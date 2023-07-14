Home
Trending ETFs
Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Vitals

YTD Return

2.3%

1 yr return

-5.7%

3 Yr Avg Return

5.8%

5 Yr Avg Return

4.4%

Net Assets

$113 M

Holdings in Top 10

35.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$89.4
$80.10
$106.61

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

PSR - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -13.1%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 8.5%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 1.61%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 2.9%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Nov 20, 2008
  • Shares Outstanding
    1250000
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Ping-Ying Wang

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the U.S. real estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund considers a company to be principally engaged in the U.S. real estate industry if it: (i) derives 50% of its revenues or profits from the ownership, leasing, management, construction, financing or sale of U.S. real estate; or (ii) has at least 50% of the value of its assets invested in U.S. real estate. The Fund plans to invest principally in equity real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). Equity REITs pool investors’ funds for investments primarily in real estate properties or real estate-related loans (such as mortgages). The Fund also may invest in real estate operating companies (“REOCs”), as well as securities of other companies principally engaged in the U.S. real estate industry. REOCs are similar to REITs, except that REOCs reinvest their earnings into the business, rather than distributing them to unitholders like REITs.
The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase. In constructing the portfolio, Invesco Advisers, Inc., the Fund’s sub-adviser (the “Sub-Adviser”), analyzes quantitative and statistical metrics to identify attractively priced securities.
As part of the Fund’s investment process to implement its investment strategy in pursuit of its investment objective, the Sub-Adviser may also consider both qualitative and quantitative environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors it believes to be material to understanding an issuer’s fundamentals, assess whether any ESG factors pose a material financial risk or opportunity to the issuer and determine whether such risks are appropriately reflected in the issuer's valuation. This analysis may involve the use of third-party research as well as proprietary research. Consideration of ESG factors is just one component of the Sub-Adviser's assessment of issuers eligible for investment and not necessarily determinative to an investment decision. Therefore, the Sub-Adviser may still invest in securities of issuers that may be viewed as having a high ESG risk profile. The ESG factors considered by the Sub-Adviser may change over time, one or more factors may not be relevant with respect to all issuers eligible for investment and ESG considerations may not be applied to all issuers or investments in the Fund.
The Sub-Adviser will consider selling or reducing a security position if: (i) its relative valuation has fallen below desired levels; (ii) its risk/return profile has changed significantly; (iii) its fundamentals have changed; or (iv) a more attractive investment opportunity is identified. The Sub-Adviser generally conducts the security and portfolio evaluation process monthly.
Concentration Policy. The Fund will concentrate its investments (i.e., invest 25% or more of the value of its total assets) in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the U.S. real estate industry.
Read More

PSR - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.3% -10.3% 330.6% 84.12%
1 Yr -5.7% -35.2% 248.3% 35.38%
3 Yr 5.8%* -14.0% 47.2% 13.79%
5 Yr 4.4%* -14.9% 23.1% 8.37%
10 Yr 6.2%* -7.6% 10.1% 3.77%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.5% -51.3% 81.2% 18.91%
2021 19.0% -3.9% 24.3% 10.00%
2020 -2.1% -14.7% 10.5% 29.20%
2019 6.5% -0.2% 9.4% 4.56%
2018 -0.9% -7.1% 0.8% 11.89%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -13.1% -22.8% 330.6% 94.58%
1 Yr 5.0% -35.2% 248.3% 5.42%
3 Yr 8.2%* -14.0% 47.2% 6.54%
5 Yr 8.5%* -14.9% 23.1% 4.29%
10 Yr 9.3%* -6.6% 14.1% 3.38%

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSR Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -25.5% -51.3% 81.2% 18.91%
2021 19.0% -3.9% 24.3% 10.00%
2020 -2.1% -14.7% 10.5% 29.20%
2019 6.5% -0.2% 9.4% 4.98%
2018 -0.9% -6.8% 0.8% 18.94%

