Home
Guide
Picks
High Yield
Dates
Monthly
Screener
Resources
ESG
Retire
Channels
Continue to site >
Trending ETFs
Rating
Sector Rating
Recommendation *
Avoid
Neutral
Fair
Quality
Rating Breakdown
Avg.
Relative Strength
The relative strength of a dividend stock indicates whether the stock is uptrending or not. The major determining factor in this rating is whether the stock is trading close to its 52-week-high.
Overall Yield Attractiveness
If a stock’s yield is above or near the market average then it will be rated higher within this parameter. High dividend yields (usually over 10%) should be considered extremely risky, while low dividend yields (1% or less) are simply not very beneficial to long-term investors.
Dividend Reliability
A stock’s dividend reliability is determined by a healthy payout ratio that is higher than other stocks. A company that pays out close to half its earnings as dividends and retains the other half of earnings has ample room to grow its business and pay out more dividends in the future.
Dividend Uptrend
A stock’s Dividend Uptrend rating is dependent on the company’s price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio to evaluate whether or not a stock’s dividend is likely to trend upward. If a stock is valued near, or slightly below the market average, research has shown that the market expects the stock’s dividend to increase.
Earnings Growth
A stock’s Earnings Growth rating evaluates a company’s expected EPS for the current financial year and compares it to next financial year’s expected EPS. Stocks with single-digit growth estimates will have a higher rating than others, as our research has shown that well-established dividend-paying companies have modest earnings growth estimates.
Upgrade to Premium to get unlimited access to Ratings, Recommendations, Payout Estimates, and more.
You take care of your investments. We like that.
Upgrade to Premium to access your Watchlist and more.
Or Login to Your Premium Account

Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF

Active ETF
PSMM
Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.689 +0.0 +0.03%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative/Balanced Allocation
PSMM (ETF)

Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.689 +0.0 +0.03%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative/Balanced Allocation
PSMM (ETF)

Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF

Payout Change
Pending
Price as of:
$13.689 +0.0 +0.03%
primary theme
U.S. Conservative/Balanced Allocation

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF

PSMM | Active ETF

$13.69

$15.7 M

3.48%

$0.48

0.35%

Vitals

YTD Return

2.0%

1 yr return

2.0%

3 Yr Avg Return

3.5%

5 Yr Avg Return

3.7%

Net Assets

$15.7 M

Holdings in Top 10

75.9%

52 WEEK LOW AND HIGH

$13.7
$12.86
$14.48

Expenses

OPERATING FEES

Expense Ratio 0.35%

SALES FEES

Front Load N/A

Deferred Load N/A

TRADING FEES

Turnover N/A

Redemption Fee N/A

Min Investment

Standard (Taxable)

N/A

IRA

N/A

Fund Classification

Fund Type

Exchange Traded Fund

Name

Price

Aum/Mkt Cap

YIELD

Exp Ratio

Watchlist

Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF

PSMM | Active ETF

$13.69

$15.7 M

3.48%

$0.48

0.35%

PSMM - Profile

Distributions

  • YTD Total Return -8.4%
  • 3 Yr Annualized Total Return 6.2%
  • 5 Yr Annualized Total Return 5.6%
  • Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually
  • Net Income Ratio 2.20%
DIVIDENDS
  • Dividend Yield 3.5%
  • Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly

Fund Details

  • Legal Name
    Invesco Moderately Conservative Multi-Asset Allocation ETF
  • Fund Family Name
    Invesco
  • Inception Date
    Feb 21, 2017
  • Shares Outstanding
    1420001
  • Share Class
    N/A
  • Currency
    USD
  • Domiciled Country
    United States
  • Manager
    Peter Hubbard

