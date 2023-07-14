Home
Trending ETFs
Vitals

YTD Return

19.9%

1 yr return

24.2%

3 Yr Avg Return

6.0%

5 Yr Avg Return

1.1%

Net Assets

$40.8 M

Holdings in Top 10

87.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$27.6
$22.34
$27.63

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.65%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

PTEU - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -9.5%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return -2.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return -3.2%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio 0.43%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.6%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Pacer
  • Inception Date
    Dec 14, 2015
  • Shares Outstanding
    2050000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Bruce Kavanaugh

Fund Description

The Fund employs a “passive management” (or indexing) investment approach designed to track the total return performance, before fees and expenses, of the Index. The Index is based on a proprietary methodology developed and maintained by Index Design Group (the “Index Provider”), an affiliate of Pacer Advisors, Inc., the Fund’s investment adviser (the “Adviser”).
The Index
The Index uses an objective, rules-based methodology to implement a systematic trend-following strategy that directs exposure (i) 100% to the FTSE Eurozone Index, (ii) 50% to the FTSE Eurozone Index and 50% to 3-Month US Treasury bills, or (iii) 100% to 3-Month US Treasury bills, depending on the relative performance of the FTSE Eurozone Index and its 200-business day historical simple moving average (the “200-day moving average”). The calculation of the 200-day moving average for the FTSE Eurozone Index is based on the total return version of the FTSE Eurozone Index and reflects the reinvestment of dividends paid by the securities in the FTSE Eurozone Index. The Index is expected to be predominantly invested in the components of the FTSE Eurozone Index over most short- and long-term periods and is only expected to invest in 3-Month US Treasury bills from time to time in response to adverse market conditions as defined by the “50/50 Indicator” and “T-Bill Indicator” below.
The FTSE Eurozone Index is a rules-based, float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index comprised of large- and mid-capitalization stocks providing coverage of the developed markets in the euro zone, including primarily France, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, and Italy. The FTSE Eurozone Index is a subset of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series, which targets coverage of over 99% of investable market capitalization globally.
The Index, and consequently the Fund, may stay in any of its three possible positions for an extended period of time. As described below, the Index will change its position based on the following indicators, and each change will become effective at the close of business on the first business day after the indicator for the change is triggered. The Index will be in a new position effective on the second business day.
Equity Indicator. When the FTSE Eurozone Index closes above its 200-day moving average for five consecutive business days (the “Equity Indicator”), the exposure of the Index will be 100% to the FTSE Eurozone Index, effective at the close of business on the first business day following the date of the Equity Indicator. The Index will be in a new position effective on the second business day.
Once the Equity Indicator has been triggered, the exposure of the Index will next change to either be 50% to the FTSE Eurozone Index and 50% to 3-Month US Treasury bills if the 50/50 Indicator (described below) is triggered or 100% to 3-Month US Treasury bills if both the 50/50 Indicator and the T-Bill Indicator (described below) are triggered simultaneously, effective at the close of business on the first business day following the date of the indicator(s). The Index will be in a new position effective on the second business day.
50/50 Indicator. When the FTSE Eurozone Index closes below its 200-day moving average for five consecutive business days (the “50/50 Indicator”), the exposure of the Index will be 50% to the FTSE Eurozone Index and 50% to 3-Month US Treasury bills, effective at the close of business on the first business following the date of the 50/50 Indicator. The Index will be in a new position effective on the second business day. Following the effectiveness of the 50/50 Indicator, the exposure of the Index may be greater than or less than 50% with respect to the FTSE Eurozone Index and 3-Month US Treasury bills depending on their respective performance until either the Equity Indicator or T-Bill Indicator (described below) is triggered.
Once the 50/50 Indicator has been triggered, the exposure of the Index will next change to either be 100% to the FTSE Eurozone Index if the Equity Indicator is triggered or 100% to 3-Month US Treasury bills if the T-Bill Indicator (described below) is triggered, effective at the close of business on the first business following the date of the indicator. The Index will be in a new position effective on the second business day.
T-Bill Indicator. When the FTSE Eurozone Index’s 200-day moving average closes lower than its value from five business days earlier (the “T-Bill Indicator”) and the 50/50 Indicator has been triggered, the exposure of the Index will be 100% to 3-Month US Treasury bills, effective at the close of business on the first business day following the date of the T-Bill Indicator. The Index will be in a new position effective on the second business day.
For example, if today is Wednesday and the FTSE Eurozone Index’s 200-day moving average closes lower than it did on the fifth preceding business day (Wednesday of the preceding week), the T-Bill Indicator is triggered. Unlike the operation of the Equity Indicator and 50/50 Indicator, the closing values on the days in between today and the fifth preceding business day do not affect whether the T-Bill Indicator has been triggered; rather, the T-Bill Indicator simply compares today’s closing value to the closing value five business days earlier. However, the Index will not move directly from 100% exposure to the FTSE Eurozone Index to 100% exposure to 3-Month US Treasury bills unless the 50/50 Indicator was simultaneously triggered following the most recent triggering of the Equity Indicator.
Once the T-Bill Indicator has been triggered, the exposure of the Index will next change to be 100% to the FTSE Eurozone Index if the Equity Indicator is triggered, effective at the close of business on the first business following the date of the indicator. Once the T-Bill Indicator has been triggered, the Index will not return to its 50/50 position unless the Equity Indicator is first triggered, followed by the 50/50 Indicator being triggered. The Index will be in a new position effective on the second business day.
The Index aims to mitigate, to some extent, the volatility of the FTSE Eurozone Index by tracking 3-Month US Treasury bills (instead of the FTSE Eurozone Index) when the FTSE Eurozone Index is in a negative trend.
The Fund’s Investment Strategy
Under normal circumstances, at least 80% of the Fund’s total assets (exclusive of collateral held from securities lending) will be invested in the component securities of the Index and investments that have economic characteristics that are substantially identical to the economic characteristics of such component securities (e.g., depositary receipts). The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund’s performance and that of the Index, before fees and expenses, will be 95% or better.
The Fund will generally use a “replication” strategy to achieve its investment objective, meaning it will invest in all of the component securities of the Index in the same approximate proportion as in the Index.
PTEU - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PTEU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 19.9% -15.2% 34.8% 10.31%
1 Yr 24.2% -9.7% 41.4% 28.87%
3 Yr 6.0%* -2.3% 12.1% 61.05%
5 Yr 1.1%* -6.6% 8.2% 69.23%
10 Yr 0.0%* -3.2% 8.5% 65.67%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PTEU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.5% -45.1% -3.8% 8.42%
2021 6.5% -4.5% 11.4% 59.57%
2020 -6.9% -6.9% 13.1% 100.00%
2019 3.2% 1.8% 9.7% 91.30%
2018 -3.6% -9.6% -1.8% 33.72%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PTEU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -9.5% -29.2% 34.8% 79.38%
1 Yr -10.6% -25.4% 62.0% 85.71%
3 Yr -2.2%* -2.3% 11.9% 98.96%
5 Yr -3.2%* -6.6% 13.3% 90.91%
10 Yr N/A* -3.2% 10.5% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PTEU Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -7.5% -45.1% -3.8% 8.42%
2021 6.5% -4.5% 11.4% 59.57%
2020 -6.9% -6.9% 13.1% 100.00%
2019 3.2% 1.8% 9.7% 91.30%
2018 -3.6% -9.6% -1.8% 36.05%

