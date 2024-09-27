Home
Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$10.6 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.1
$20.04
$20.14

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.50%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

PSQO - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Palmer Square Credit Opportunities ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Sep 12, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    N/A

Fund Description

Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in debt securities (the “80% Policy”). The Fund may invest in domestic and foreign debt securities of any maturity and credit quality, including securities rated below investment grade and unrated securities determined by the Fund’s investment advisor to be of comparable credit quality (commonly referred to as “high yield securities” or “junk bonds”). The types of debt securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, (i) collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”), collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”) and other similar types of asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities of various tranches or classes, (ii) corporate bonds, notes and debentures, (iii) securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored entities, (iv) senior secured floating rate and fixed rate loans or debt, and (v) second lien or other subordinated or unsecured floating rate and fixed rate loans or debt. The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in one or more investment types. Some of the loans in which the Fund may invest or get exposure to through its investments in CDOs, CLOs or other types of structured securities may be “covenant lite” loans. The Fund may invest in both U.S. dollar denominated and non-U.S. dollar denominated loans and securities, as well as securities of foreign issuers.

Asset-backed securities are pass-through certificates and other instruments secured by financial, physical and/or intangible assets. Such assets may include loans or leases secured by motor vehicles or other equipment, consumer receivables from sources such as credit cards or student loans, or cash flows from operating assets such as royalties and leases. Mortgage-backed securities in which the Fund may invest include those issued or guaranteed by federal agencies and/or U.S. Government sponsored instrumentalities, such as the Government National Mortgage Administration (“Ginnie Mae”), the Federal Housing Administration (“FHA”), the Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“Freddie Mac”). The Fund may also invest in commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) and collateralized mortgage-backed securities (“CMOs”) issued or guaranteed by private entities.

For the purposes of achieving the Fund’s investment objectives, hedging risks, and enhancing liquidity, the Fund may also employ derivatives, such as: puts and calls on U.S. Treasury futures; options, swaps, and other interest rate derivatives; and credit default swaps on selected entities or indexes (where the Fund may act as either buyer or seller). The Fund’s investments in derivatives and other synthetic instruments that have economic characteristics similar to debt securities in which the Fund may invest directly will be treated as debt securities for purposes of the 80% policy.

The Fund is actively managed and does not seek to replicate the composition or performance of any index. Accordingly, portfolio management has discretion to manage the Fund’s portfolio in accordance with the Fund’s investment objectives. In pursuing the Fund’s investment objectives, Palmer Square Capital Management LLC (the “Advisor”) uses a blend of top-down analysis which includes macro analysis e.g., market, economic and geopolitical factors, relative value analysis across different asset classes, and monitoring of industry and sector trends, and bottom-up analysis which involves individual issuer and management analysis and security/transaction evaluation that seeks to identify debt securities that it believes can provide highly competitive rate yields and total return over the long term with relatively mitigated credit risk. The Advisor seeks to mitigate risk through bottom-up analysis of credit risk, diversification and hedging.

The Fund’s investment strategy may involve active and frequent trading of portfolio securities.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than would otherwise be the case.

Read More

PSQO - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSQO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSQO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSQO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSQO Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

PSQO - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PSQO Category Low Category High PSQO % Rank
Net Assets 10.6 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PSQO % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

PSQO - Expenses

Operational Fees

PSQO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.50% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.50% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

PSQO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

PSQO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PSQO Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

PSQO - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PSQO Category Low Category High PSQO % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PSQO Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PSQO Category Low Category High PSQO % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PSQO Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

PSQO - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