Fund Description

The Fund is an actively managed exchange-traded fund (“ETF”). The Fund is a “fund of funds,” meaning that it invests its assets primarily in other ETFs (“Underlying ETFs”), rather than in securities of individual companies. Under normal circumstances, most of those Underlying ETFs will be ETFs that are advised by the Fund’s adviser or one of its affiliates (the “Invesco ETFs”). However, at times the Fund also may invest a portion of its assets in Underlying ETFs that are advised by unaffiliated advisers. The Fund and the Invesco ETFs are part of the same group of investment companies.
The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by allocating its assets using a moderately conservative investment style that seeks to maximize the benefits of diversification, which focuses on investing portions of the Fund’s assets in Underlying ETFs that invest primarily in equity
securities (“Equity ETFs”), as well as in Underlying ETFs that invest primarily in fixed-income securities (“Fixed Income ETFs”). Specifically, the Fund’s target allocation is to invest approximately 25%-55% of its total assets in Equity ETFs and approximately 45%-75% of its total assets in Fixed Income ETFs. Approximately 5%-25% of the Fund’s assets will be allocated to Underlying ETFs that invest primarily in foreign equity and foreign fixed income securities, as well as American depositary receipts (“ADRs”) and global depositary receipts (“GDRs”) that represent those securities.
The Fund’s sub-adviser uses the following investment process to construct the Fund’s portfolio: (1) a strategic allocation across broad asset classes (i.e., equities and fixed income securities) and particular investment factors within those classes (e.g., for fixed income securities, exposure to domestic, international, corporate, government, high-yield and investment grade bonds; for equity securities, exposure to domestic and international stocks); (2) selection of Underlying ETFs that best represent those broad asset classes and factor exposures, based on comprehensive quantitative and qualitative criteria (such as management experience and structure, investment process, performance and risk metrics); (3) determination by the Fund’s sub-adviser of target weightings in each Underlying ETF in a manner that seeks to manage the amount of active risk contributed by each Underlying ETF; and (4) ongoing monitoring of the Fund’s performance and risk. The Fund typically holds a limited number of securities (generally 10-20).
Based on the portfolio managers’ research, the strategic allocations of the Fund’s assets are diversified to gain exposure to areas of the market that the portfolio managers believe may perform well over a full market cycle, while still creating a moderately conservative portfolio with a somewhat lower risk profile than the overall stock market. At any given time, the Fund’s asset class allocations may not match the above percentage weightings due to market fluctuations, cash flows and other factors. The Fund’s sub-adviser may add or eliminate certain Underlying ETFs from the Fund’s portfolio and may also change the target percentage of the Fund’s assets allocated to a given asset class or Underlying ETF, all without shareholder approval. The current list of Underlying ETFs is available at www.invesco.com/ETFs.
Read More

PSMM - Performance

Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSMM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD 2.0% -8.1% 19.3% 91.20%
1 Yr 2.0% -9.8% 54.5% 38.15%
3 Yr 3.5%* -6.6% 9.7% 2.16%
5 Yr 3.7%* -6.4% 6.1% 2.30%
10 Yr 0.0%* -4.5% 5.3% 34.74%

* Annualized

Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSMM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.6% -35.0% 33.6% 5.49%
2021 5.3% -5.9% 7.0% 2.34%
2020 3.0% -3.6% 12.1% 6.44%
2019 3.9% -2.5% 5.1% 0.76%
2018 -0.8% -4.8% -0.6% 0.78%

Total Return Ranking - Trailing

Period PSMM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
YTD -8.4% -11.0% 19.3% 99.10%
1 Yr -3.8% -9.8% 54.5% 92.78%
3 Yr 6.2%* -6.6% 9.7% 1.45%
5 Yr 5.6%* -6.4% 7.5% 1.28%
10 Yr N/A* -4.5% 6.0% N/A

* Annualized

Total Return Ranking - Calendar

Period PSMM Return Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
2022 -12.6% -35.0% 33.6% 5.49%
2021 5.3% -5.9% 14.7% 2.34%
2020 3.0% -3.6% 12.1% 6.44%
2019 3.9% -2.5% 5.1% 0.76%
2018 -0.8% -4.8% -0.4% 17.75%

PSMM - Holdings

Concentration Analysis

PSMM Category Low Category High PSMM % Rank
Net Assets 15.7 M 130 K 62.8 B 95.72%
Number of Holdings 21 3 25236 62.64%
Net Assets in Top 10 15.5 M 125 K 11 B 94.99%
Weighting of Top 10 75.91% 6.3% 100.0% 49.35%

