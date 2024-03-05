Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF

ETF
PSTR
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.0372 +0.3 +1.2%
primary theme
N/A
PSTR (ETF)

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.0372 +0.3 +1.2%
primary theme
N/A
PSTR (ETF)

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$25.0372 +0.3 +1.2%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 05/03/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF

PSTR | ETF

$25.04

-

0.00%

1.27%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$N/A

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$24.7
$24.58
$25.04

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 1.27%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 05/03/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF

PSTR | ETF

$25.04

-

0.00%

1.27%

PSTR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Lifegoal ETFs
  • Inception Date
    Apr 30, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    US

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”) that may engage in active and frequent trading. The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, in a diversified portfolio of equity securities that include common stocks of U.S companies and equity ETFs providing exposure to such companies, or derivatives that have economic characteristics similar to such securities. The equity ETFs in which the Fund will invest are primarily index ETFs that invest in the common stock of U.S. companies although the Fund may also invest in actively managed ETFs that provide similar exposure to equity securities. To enhance returns and generate income, the Fund will from time to time incorporate a covered call option writing strategy. The Fund is not managed relative to an index and has broad flexibility to allocate its assets across different sectors of the U.S. equity markets. The Fund may invest in securities of companies of any market capitalization or equity ETFs that provide exposure to companies of any capitalization.

The Fund will invest in equity securities based on macroeconomic and asset cycle investing methodology that determines the rank order of industry sectors, and then makes periodic shifts to (i) capitalize on market opportunities, or (ii) avoid market declines. The Fund expects to hold 20 to 100 securities at any given time, including individual company securities and positions in equity ETFs, with no fewer than 11 positions at any time. The core of the Fund’s portfolio will be comprised of a combination of equity securities representing the 11 industry sectors that make up the S&P 500 Index, although additional positions like ETFs, options or other equity securities that are not a component of the S&P 500 Index may be included in the Fund’s portfolio. As of the date of this Prospectus, the industry sectors include: communication services, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, information technology and utilities. There is no minimum or maximum number of securities or positions for each sector. A sector can be represented by a single ETF or several individual positions or ETFs.

Over- and under-weights of sectors relative to the weighting in the S&P 500 index are determined by the overall market and sector outlook. The Fund’s investment process includes top-down macroeconomic and sector analysis as well as a bottom-up forecasting methodology. The top-down sector models incorporate macroeconomic, key industry drivers, financial metrics, and valuations to arrive at a projected return forecast and outlook for each industry sector. Using these forecasts and outlooks, the Adviser then allocates weights to each market sector to construct a portfolio that seeks to maximize expected return. In addition, the Adviser conducts an ongoing analysis of the state of the investment universe based on economic, political, and market conditions, to look for significant changes to those sectors categories and determine the highest potential for positive returns during periods of relative economic strength, while utilizing defensive positioning such as allocations to more defensive sectors when economic and market environments weaken, rebalancing the portfolio as needed.

The Fund’s bottoms-up strategy includes deep fundamental analysis and modeling for each security in the portfolio. The Adviser determines price target for each security based on its models and projections and continuously tracks the investment thesis in each security. The Fund will sell a portfolio holding when the security no longer meets its investment criteria or when a more attractive investment is available.

Option Strategy. To enhance returns and generate income, the Fund will from time to time incorporate a covered call option writing strategy. Covered call option writing is an investment strategy of writing (selling) call options against securities owned by the Fund to generate additional returns from the option premium. The Fund’s option strategy may also have the benefit of reducing the volatility of the Fund’s portfolio in comparison to that of broad equity market indexes.

The Fund pursues its options strategy by writing (selling) covered call options on an amount from 0% to 100% of the value of the underlying security in the Fund’s portfolio. The Fund seeks to earn income and gains both from dividends paid on the securities owned by the Fund and cash premiums received from writing or “selling” covered call options on securities held in the Fund’s portfolio.

The Fund may not sell “naked” call options, i.e., equity options representing more shares of a security than the Fund has in the portfolio.

Read More

PSTR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSTR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSTR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSTR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSTR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

PSTR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PSTR Category Low Category High PSTR % Rank
Net Assets N/A N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PSTR % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

PSTR - Expenses

Operational Fees

PSTR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 1.27% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.60% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

PSTR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

PSTR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PSTR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

PSTR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PSTR Category Low Category High PSTR % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PSTR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Monthly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PSTR Category Low Category High PSTR % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PSTR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

PSTR - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×