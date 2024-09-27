Under normal circumstances, the Fund invests at least 80% of its net assets (plus any borrowings for investment purposes) in debt securities (the “80% Policy”). The Fund may invest in domestic and foreign debt securities of any maturity and credit quality, including securities rated below investment grade and unrated securities determined by the Fund’s investment advisor to be of comparable credit quality (commonly referred to as “high yield securities” or “junk bonds”). The types of debt securities in which the Fund may invest include, but are not limited to, (i) collateralized debt obligations (“CDOs”), collateralized loan obligations (“CLOs”) and other similar types of asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities of various tranches or classes, (ii) corporate bonds, notes and debentures, (iii) securities issued or guaranteed by the U.S. government, its agencies, instrumentalities or sponsored entities, (iv) senior secured floating rate and fixed rate loans or debt, and (v) second lien or other subordinated or unsecured floating rate and fixed rate loans or debt. The Fund may invest a significant portion of its assets in one or more investment types. Some of the loans in which the Fund may invest or get exposure to through its investments in CDOs, CLOs or other types of structured securities may be “covenant lite” loans. The Fund may invest in both U.S. dollar denominated and non-U.S. dollar denominated loans and securities, as well as securities of foreign issuers.

Asset-backed securities are pass-through certificates and other instruments secured by financial, physical and/or intangible assets. Such assets may include loans or leases secured by motor vehicles or other equipment, consumer receivables from sources such as credit cards or student loans, or cash flows from operating assets such as royalties and leases. Mortgage-backed securities in which the Fund may invest include those issued or guaranteed by federal agencies and/or U.S. Government sponsored instrumentalities, such as the Government National Mortgage Administration (“Ginnie Mae”), the Federal Housing Administration (“FHA”), the Federal National Mortgage Association (“Fannie Mae”) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (“Freddie Mac”). The Fund may also invest in commercial mortgage-backed securities (“CMBS”) and collateralized mortgage-backed securities (“CMOs”) issued or guaranteed by private entities.

For the purposes of achieving the Fund’s investment objectives, hedging risks, and enhancing liquidity, the Fund may also employ derivatives, such as: puts and calls on U.S. Treasury futures; options, swaps, and other interest rate derivatives; and credit default swaps on selected entities or indexes (where the Fund may act as either buyer or seller). The Fund’s investments in derivatives and other synthetic instruments that have economic characteristics similar to debt securities in which the Fund may invest directly will be treated as debt securities for purposes of the 80% policy.

The Fund is actively managed and does not seek to replicate the composition or performance of any index. Accordingly, portfolio management has discretion to manage the Fund’s portfolio in accordance with the Fund’s investment objectives. In pursuing the Fund’s investment objectives, Palmer Square Capital Management LLC (the “Advisor”) uses a blend of top-down analysis which includes macro analysis e.g., market, economic and geopolitical factors, relative value analysis across different asset classes, and monitoring of industry and sector trends, and bottom-up analysis which involves individual issuer and management analysis and security/transaction evaluation that seeks to identify debt securities that it believes can provide highly competitive rate yields and total return over the long term with relatively mitigated credit risk. The Advisor seeks to mitigate risk through bottom-up analysis of credit risk, diversification and hedging.

The Fund’s investment strategy may involve active and frequent trading of portfolio securities.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than would otherwise be the case.