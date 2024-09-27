The Fund uses a “passive management” (or indexing) approach to track the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of the Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt Index (the “Index”). The Index is a rules-based observable pricing and total return index for CLO debt for sale in the United States rated at the time of issuance as AAA or AA by at least one of the major rating agencies or an equivalent rating as determined by Palmer Square Capital Management LLC (the “Advisor”). Such debt is often referred to as the senior tranches of a CLO. The Advisor uses an indexing strategy to achieve the Fund’s objective. As a result, the Fund does not seek to “beat” the Index and does not take temporary or defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued.

To be eligible for inclusion in the Index, CLOs must be floating rate U.S. dollar-denominated tranches of “Arbitrage” CLOs collateralized by broadly syndicated loans originally rated AAA or AA (or an equivalent rating) with closing dates on or after January 1, 2009, with a minimum size of $500 million ($600 million prior to December 31, 2012). The CLO tranches eligible for inclusion in the Index include the top 50% of deals based on the per quarter deal issuance size. The CLOs must be managed by managers who manage at least three outstanding CLOs, at least two of which commenced on or after January 1, 2009. If the manager has more than two deals issued in one calendar year, the two largest deals based on par outstanding will be included in the Index. Eligible Index components are assigned a “diversity score” by Moody’s based on the diversification of the underlying loan assets of the CLO. CLOs with a diversity score of less than 45 during their reinvestment period are excluded from the Index. There is no limit to the number of components in the Index and individual weightings are based on market value. As of June 30, 2024, the Index was comprised of 672 CLOs, which are each in turn each comprised of a large number of loans. While the Fund may concentrate its industry exposure to extent of the Index, the Index is highly diversified as to issuers and industries.

Arbitrage CLOs are a pool of broadly syndicated loans which seek to capture the excess between (i) money coming from payment relating to interest and principal on underlying loans, and (ii) money going out in costs such as management fees. The following types of CLOs are not eligible for inclusion in the Index: (i) “Middle-market” CLOs which are collateralized by loans to small or medium-sized firms and/or by loans of a small or medium size, (ii) fixed rate, revolver, combo or step up notes, (iii) asset-backed CDOs collateralized by residential, commercial or consumer credit loans, (iv) emerging market CLOs collateralized by loans to or securities of emerging markets issuers and (v) “Balance Sheet” CLOs, which are loans securitized by the issuer.

The Fund does not hold all securities in the Index. The Fund uses a “representative sampling” index strategy, which involves investing in a representative sample of securities that collectively has an investment profile similar to that of the Index. The securities selected are expected to have, in the aggregate, investment characteristics (based on factors such as market value and industry weightings), fundamental characteristics (such as return variability, duration, maturity, credit ratings or yield) and liquidity measures similar to those of the Index. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets (including borrowings for investment purposes) in the component securities of the Index. At times, the Fund may utilize different techniques to track the Index, including: (i) purchasing securities not contained in the Index that the Advisor believes are appropriate to substitute for securities in the Index, (ii) overweighting or underweighting component securities of the Index, and (iii) purchasing or selling securities in the Index in anticipation of their addition to or removal from the Index. Securities that are not components of the Index may include other CLOs and debt securities or pooled vehicles such as mutual funds or exchange-traded funds that the Advisor believes are consistent with tracking the Index.

The Index is rebalanced at the close of the last business day of each quarter, following the U.S. holiday calendar. Refinancing transactions are included in rebalances at the close of the last business day of each month, following the U.S. holiday calendar. The Fund rebalances its portfolio in accordance with the Index. Therefore, any changes to the Index’s rebalance schedule will result in corresponding changes to the Fund’s rebalance schedule. The Index is sponsored by the Advisor. The Index is calculated by NYSE Group, Inc. or its affiliates and is available for licensed users.

The Fund’s investment strategy may involve active and frequent trading of portfolio securities.

The Fund is non-diversified, which means it may invest a greater portion of its assets in fewer issuers than would otherwise be the case.