PSR - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PSR Category Low Category High PSR % Rank
Net Assets 113 M 2.85 M 78.4 B 78.14%
Number of Holdings 81 20 642 22.02%
Net Assets in Top 10 46.4 M 7.44 K 35.2 B 81.23%
Weighting of Top 10 35.88% 15.9% 99.8% 93.70%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Invesco Private Prime Fund 9.10%
  2. SBA Communications Corp., Class A 5.48%
  3. American Tower Corp. 5.37%
  4. Crown Castle Inc. 5.18%
  5. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. 4.73%
  6. Equinix, Inc. 4.50%
  7. Invesco Private Government Fund 3.54%
  8. Public Storage 1.90%
  9. CubeSmart 1.84%
  10. National Storage Affiliates Trust 1.84%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PSR % Rank
Stocks 		99.96% 0.01% 106.94% 9.39%
Cash 		0.04% -98.06% 25.84% 89.89%
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% -0.12% 33.96% 51.99%
Other 		0.00% -1.70% 94.17% 57.40%
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% 0.00% 10.95% 48.38%
Bonds 		0.00% -3.17% 97.45% 52.35%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PSR % Rank
Real Estate 		100.00% 34.46% 100.00% 18.70%
Utilities 		0.00% 0.00% 3.55% 46.95%
Technology 		0.00% 0.00% 12.02% 58.40%
Industrials 		0.00% 0.00% 7.39% 51.15%
Healthcare 		0.00% 0.00% 0.53% 46.95%
Financial Services 		0.00% 0.00% 37.05% 53.82%
Energy 		0.00% 0.00% 33.11% 47.33%
Communication Services 		0.00% 0.00% 11.61% 51.91%
Consumer Defense 		0.00% 0.00% 0.93% 45.80%
Consumer Cyclical 		0.00% 0.00% 45.29% 74.43%
Basic Materials 		0.00% 0.00% 13.69% 48.47%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PSR % Rank
US 		99.96% 0.01% 101.17% 6.50%
Non US 		0.00% 0.00% 44.90% 71.48%

PSR - Expenses

Operational Fees

PSR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.35% 0.07% 26.04% 94.16%
Management Fee 0.35% 0.00% 1.50% 8.66%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.45% N/A

Sales Fees

PSR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 0.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 2.25% N/A

Trading Fees

PSR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 1.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PSR Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 0.11% 380.00% 72.45%

PSR - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PSR Category Low Category High PSR % Rank
Dividend Yield 2.93% 0.00% 12.22% 9.35%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PSR Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Semi-Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PSR Category Low Category High PSR % Rank
Net Income Ratio 1.61% -1.14% 6.05% 25.18%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PSR Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PSR - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Ping-Ying Wang

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 20, 2008

13.53

13.5%

Ms. Wang is an Invesco Senior Director and a Portfolio Manager on the Real Estate Securities Investment Team.Ms. Wang evaluates global real estate companies with a particular focus on Asian and North American countries while managing and performing portfolio risk analysis. In addition to these duties, Ms. Wang formulates investment strategies, spearheads thematic research projects and serves on the Real Estate Securities Management Executive Committee. She holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Mark Blackburn

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Nov 20, 2008

13.53

13.5%

Mr. Blackburn is an Invesco Managing Director and a member of the Real Estate Securities Portfolio Management and Research Teams. His current duties include work as Director of Securities Research and a Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining Invesco in 1998, he worked as an Associate Director of Research focusing on equity securities research and recommendations with a regional brokerage firm. He is a member of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT).

Darin Turner

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 27, 2015

7.26

7.3%

Darin Turner is a portfolio manager and member of the Real Estate Securities Portfolio Management and Research Team with Invesco Real Estate. His current duties involve evaluating structured real estate securities with a focus on fi xed-income instruments such as commercial mortgage-backed securities, corporate debt and corporate preferred stock. Mr. Turner also provides tenant and credit quality analysis, capital structure analysis and debt pricing analysis for equity portfolios. Mr. Turner joined Invesco in 2005 as an acquisitions analyst.

Grant Jackson

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Mar 09, 2018

4.23

4.2%

Grant Jackson is a senior director and portfolio manager with Invesco Real Estate’s Global Securities team. Mr. Jackson began his investment career in 2002 and joined Invesco in 2005. Prior to joining Invesco, he worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting where he was engaged in various technical roles involving data management, database coordination, and application development. Mr. Jackson earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a MBA from Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business. Mr. Jackson is a CFA® charterholder.

Charles (Chip) McKinley

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Jan 06, 2022

0.4

0.4%

Chip McKinley, Senior Vice President, is a portfolio manager for global real estate securities portfolios. Prior to joining Cohen & Steers in 2007, Mr. McKinley was a portfolio manager and REIT analyst at Franklin Templeton Real Estate Advisors. Previously, he was with Fidelity Investments. Mr. McKinley holds a BA from Southern Methodist University and an MBA from Cornell University. He is based in New York.

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.01 28.42 7.84 2.23

