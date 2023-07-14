Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
YTD Return
19.9%
1 yr return
24.2%
3 Yr Avg Return
6.0%
5 Yr Avg Return
1.1%
Net Assets
$40.8 M
Holdings in Top 10
87.9%
Expense Ratio 0.65%
Front Load N/A
Deferred Load N/A
Turnover N/A
Redemption Fee N/A
Standard (Taxable)
N/A
IRA
N/A
Fund Type
Exchange Traded Fund
Name
Price
Aum/Mkt Cap
YIELD
Exp Ratio
Watchlist
|Period
|PTEU Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|19.9%
|-15.2%
|34.8%
|10.31%
|1 Yr
|24.2%
|-9.7%
|41.4%
|28.87%
|3 Yr
|6.0%*
|-2.3%
|12.1%
|61.05%
|5 Yr
|1.1%*
|-6.6%
|8.2%
|69.23%
|10 Yr
|0.0%*
|-3.2%
|8.5%
|65.67%
* Annualized
|Period
|PTEU Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.5%
|-45.1%
|-3.8%
|8.42%
|2021
|6.5%
|-4.5%
|11.4%
|59.57%
|2020
|-6.9%
|-6.9%
|13.1%
|100.00%
|2019
|3.2%
|1.8%
|9.7%
|91.30%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-9.6%
|-1.8%
|33.72%
|Period
|PTEU Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-9.5%
|-29.2%
|34.8%
|79.38%
|1 Yr
|-10.6%
|-25.4%
|62.0%
|85.71%
|3 Yr
|-2.2%*
|-2.3%
|11.9%
|98.96%
|5 Yr
|-3.2%*
|-6.6%
|13.3%
|90.91%
|10 Yr
|N/A*
|-3.2%
|10.5%
|N/A
* Annualized
|Period
|PTEU Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-7.5%
|-45.1%
|-3.8%
|8.42%
|2021
|6.5%
|-4.5%
|11.4%
|59.57%
|2020
|-6.9%
|-6.9%
|13.1%
|100.00%
|2019
|3.2%
|1.8%
|9.7%
|91.30%
|2018
|-3.6%
|-9.6%
|-1.8%
|36.05%
|PTEU
|Category Low
|Category High
|PTEU % Rank
|Net Assets
|40.8 M
|5.4 M
|23.5 B
|86.60%
|Number of Holdings
|7
|7
|1788
|100.00%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|40 M
|1.4 M
|4.3 B
|77.32%
|Weighting of Top 10
|87.87%
|4.3%
|87.9%
|1.05%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PTEU % Rank
|Cash
|99.90%
|-81.12%
|99.90%
|1.03%
|Stocks
|0.10%
|0.10%
|108.46%
|100.00%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.12%
|39.18%
|Other
|0.00%
|-12.19%
|3.61%
|67.01%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.81%
|42.27%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|84.91%
|39.18%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PTEU % Rank
|Energy
|73.53%
|0.00%
|73.53%
|1.05%
|Consumer Cyclical
|14.49%
|0.00%
|37.84%
|12.63%
|Industrials
|11.98%
|2.47%
|34.57%
|89.47%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|15.55%
|76.84%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|27.53%
|98.95%
|Real Estate
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.81%
|85.26%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|28.53%
|100.00%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|36.14%
|96.84%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.10%
|94.74%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|23.04%
|98.95%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|19.84%
|95.79%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PTEU % Rank
|US
|0.07%
|0.00%
|95.38%
|84.54%
|Non US
|0.03%
|0.00%
|106.03%
|97.94%
|PTEU Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.65%
|0.07%
|5.71%
|72.16%
|Management Fee
|0.65%
|0.06%
|1.19%
|37.11%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.25%
|N/A
|PTEU Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|PTEU Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PTEU Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|1.68%
|184.00%
|23.16%
|PTEU
|Category Low
|Category High
|PTEU % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|0.57%
|0.00%
|6.40%
|53.06%
|PTEU
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Semi-Monthly
|Annually
|PTEU
|Category Low
|Category High
|PTEU % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|0.43%
|-1.72%
|4.23%
|76.04%
|PTEU
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Dec 29, 2022
|$0.156
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2021
|$0.384
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2019
|$0.943
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 27, 2018
|$0.467
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.186
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Dec 14, 2015
6.47
6.5%
Mr. Kavanaugh has been Vice President of the Adviser since it began operations in 2004. He has been a portfolio manager with the Adviser since 2013.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.09
|24.59
|7.08
|0.64
