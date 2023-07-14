Dividend Investing Ideas Center
Critical Facts You Need to Know About Preferred Stocks
|Period
|PSR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|2.3%
|-10.3%
|330.6%
|84.12%
|1 Yr
|-5.7%
|-35.2%
|248.3%
|35.38%
|3 Yr
|5.8%*
|-14.0%
|47.2%
|13.79%
|5 Yr
|4.4%*
|-14.9%
|23.1%
|8.37%
|10 Yr
|6.2%*
|-7.6%
|10.1%
|3.77%
* Annualized
|Period
|PSR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.5%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|18.91%
|2021
|19.0%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|10.00%
|2020
|-2.1%
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|29.20%
|2019
|6.5%
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|4.56%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-7.1%
|0.8%
|11.89%
|Period
|PSR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|YTD
|-13.1%
|-22.8%
|330.6%
|94.58%
|1 Yr
|5.0%
|-35.2%
|248.3%
|5.42%
|3 Yr
|8.2%*
|-14.0%
|47.2%
|6.54%
|5 Yr
|8.5%*
|-14.9%
|23.1%
|4.29%
|10 Yr
|9.3%*
|-6.6%
|14.1%
|3.38%
* Annualized
|Period
|PSR Return
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|2022
|-25.5%
|-51.3%
|81.2%
|18.91%
|2021
|19.0%
|-3.9%
|24.3%
|10.00%
|2020
|-2.1%
|-14.7%
|10.5%
|29.20%
|2019
|6.5%
|-0.2%
|9.4%
|4.98%
|2018
|-0.9%
|-6.8%
|0.8%
|18.94%
|PSR
|Category Low
|Category High
|PSR % Rank
|Net Assets
|113 M
|2.85 M
|78.4 B
|78.14%
|Number of Holdings
|81
|20
|642
|22.02%
|Net Assets in Top 10
|46.4 M
|7.44 K
|35.2 B
|81.23%
|Weighting of Top 10
|35.88%
|15.9%
|99.8%
|93.70%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSR % Rank
|Stocks
|99.96%
|0.01%
|106.94%
|9.39%
|Cash
|0.04%
|-98.06%
|25.84%
|89.89%
|Preferred Stocks
|0.00%
|-0.12%
|33.96%
|51.99%
|Other
|0.00%
|-1.70%
|94.17%
|57.40%
|Convertible Bonds
|0.00%
|0.00%
|10.95%
|48.38%
|Bonds
|0.00%
|-3.17%
|97.45%
|52.35%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSR % Rank
|Real Estate
|100.00%
|34.46%
|100.00%
|18.70%
|Utilities
|0.00%
|0.00%
|3.55%
|46.95%
|Technology
|0.00%
|0.00%
|12.02%
|58.40%
|Industrials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|7.39%
|51.15%
|Healthcare
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.53%
|46.95%
|Financial Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|37.05%
|53.82%
|Energy
|0.00%
|0.00%
|33.11%
|47.33%
|Communication Services
|0.00%
|0.00%
|11.61%
|51.91%
|Consumer Defense
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.93%
|45.80%
|Consumer Cyclical
|0.00%
|0.00%
|45.29%
|74.43%
|Basic Materials
|0.00%
|0.00%
|13.69%
|48.47%
|Weighting
|Return Low
|Return High
|PSR % Rank
|US
|99.96%
|0.01%
|101.17%
|6.50%
|Non US
|0.00%
|0.00%
|44.90%
|71.48%
|PSR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Expense Ratio
|0.35%
|0.07%
|26.04%
|94.16%
|Management Fee
|0.35%
|0.00%
|1.50%
|8.66%
|12b-1 Fee
|N/A
|0.00%
|1.00%
|N/A
|Administrative Fee
|N/A
|0.01%
|0.45%
|N/A
|PSR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Front Load
|N/A
|0.00%
|5.75%
|N/A
|Deferred Load
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.25%
|N/A
|PSR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Max Redemption Fee
|N/A
|1.00%
|2.00%
|N/A
Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.
