the U.S. Government securities and mortgage-related securities in which the Fund invests are backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government, which means that payment of interest and principal is guaranteed, but yield and market value are not. These include obligations of the Government National Mortgage Association (“GNMA” or “Ginnie Mae”), the Farmers Home Administration and the Export-Import Bank. Securities issued by other government entities, like obligations of the Federal National Mortgage Association (“FNMA” or “Fannie Mae”), the Student Loan Marketing Association (“SLMA” or “Sallie Mae”), the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“FHLMC” or “Freddie Mac”), the Federal Home Loan Bank, the Tennessee Valley Authority and the United States Postal Service are not backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. Government. However, these issuers have the right to borrow from the U.S. Treasury to meet their obligations. In contrast, the debt securities of other issuers, like the Farm Credit System, depend entirely upon their own resources to repay their debt obligations.The Fund may use derivatives to manage its portfolio duration, as well as to manage its foreign currency exposure, to hedge against losses, and to try to improve returns.
Read More

PTRB - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PTRB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 1.3% -50.1% 6.9% 96.16%
1 Yr -1.3% -25.4% 139.4% N/A
3 Yr 0.0%* -13.0% 100.8% N/A
5 Yr 0.0%* -10.0% 55.1% N/A
10 Yr 0.0%* -7.4% 12.3% N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PTRB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.8% -75.2% 1360.6% N/A
2021 N/A -14.5% 1027.9% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -11.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -49.5% 12.4% N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PTRB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A -50.1% 6.9% 97.35%
1 Yr N/A -25.4% 139.4% N/A
3 Yr N/A* -13.0% 100.8% N/A
5 Yr N/A* -10.0% 55.1% N/A
10 Yr N/A* -7.4% 13.1% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PTRB Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -14.8% -75.2% 131.9% N/A
2021 N/A -14.5% 1027.9% N/A
2020 N/A -9.6% 118.7% N/A
2019 N/A -11.4% 5.8% N/A
2018 N/A -7.0% 12.4% N/A

PTRB - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PTRB Category Low Category High PTRB % Rank
Net Assets 96.4 M 1.19 M 287 B 88.44%
Number of Holdings 346 1 17234 72.64%
Net Assets in Top 10 16.4 M -106 M 27.6 B 78.17%
Weighting of Top 10 23.81% 3.7% 100.0% 26.86%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. United States Treasury Note/Bond 3.41%
  2. United States Treasury Note/Bond 3.23%
  3. United States Treasury Note/Bond 2.08%
  4. United States Treasury Note/Bond 1.84%
  5. United States Treasury Note/Bond 1.60%
  6. United States Treasury Note/Bond 1.53%
  7. Fannie Mae Pool 1.34%
  8. Dreyfus Government Cash Management 1.34%
  9. Ginnie Mae II Pool 1.33%
  10. JPMorgan Chase Co 1.22%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PTRB % Rank
Bonds 		98.40% 3.97% 268.18% 45.31%
Cash 		5.86% -181.13% 95.99% 49.09%
Other 		0.74% -13.23% 23.06% 12.05%
Stocks 		0.00% -0.98% 24.74% 32.04%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 77.13% 36.32%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.39% 57.34%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PTRB % Rank
Cash & Equivalents 		5.86% 0.00% 95.99% 55.53%
Securitized 		0.00% 0.00% 98.79% 74.91%
Corporate 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 75.36%
Municipal 		0.00% 0.00% 100.00% 61.05%
Government 		0.00% 0.00% 86.23% 20.29%
Derivative 		-0.09% 0.00% 25.16% 4.26%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PTRB % Rank
US 		91.50% 3.63% 210.09% 70.92%
Non US 		6.90% -6.54% 58.09% 23.10%

PTRB - Expenses

Operational Fees

PTRB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.49% 0.01% 2.93% 60.18%
Management Fee 0.00% 0.00% 1.76% 84.38%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.50% N/A

Sales Fees

PTRB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 2.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PTRB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PTRB Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 493.39% N/A

PTRB - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PTRB Category Low Category High PTRB % Rank
Dividend Yield 4.61% 0.00% 12.67% 86.97%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PTRB Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency None Annually Monthly Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PTRB Category Low Category High PTRB % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A -1.28% 8.97% N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PTRB Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PTRB - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Richard Piccirillo

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 02, 2021

0.49

0.5%

Richard Piccirillo is a Principal and senior portfolio manager for PGIM Fixed Income’s Core, Long Government/Credit, Core Plus, Absolute Return, and other multi-sector Fixed Income strategies. He is also a member of the Global Rates and Securitized Products Team focusing on CMBS. Mr. Piccirillo has specialized in mortgage-and asset- backed securities since joining Prudential Financial in 1993. Before joining Prudential Financial, Mr. Piccirillo was a fixed income analyst with Fischer Francis Trees & Watts. Mr. Piccirillo started his career as a financial analyst at Smith Barney. He received a BBA in Finance from George Washington University and an MBA in Finance and International Business from New York University.

