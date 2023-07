The Fund employs a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is based on a proprietary methodology developed and maintained by Index Design Group (the “Index Provider”), an affiliate of Pacer Advisors, Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”).

The Index

The Index uses an objective, rules-based methodology to implement a systematic trend-following strategy that directs exposure (i) 100% to the NASDAQ-100 ® Index (the “NASDAQ-100”), (ii) 50% to the NASDAQ-100 and 50% to 3-Month US Treasury bills, or (iii) 100% to 3-Month US Treasury bills, depending on the relative performance of the NASDAQ-100 and its 200-business day historical simple moving average (the “200-day moving average”). The calculation of the 200-day moving average for the NASDAQ-100 is based on the total return version of the NASDAQ-100 and reflects the reinvestment of dividends paid by the securities in the NASDAQ-100. The Index is expected to be predominantly invested in the components of the NASDAQ-100 over most short- and long-term periods and is only expected to invest in 3-Month US Treasury bills from time to time in response to adverse market conditions as defined by the “50/50 Indicator” and “T-Bill Indicator” below.

The NASDAQ-100 Index includes approximately 100 of the largest non-financial securities listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market based on market capitalization. The NASDAQ-100 Index comprises securities of companies across major industry groups, including computer, biotechnology, healthcare, telecommunications and transportation. However, it does not contain securities of financial companies, including investment companies. The NASDAQ-100 Index was developed

by NASDAQ OMX. There is no minimum market capitalization requirement for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. Inclusion is determined based on the top 100 largest issuers based on market capitalization meeting all other eligibility requirements. As of June 30, 2022, the range of market capitalizations of companies in the NASDAQ-100 Index was approximately $3.1 billion to $2.2 trillion.

The Index, and consequently the Fund, may stay in any of its three possible positions for an extended period of time. As described below, the Index will change its position based on the following indicators, and each change will become effective on the second business day after the indicator for the change is triggered. The Index will be in a new position effective at the close of business on the first business day.

Equity Indicator . When the NASDAQ-100 closes above its 200-day moving average for five consecutive business days (the “Equity Indicator”), the exposure of the Index will be 100% to the NASDAQ-100, effective at the close of business on the first business day following the date of the Equity Indicator. The Index will be in a new position effective on the second business day.

Once the Equity Indicator has been triggered, the exposure of the Index will next change to either be 50% to the NASDAQ-100 and 50% to 3-Month US Treasury bills if the 50/50 Indicator (described below) is triggered or 100% to 3-Month US Treasury bills if both the 50/50 Indicator and the T-Bill Indicator (described below) are triggered simultaneously, effective on the second business day following the date of the indicator(s). The Index will be in a new position effective at the close of business on the first business day.

50/50 Indicator. When the NASDAQ-100 closes below its 200-day moving average for five consecutive business days (the “50/50 Indicator”) and the 50/50 Indicator has been triggered, the exposure of the Index will be 50% to the NASDAQ-100 and 50% to 3-Month US Treasury bills, effective at the close of business on the first business day following the date of the 50/50 Indicator. The Index will be in a new position effective on the second business day. Following the effectiveness of the 50/50 Indicator, the exposure of the Index may be greater than or less than 50% with respect to the NASDAQ-100 and 3-Month US Treasury bills depending on their respective performance until either the Equity Indicator or T-Bill Indicator (described below) is triggered.

Once the 50/50 Indicator has been triggered, the exposure of the Index will next change to either be 100% to the NASDAQ-100 if the Equity Indicator is triggered or 100% to 3-Month US Treasury bills if the T-Bill Indicator (described below) is triggered, effective at the close of business on the first business day following the date of the indicator(s). The Index will be in a new position effective on the second business day.

T-Bill Indicator. When the NASDAQ-100’s 200-day moving average closes lower than its value from five business days earlier (the “T-Bill Indicator”), the exposure of the Index will be 100% to 3-Month US Treasury bills, effective at the close of business on the first business day following the date of the T-Bill Indicator. The Index will be in a new position effective on the second business day.

For example, if today is Wednesday and the NASDAQ-100’s 200-day moving average closes lower than it did on the fifth preceding business day (Wednesday of the preceding week), the T-Bill Indicator is triggered. Unlike the operation of the Equity Indicator and 50/50 Indicator, the closing values on the days in between today and the fifth preceding business day do not affect whether the T-Bill Indicator has been triggered; rather, the T-Bill Indicator simply compares today’s closing value to the closing value five business days earlier. However, the Index will not move directly from 100% exposure to the NASDAQ-100 to 100% exposure to 3-Month US Treasury bills unless the 50/50 Indicator was first triggered following the most recent triggering of the Equity Indicator.

Once the T-Bill Indicator has been triggered, the exposure of the Index will next change to be 100% to the NASDAQ-100 if the Equity Indicator is triggered, effective at the close of business on the first business day following the date of the indicator. The Index will be in a new position effective on the second business day. Once the T-Bill Indicator has been triggered, the Index will not return to its 50/50 position unless the Equity Indicator is simultaneously triggered, followed by the 50/50 Indicator being triggered.

The Index aims to mitigate, to some extent, the volatility of the NASDAQ-100 by tracking 3-Month US Treasury bills (instead of the NASDAQ-100) when the NASDAQ-100 is in a negative trend.

Special Indicator. In the event the NASDAQ-100 closes 20% above or 20% below its 200-day moving average, the Index will change exposures effective at the end of the following business day to be 50% to the NASDAQ-100 and 50% to 3-Month US Treasury bills. This new exposure will continue until the Equity Indicator, 50/50 Indicator, or T-Bill Indicator is triggered.

The Fund’s Investment Strategy

The Fund attempts to invest all, or substantially all, of its assets in the component securities that make up the Index. The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.

The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportion as in the Index.