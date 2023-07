The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). The Fund is a “fund of funds,” meaning that it invests its assets primarily in other ETFs (“Underlying ETFs”), rather than in securities of individual companies. Under normal circumstances, most of those Underlying ETFs will be ETFs that are advised by the Fund’s adviser or one of its affiliates (the “Invesco ETFs”). However, at times the Fund also may invest a portion of its assets in Underlying ETFs that are advised by unaffiliated advisers. The Fund and the Invesco ETFs are part of the same group of investment companies.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by allocating its assets using a moderately conservative investment style that seeks to maximize the benefits of diversification, which focuses on investing portions of the Fund’s assets in Underlying ETFs that invest primarily in equity

securities (“Equity ETFs”), as well as in Underlying ETFs that invest primarily in fixed-income securities (“Fixed Income ETFs”). Specifically, the Fund’s target allocation is to invest approximately 25%-55% of its total assets in Equity ETFs and approximately 45%-75% of its total assets in Fixed Income ETFs. Approximately 5%-25% of the Fund’s assets will be allocated to Underlying ETFs that invest primarily in foreign equity and foreign fixed income securities, as well as American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) and global depositary receipts (“GDRs”) that represent those securities.

The Fund’s sub-adviser uses the following investment process to construct the Fund’s portfolio: (1) a strategic allocation across broad asset classes (i.e., equities and fixed income securities) and particular investment factors within those classes (e.g., for fixed income securities, exposure to domestic, international, corporate, government, high-yield and investment grade bonds; for equity securities, exposure to domestic and international stocks); (2) selection of Underlying ETFs that best represent those broad asset classes and factor exposures, based on comprehensive quantitative and qualitative criteria (such as management experience and structure, investment process, performance and risk metrics); (3) determination by the Fund’s sub-adviser of target weightings in each Underlying ETF in a manner that seeks to manage the amount of active risk contributed by each Underlying ETF; and (4) ongoing monitoring of the Fund’s performance and risk. The Fund typically holds a limited number of securities (generally 10-20).