Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF

ETF
PSQA
Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$20.125 +0.04 +0.17%
primary theme
N/A
PSQA (ETF)

Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$20.125 +0.04 +0.17%
primary theme
N/A
PSQA (ETF)

Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF

Payout Change
None
Price as of:
$20.125 +0.04 +0.17%
primary theme
N/A

Name

As of 09/27/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF

PSQA | ETF

$20.13

$10.5 M

0.00%

0.20%

Vitals

YTD Return

N/A

1 yr return

N/A

3 Yr Avg Return

N/A

5 Yr Avg Return

N/A

Net Assets

$10.5 M

Holdings in Top 10

N/A

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$20.1
$20.04
$20.13

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.20%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

As of 09/27/2024

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Annualized forward dividend yield. Multiplies the most recent dividend payout amount by its frequency and divides by the previous close price.

Exp Ratio

Expense ratio is the fund’s total annual operating expenses, including management fees, distribution fees, and other expenses, expressed as a percentage of average net assets.

Watchlist

Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF

PSQA | ETF

$20.13

$10.5 M

0.00%

0.20%

PSQA - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return N/A
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return N/A
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency N/A
  • Net Income Ratio N/A
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 0.0%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency N/A

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    N/A
  • Inception Date
    Sep 12, 2024
  • Shares Outstanding
    N/A
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    N/A

Fund Description

The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of the Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt Index (the “Index”). The Index is a rules-based observable pricing and total return index for CLO debt for sale in the United States rated at the time of issuance as AAA or AA by at least one of the major rating agencies or an equivalent rating as determined by Palmer Square Capital Management LLC (the “Advisor”). Such debt is often referred to as the senior tranches of a CLO. The Advisor uses an indexing strategy to achieve the Fund’s objective. As a result, the Fund does not seek to “beat” the Index and does not take temporary or defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, CLOs must be floating rate U.S. dollar-denominated tranches of “Arbitrage” CLOs collateralized by broadly syndicated loans originally rated AAA or AA (or an equivalent rating) with closing dates on or after January 1, 2009, with a minimum size of $500 million ($600 million prior to December 31, 2012). The CLO tranches eligible for inclusion in the Index include the top 50% of deals based on the per quarter deal issuance size. The CLOs must be managed by managers who manage at least three outstanding CLOs, at least two of which commenced on or after January 1, 2009. If the manager has more than two deals issued in one calendar year, the two largest deals based on par outstanding will be included in the Index. Eligible Index components are assigned a “diversity score” by Moody’s based on the diversification of the underlying loan assets of the CLO. CLOs with a diversity score of less than 45 during their reinvestment period are excluded from the Index. There is no limit to the number of components in the Index and individual weightings are based on market value. As of June 30, 2024, the Index was comprised of 672 CLOs, which are each in turn each comprised of a large number of loans. While the Fund may concentrate its industry exposure to extent of the Index, the Index is highly diversified as to issuers and industries.

Arbitrage CLOs are a pool of broadly syndicated loans which seek to capture the excess between (i) money coming from payment relating to interest and principal on underlying loans, and (ii) money going out in costs such as management fees. The following types of CLOs are not eligible for inclusion in the Index: (i) “Middle-market” CLOs which are collateralized by loans to small or medium-sized firms and/or by loans of a small or medium size, (ii) fixed rate, revolver, combo or step up notes, (iii) asset-backed CDOs collateralized by residential, commercial or consumer credit loans, (iv) emerging market CLOs collateralized by loans to or securities of emerging markets issuers and (v) “Balance Sheet” CLOs, which are loans securitized by the issuer.

The Fund does not hold all securities in the Index. The Fund uses a “representative sampling” index strategy, which involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of the Index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market value and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability, duration, maturity, credit ratings or yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of the Index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in the component securities of the Index. At times, the Fund may utilize different techniques to track the Index, including: (i) purchasing securities not contained in the Index that the Advisor believes are appropriate to substitute for securities in the Index, (ii) overweighting or underweighting component securities of the Index, and (iii) purchasing or selling securities in the Index in anticipation of their addition to or removal from the Index. Securities that are not components of the Index may include other CLOs and debt securities or pooled vehicles such as mutual funds or exchange-traded funds that the Advisor believes are consistent with tracking the Index.

The Index is rebalanced at the close of the last business day of each quarter, following the U.S. holiday calendar. Refinancing transactions are included in rebalances at the close of the last business day of each month, following the U.S. holiday calendar. The Fund rebalances its portfolio in accordance with the Index. Therefore, any changes to the Index’s rebalance schedule will result in corresponding changes to the Fund’s rebalance schedule. The Index is sponsored by the Advisor. The Index is calculated by NYSE Group, Inc. or its affiliates and is available for licensed users.

The Fund’s investment strategy may involve active and frequent trading of portfolio securities.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than would otherwise be the case.

Read More

PSQA - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSQA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSQA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSQA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD N/A N/A N/A N/A
1 Yr N/A N/A N/A N/A
3 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
5 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A
10 Yr N/A* N/A N/A N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSQA Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2023 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2022 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2021 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A
2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A

PSQA - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PSQA Category Low Category High PSQA % Rank
Net Assets 10.5 M N/A N/A N/A
Number of Holdings N/A N/A N/A N/A
Net Assets in Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A
Weighting of Top 10 N/A N/A N/A N/A

Top 10 Holdings

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PSQA % Rank
Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Preferred Stocks 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Other 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Convertible Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Cash 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A
Bonds 		0.00% N/A N/A N/A

PSQA - Expenses

Operational Fees

PSQA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.20% N/A N/A N/A
Management Fee 0.20% N/A N/A N/A
12b-1 Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A
Administrative Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Sales Fees

PSQA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Load N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trading Fees

PSQA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A N/A N/A N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PSQA Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A N/A N/A N/A

PSQA - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PSQA Category Low Category High PSQA % Rank
Dividend Yield 0.00% N/A N/A N/A

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PSQA Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PSQA Category Low Category High PSQA % Rank
Net Income Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PSQA Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency

Distributions History

View More +

PSQA - Fund Manager Analysis

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×