|PSR Fees (% of AUM)
|Category Return Low
|Category Return High
|Rank in Category (%)
|Turnover
|N/A
|0.11%
|380.00%
|72.45%
|PSR
|Category Low
|Category High
|PSR % Rank
|Dividend Yield
|2.93%
|0.00%
|12.22%
|9.35%
|PSR
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Mod
|Dividend Distribution Frequency
|Quarterly
|Semi-Annually
|Quarterly
|Quarterly
|PSR
|Category Low
|Category High
|PSR % Rank
|Net Income Ratio
|1.61%
|-1.14%
|6.05%
|25.18%
|PSR
|Category Low
|Category High
|Capital Mode
|Capital Gain Distribution Frequency
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Annually
|Date
|Amount
|Type
|Jun 23, 2023
|$0.652
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 24, 2023
|$0.645
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 23, 2022
|$0.629
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 23, 2022
|$0.629
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2022
|$0.676
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2022
|$0.631
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2021
|$0.651
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2021
|$0.611
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2021
|$0.685
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2021
|$0.604
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2020
|$0.700
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2020
|$0.641
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2020
|$0.644
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2020
|$0.698
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2019
|$0.762
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2019
|$0.762
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2019
|$0.754
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2019
|$0.161
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2018
|$0.700
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2018
|$0.574
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2018
|$0.441
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 29, 2018
|$0.302
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 29, 2017
|$0.113
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2016
|$1.687
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2016
|$0.323
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2016
|$0.251
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2016
|$0.381
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2015
|$0.845
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2015
|$0.191
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2015
|$0.264
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2015
|$0.196
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2014
|$0.601
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2014
|$0.013
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2014
|$0.179
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2014
|$0.131
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2013
|$0.593
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2013
|$0.051
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 28, 2013
|$0.198
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 28, 2013
|$0.045
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2012
|$0.496
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 28, 2012
|$0.100
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 29, 2012
|$0.232
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 30, 2012
|$0.303
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 30, 2011
|$0.202
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2011
|$0.142
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2010
|$0.652
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2010
|$0.121
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2010
|$0.103
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2010
|$0.089
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2009
|$0.405
|OrdinaryDividend
|Sep 30, 2009
|$0.088
|OrdinaryDividend
|Jun 30, 2009
|$0.085
|OrdinaryDividend
|Mar 31, 2009
|$0.058
|OrdinaryDividend
|Dec 31, 2008
|$0.352
|OrdinaryDividend
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 20, 2008
13.53
13.5%
Ms. Wang is an Invesco Senior Director and a Portfolio Manager on the Real Estate Securities Investment Team.Ms. Wang evaluates global real estate companies with a particular focus on Asian and North American countries while managing and performing portfolio risk analysis. In addition to these duties, Ms. Wang formulates investment strategies, spearheads thematic research projects and serves on the Real Estate Securities Management Executive Committee. She holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Nov 20, 2008
13.53
13.5%
Mr. Blackburn is an Invesco Managing Director and a member of the Real Estate Securities Portfolio Management and Research Teams. His current duties include work as Director of Securities Research and a Portfolio Manager. Prior to joining Invesco in 1998, he worked as an Associate Director of Research focusing on equity securities research and recommendations with a regional brokerage firm. He is a member of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT).
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Feb 27, 2015
7.26
7.3%
Darin Turner is a portfolio manager and member of the Real Estate Securities Portfolio Management and Research Team with Invesco Real Estate. His current duties involve evaluating structured real estate securities with a focus on fi xed-income instruments such as commercial mortgage-backed securities, corporate debt and corporate preferred stock. Mr. Turner also provides tenant and credit quality analysis, capital structure analysis and debt pricing analysis for equity portfolios. Mr. Turner joined Invesco in 2005 as an acquisitions analyst.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Mar 09, 2018
4.23
4.2%
Grant Jackson is a senior director and portfolio manager with Invesco Real Estate’s Global Securities team. Mr. Jackson began his investment career in 2002 and joined Invesco in 2005. Prior to joining Invesco, he worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers Consulting where he was engaged in various technical roles involving data management, database coordination, and application development. Mr. Jackson earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin and a MBA from Southern Methodist University’s Cox School of Business. Mr. Jackson is a CFA® charterholder.
Start Date
Tenure
Tenure Rank
Jan 06, 2022
0.4
0.4%
Chip McKinley, Senior Vice President, is a portfolio manager for global real estate securities portfolios. Prior to joining Cohen & Steers in 2007, Mr. McKinley was a portfolio manager and REIT analyst at Franklin Templeton Real Estate Advisors. Previously, he was with Fidelity Investments. Mr. McKinley holds a BA from Southern Methodist University and an MBA from Cornell University. He is based in New York.
|Category Low
|Category High
|Category Average
|Category Mode
|0.01
|28.42
|7.84
|2.23
