The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund that seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the U.S. real estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund considers a company to be principally engaged in the U.S. real estate industry if it: (i) derives 50% of its revenues or profits from the ownership, leasing, management, construction, financing or sale of U.S. real estate; or (ii) has at least 50% of the value of its assets invested in U.S. real estate. The Fund plans to invest principally in equity real estate investment trusts (“REITs”). Equity REITs pool investors’ funds for investments primarily in real estate properties or real estate-related loans (such as mortgages). The Fund also may invest in real estate operating companies (“REOCs”), as well as securities of other companies principally engaged in the U.S. real estate industry. REOCs are similar to REITs, except that REOCs reinvest their earnings into the business, rather than distributing them to unitholders like REITs.

The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase. In constructing the portfolio, Invesco Advisers, Inc., the Fund’s sub-adviser (the “Sub-Adviser”), analyzes quantitative and statistical metrics to identify attractively priced securities.

As part of the Fund’s investment process to implement its investment strategy in pursuit of its investment objective, the Sub-Adviser may also consider both qualitative and quantitative environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) factors it believes to be material to understanding an issuer’s fundamentals, assess whether any ESG factors pose a material financial risk or opportunity to the issuer and determine whether such risks are appropriately reflected in the issuer's valuation. This analysis may involve the use of third-party research as well as proprietary research. Consideration of ESG factors is just one component of the Sub-Adviser's assessment of issuers eligible for investment and not necessarily determinative to an investment decision. Therefore, the Sub-Adviser may still invest in securities of issuers that may be viewed as having a high ESG risk profile. The ESG factors considered by the Sub-Adviser may change over time, one or more factors may not be relevant with respect to all issuers eligible for investment and ESG considerations may not be applied to all issuers or investments in the Fund.

The Sub-Adviser will consider selling or reducing a security position if: (i) its relative valuation has fallen below desired levels; (ii) its risk/return profile has changed significantly; (iii) its fundamentals have changed; or (iv) a more attractive investment opportunity is identified. The Sub-Adviser generally conducts the security and portfolio evaluation process monthly.