PTEU - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PTEU Category Low Category High PTEU % Rank
Net Assets 40.8 M 5.4 M 23.5 B 86.60%
Number of Holdings 7 7 1788 100.00%
Net Assets in Top 10 40 M 1.4 M 4.3 B 77.32%
Weighting of Top 10 87.87% 4.3% 87.9% 1.05%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Mount Vernon Liquid Assets Portfolio, LLC 14.73%
  2. ASML Holding NV 4.75%
  3. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 4.36%
  4. SAP SE 2.76%
  5. TotalEnergies SE 2.68%
  6. Siemens AG 2.28%
  7. L'Oreal SA 2.17%
  8. Sanofi 2.15%
  9. Allianz SE 1.85%
  10. Schneider Electric SE 1.70%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PTEU % Rank
Cash 		99.90% -81.12% 99.90% 1.03%
Stocks 		0.10% 0.10% 108.46% 100.00%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% 0.00% 0.12% 39.18%
Other 		0.00% -12.19% 3.61% 67.01%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 0.81% 42.27%
Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 84.91% 39.18%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PTEU % Rank
Energy 		73.53% 0.00% 73.53% 1.05%
Consumer Cyclical 		14.49% 0.00% 37.84% 12.63%
Industrials 		11.98% 2.47% 34.57% 89.47%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 15.55% 76.84%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 27.53% 98.95%
Real Estate 		0.00% 0.00% 12.81% 85.26%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 28.53% 100.00%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 36.14% 96.84%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.10% 94.74%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 23.04% 98.95%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 19.84% 95.79%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PTEU % Rank
US 		0.07% 0.00% 95.38% 84.54%
Non US 		0.03% 0.00% 106.03% 97.94%

PTEU - Expenses

Operational Fees

PTEU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.65% 0.07% 5.71% 72.16%
Management Fee 0.65% 0.06% 1.19% 37.11%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.25% N/A

Sales Fees

PTEU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

PTEU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 1.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PTEU Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 1.68% 184.00% 23.16%

PTEU - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PTEU Category Low Category High PTEU % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.57% 0.00% 6.40% 53.06%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PTEU Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Monthly Annually

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PTEU Category Low Category High PTEU % Rank
Net Income Ratio 0.43% -1.72% 4.23% 76.04%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PTEU Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

PTEU - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Bruce Kavanaugh

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Dec 14, 2015

6.47

6.5%

Mr. Kavanaugh has been Vice President of the Adviser since it began operations in 2004. He has been a portfolio manager with the Adviser since 2013.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 24.59 7.08 0.64

