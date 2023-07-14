The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Underlying Index.

Strictly in accordance with its guidelines and mandated procedures, Dorsey, Wright & Associates, LLC (“Dorsey Wright” or the “Index Provider”) compiles and maintains the Underlying Index, which is composed of at least

30 securities of companies in the health care sector that have powerful relative strength or “momentum” characteristics. Dorsey Wright selects these securities from approximately 2,000 of the largest constituents by market capitalization within the NASDAQ US Benchmark Index ™ , a float adjusted market capitalization-weighted index designed to track the performance of the U.S. equity market. “Relative strength” is an investing technique that seeks to determine the strongest performing securities by measuring certain factors, such as a security’s relative performance against the overall market over a set period or a security’s relative strength value, which is derived by comparing the rate of increase of the security’s price as compared to that of a benchmark index.

The Index Provider uses a proprietary methodology to analyze the relative strength of each security within the universe of eligible securities and determine a “momentum” score. In general, momentum is the tendency of an investment to exhibit persistence in its relative performance; a “momentum” style of investing emphasizes investing in securities that have had better recent performance compared to other securities. The momentum score for each security included in the Underlying Index is based on intermediate and long-term upward price movements of the security as compared to a representative benchmark and other eligible securities within the universe.

After giving each eligible security a momentum score, the Index Provider selects at least 30 securities with the highest momentum scores from the health care sector, as determined by the Index Provider, for inclusion in the Underlying Index. Companies in the health care sector are principally engaged in the business of providing health care-related products and services, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical technology and supplies, and facilities.

The total number of securities in the Underlying Index may vary depending on the capitalization characteristics of the securities that qualify for inclusion in the Underlying Index. The Index Provider weights each security by its momentum score, with higher scoring securities representing a greater weight in the Underlying Index.

As of June 30, 2022, the Underlying Index was comprised of 42 constituents with market capitalizations ranging from $200.2 million to $481.9 billion.

The Fund employs a “full replication” methodology in seeking to track the Underlying Index, meaning that the Fund generally invests in all of the securities comprising the Underlying Index in proportion to their weightings in the Underlying Index.