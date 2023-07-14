The Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets, plus borrowings for investments purposes (if any), in the securities of the Global X PropTech Index (the "Underlying Index"), which may include common stocks, American Depositary Receipts ("ADRs") and Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") based on the securities in the Underlying Index. The Fund's 80% investment policy is non-fundamental and requires 60 days prior written notice to shareholders before it can be changed. The Fund may lend securities representing up to one-third of the value of the Fund's total assets (including the value of collateral received).

The Underlying Index is owned and was developed by Global X Management Company LLC (the “Index Provider”), an affiliate of the Fund and the Fund's investment adviser (the “Adviser”). The Underlying Index is administered and calculated by Mirae Asset Global Indices Pvt. Ltd. (the “Index Administrator”), an affiliate of the Index Provider. The Underlying Index is designed to provide exposure to property technology (“PropTech”) companies that are positioned to benefit from technology that optimizes the way people buy, sell, rent, design, construct, manage, and research/market residential and commercial properties. Specifically, the Underlying Index consists of securities issued by “PropTech Companies”, as determined by the Index Administrator. “PropTech Companies” are those companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from one or more of the following business activities in aggregate, as determined by the Index Administrator:

• Property Management: Companies that provide software and/or information technology services to facilitate the management of commercial and residential real estate, including home automation, smart security systems, tenant management and energy management/monitoring. This also includes insurance and construction process management.

• Marketplace and Platforms: Companies that operate online marketplaces and platforms that facilitate the purchase, sale, rental, shared workspace, discovery and/or financing of real estate.

• Research and Analytics: Companies that utilize software, data, artificial intelligence, machine learning, spatial recognition and/or other information technology to provide real estate research and analytics. This includes companies that provide virtual and augmented reality solutions to the real estate sector.

In constructing the Underlying Index, the Index Administrator first identifies FactSet Industries related to PropTech. FactSet is a leading financial data provider that maintains a comprehensive structured taxonomy designed to offer precise classification of global companies and their individual business units. Companies within these FactSet Industries, as of the selection date, are further reviewed by the Index Administrator on the basis of revenue related to PropTech, as defined above.

To be a part of the eligible universe of the Underlying Index, certain minimum market capitalization and liquidity criteria, as defined by the Index Administrator, must be met. As of March 9, 2023, companies must have a minimum market capitalization of $200 million and a minimum average daily turnover for the last 6 months greater than or equal to $2 million in order to be eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index. As of March 9, 2023, companies listed in the following countries were eligible for inclusion in the Underlying Index: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, South Africa, South Korea, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

The Underlying Index is weighted according to a modified capitalization weighting methodology and is reconstituted and re-weighted semi-annually. Modified capitalization weighting seeks to weight constituents primarily based on free-float market capitalization, but subject to caps on the weights of the individual securities. During each rebalance, the maximum weight of a company is capped at 8%. Generally speaking, modified capitalization weighting will limit the amount of concentration in the largest market capitalization companies. The Underlying Index may include large-, mid- or small-capitalization companies, and components primarily include information technology companies. As of March 9, 2023, the Underlying Index had 37 constituents. The Fund's investment objective and Underlying Index may be changed without shareholder approval.

The Underlying Index is created and sponsored by the Index Provider. Any determinations related to the constituents of the Underlying Index are made by the Index Administrator and are independent of the Fund's portfolio managers. The Index Administrator determines the composition and relative weightings of the securities in the Underlying Index and publishes information regarding the market value of the Underlying Index.

The Adviser uses a "passive" or indexing approach to try to achieve the Fund's investment objective. Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to outperform the Underlying Index and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

The Fund generally will use a replication strategy. A replication strategy is an indexing strategy that involves investing in the securities of the Underlying Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Underlying Index. However, the Fund may utilize a representative sampling strategy with respect to the Underlying Index when a replication strategy might be detrimental or disadvantageous to shareholders, such as when there are practical difficulties or substantial costs involved in compiling a portfolio of equity securities to replicate the Underlying Index, in instances in which a security in the Underlying Index becomes temporarily illiquid, unavailable or less liquid, or as a result of legal restrictions or limitations (such as tax diversification requirements) that apply to the Fund but not the Underlying Index.

The Adviser expects that, over time, the correlation between the Fund's performance and that of the Underlying Index, before fees and expenses, will exceed 95%. A correlation percentage of 100% would indicate perfect correlation. If the Fund uses a replication strategy, it can be expected to have greater correlation to the Underlying Index than if it uses a representative sampling strategy.

The Fund concentrates its investments (i.e., holds 25% or more of its total assets) in a particular industry or group of industries to approximately the same extent that the Underlying Index is concentrated. As of March 9, 2023, the Underlying Index was concentrated in the information technology sector and had significant exposure to the software industry. The Fund is classified as “non-diversified,” which means it may invest a larger percentage of its assets in a smaller number of issuers than a diversified fund.