Michael Collins

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 02, 2021

0.49

0.5%

Michael J. Collins, CFA, is a Managing Director and Senior Portfolio Manager for Core, Core Plus, Absolute Return, and other Multi-Sector Fixed Income strategies. Previously, Mr. Collins was a High Yield Portfolio Manager and Fixed Income Investment Strategist. Earlier he was a credit research analyst, covering investment grade and high yield corporate credits. Additionally, he developed proprietary quantitative international interest rate and currency valuation models for our global bond unit. Mr. Collins began his career at the Firm in 1986 as a software applications designer. He received a BS in Mathematics and Computer Science from the State University of New York at Binghamton and an MBA in Finance from New York University. Mr. Collins holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation and is a Fellow of the Life Management Institute (FLMI). Named Morningstar’s 2017 Fixed Income Manager of The Year for Prudential Total Return Bond Fund.

Gregory Peters

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 02, 2021

0.49

0.5%

Gregory Peters is a Managing Director and Senior Investment Officer of PGIM Fixed Income. He is also senior portfolio manager for Core, Long Government/Credit, Core Plus, Absolute Return, and other multi-sector Fixed Income strategies. Prior to joining PGIM Fixed Income, Mr. Peters was the Chief Global Cross Asset Strategist at Morgan Stanley and responsible for the firm's macro research and asset allocation strategy. In addition, he was Morgan Stanley's Global Director of Fixed Income & Economic Research and served on the Firm Risk, Investment, Asset Allocation, Global Credit, and Global Fixed Income Operating Committees. Earlier, Mr. Peters worked at Salomon Smith Barney and the Department of U.S. Treasury. Mr. Peters has been recognized by Institutional Investor magazine for his efforts in macro, fixed income, high yield and investment grade strategies. Mr. Peters was also recently recognized as Business Insider's Top Analysts and Top Analyst's to Watch by CEO World. Mr. Peters earned a BA in Finance from The College of New Jersey and an MBA from Fordham University. He is also a member of the Fixed Income Analyst Society and the Bond Market Association.

Lindsay Rosner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 02, 2021

0.49

0.5%

Lindsay Rosner, CFA, is Vice President on the Multi-Sector Portfolio Management Team for PGIM Fixed Income. Her primary responsibilities are supporting our efforts in managing multi-sector portfolios across several mandates, including Core, Core Plus, and Core Conservative, both intermediate and long duration. Prior to joining the Firm in 2012, Ms. Rosner worked for Barclays Capital (and prior to that, Lehman Brothers) in New York City where she was a convertible bond trader, working with both hedge fund and traditional money management clients. Ms. Rosner is a graduate of Princeton University. She holds a BA from the Woodrow Wilson School of Public and International Affairs. Ms. Rosner holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Robert Tipp

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 02, 2021

0.49

0.5%

Robert Tipp, CFA, is a Managing Director, Chief Investment Strategist, and Head of Global Bonds for PGIM Fixed Income. In addition to comanaging the Global Aggregate Plus strategy, Mr. Tipp is responsible for global rates positioning for Core Plus, Absolute Return, and other portfolios. Mr. Tipp has worked at the Firm since 1991, where he has held a variety of senior investment manager and strategist roles. Prior to joining the Firm, he was a Director in the Portfolio Strategies Group at the First Boston Corporation, where he developed, marketed, and implemented strategic portfolio products for money managers. Before that, Mr. Tipp was a Senior Staff Analyst at the Allstate Research & Planning Center, and managed fixed income and equity derivative strategies at Wells Fargo Investment Advisors. He received a BS in Business Administration and an MBA from the University of California, Berkeley. Mr. Tipp holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation. Named Morningstar’s 2017 Fixed Income Manager of The Year for PGIM Total Return Bond Fund.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.07 33.43 6.76 1.16

