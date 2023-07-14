Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Have you ever wished for the safety of bonds, but the return potential...
1.2%
1 yr return
-1.5%
3 Yr Avg Return
-2.9%
5 Yr Avg Return
5.6%
Net Assets
$172 M
Holdings in Top 10
38.5%
Expense Ratio 0.68%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
|Period
|PTH Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|1.2%
|-11.3%
|31.3%
|37.20%
|1 Yr
|-1.5%
|-25.2%
|34.7%
|74.39%
|3 Yr
|-2.9%*
|-21.9%
|15.7%
|53.21%
|5 Yr
|5.6%*
|-15.4%
|12.1%
|11.59%
|10 Yr
|11.0%*
|-6.4%
|16.0%
|6.84%
* Annualized
|Period
|PTH Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-23.2%
|-50.0%
|22.6%
|92.07%
|1 Yr
|-23.3%
|-60.2%
|34.7%
|90.30%
|3 Yr
|15.0%*
|-21.9%
|17.8%
|5.92%
|5 Yr
|16.9%*
|-15.4%
|16.9%
|0.75%
|10 Yr
|14.7%*
|-6.4%
|18.5%
|6.80%
* Annualized
|PTH
|Category Low
|Category High
|PTH % Rank
|Net Assets
|172 M
|1.02 M
|46.2 B
|70.12%
|Number of Holdings
|44
|25
|473
|89.38%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|92.6 M
|1.78 M
|21.6 B
|64.38%
|Weighting of Top 10
|38.46%
|12.3%
|80.8%
|82.50%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PTH % Rank
|Stocks
|99.89%
|85.37%
|106.13%
|20.00%
|Cash
|0.11%
|-0.04%
|9.01%
|81.25%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.86%
|40.00%
|Other
|0.00%
|-22.99%
|3.38%
|43.75%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.37%
|36.88%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.39%
|35.00%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PTH % Rank
|Healthcare
|100.00%
|59.26%
|100.00%
|16.88%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.50%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|22.69%
|39.38%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|5.89%
|36.88%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.02%
|38.13%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.60%
|51.25%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|32.50%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|9.11%
|35.63%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|25.73%
|41.88%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|1.92%
|38.13%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.16%
|53.75%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PTH % Rank
|US
|99.89%
|53.67%
|104.41%
|3.13%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.40%
|96.88%
|PTH Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.68%
|0.08%
|33.47%
|75.00%
|Management Fee
|0.50%
|0.03%
|1.25%
|15.85%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.03%
|0.25%
|N/A
|PTH Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|PTH Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PTH Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.00%
|238.00%
|95.81%
|PTH
|Category Low
|Category High
|PTH % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.00%
|0.00%
|2.01%
|46.67%
|PTH
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|PTH
|Category Low
|Category High
|PTH % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|-0.32%
|-2.54%
|1.85%
|57.96%
|PTH
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.034
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.008
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.111
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.327
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.025
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jun 01, 2007
15.01
15.0%
Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 31, 2008
13.76
13.8%
Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 29, 2014
7.76
7.8%
Tony Seisser is a Vice President and Portfolio Manager of Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC since December 2013. Prior to joining the Adviser, he was employed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, Inc. where he was a trader from 2010 to 2013. Prior to that, Mr. Seisser was a compliance investigator at the Chicago Board of Options Exchange and Chicago Futures Exchange from 2008 to 2010.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Aug 28, 2020
1.76
1.8%
Pratik Doshi is a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management. Mr. Doshi has been a Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management since October 2019 and has been associated with Invesco Capital Management since 2018. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management, Mr. Doshi was a business student in the MBA program at the University of Chicago from 2016 to 2018. From 2014 to 2016, he served as a Vice President at Bank of America, and from 2007 to 2014 he served as Assistant Vice President at Barclays Capital.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.02
|24.72
|7.86
|0.25