Top 10 Holdings

  1. Invesco 1-30 Laddered Treasury ETF 12.86%
  2. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF 11.79%
  3. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF 9.30%
  4. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF 9.06%
  5. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF 8.89%
  6. Invesco SP 500 Pure Growth ETF 8.62%
  7. Invesco Government Agency Portfolio, Institutional Class 7.07%
  8. Invesco Private Prime Fund 6.66%
  9. Invesco PureBeta 0-5 Yr US TIPS ETF 6.09%
  10. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF 5.55%

Asset Allocation

Weighting Return Low Return High PSMM % Rank
Bonds 		54.47% 11.31% 89.41% 43.86%
Stocks 		40.99% 3.48% 51.81% 34.77%
Preferred Stocks 		3.09% 0.00% 21.95% 3.87%
Cash 		1.06% -35.68% 69.40% 86.33%
Convertible Bonds 		0.39% 0.00% 71.77% 83.60%
Other 		0.00% -2.79% 21.77% 76.99%

Stock Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PSMM % Rank
Technology 		16.91% 0.22% 27.92% 50.23%
Financial Services 		13.93% 0.00% 83.50% 66.74%
Industrials 		11.07% 0.14% 17.90% 30.73%
Healthcare 		10.62% 0.00% 24.25% 86.47%
Consumer Cyclical 		9.54% 0.00% 14.20% 52.29%
Energy 		8.19% 0.00% 62.93% 10.55%
Consumer Defense 		7.35% 0.00% 51.19% 41.74%
Utilities 		6.89% 0.00% 48.33% 21.33%
Real Estate 		5.90% 0.00% 43.16% 46.56%
Communication Services 		5.28% 0.00% 11.11% 77.75%
Basic Materials 		4.32% 0.00% 32.82% 44.04%

Stock Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PSMM % Rank
US 		31.12% 3.48% 51.08% 30.98%
Non US 		9.87% 0.00% 25.18% 51.25%

Bond Sector Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PSMM % Rank
Corporate 		36.65% 0.00% 96.66% 36.67%
Government 		36.46% 0.00% 94.29% 33.03%
Municipal 		21.06% 0.00% 99.85% 3.42%
Securitized 		3.76% 0.00% 52.08% 86.79%
Cash & Equivalents 		2.07% 0.15% 71.66% 97.27%
Derivative 		0.01% 0.00% 27.44% 59.23%

Bond Geographic Breakdown

Weighting Return Low Return High PSMM % Rank
US 		51.19% 9.98% 83.14% 21.87%
Non US 		3.28% 0.00% 30.21% 89.98%

PSMM - Expenses

Operational Fees

PSMM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Expense Ratio 0.35% 0.01% 13.45% 77.29%
Management Fee 0.05% 0.00% 1.25% 29.12%
12b-1 Fee N/A 0.00% 1.00% N/A
Administrative Fee N/A 0.01% 0.70% N/A

Sales Fees

PSMM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Front Load N/A 1.00% 5.75% N/A
Deferred Load N/A 1.00% 5.00% N/A

Trading Fees

PSMM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Max Redemption Fee N/A 0.00% 2.00% N/A

Related Fees

Turnover provides investors a proxy for the trading fees incurred by mutual fund managers who frequently adjust position allocations. Higher turnover means higher trading fees.

PSMM Fees (% of AUM) Category Return Low Category Return High Rank in Category (%)
Turnover N/A 2.00% 380.00% 31.53%

PSMM - Distributions

Dividend Yield Analysis

PSMM Category Low Category High PSMM % Rank
Dividend Yield 3.48% 0.00% 6.08% 2.48%

Dividend Distribution Analysis

PSMM Category Low Category High Category Mod
Dividend Distribution Frequency Quarterly Annually Quarterly Quarterly

Net Income Ratio Analysis

PSMM Category Low Category High PSMM % Rank
Net Income Ratio 2.20% -1.22% 6.83% 31.05%

Capital Gain Distribution Analysis

PSMM Category Low Category High Capital Mode
Capital Gain Distribution Frequency Annually Annually Semi-Annually Annually

Distributions History

View More +

PSMM - Fund Manager Analysis

Managers

Peter Hubbard

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 21, 2017

5.27

5.3%

Peter Hubbard, Vice President and Director of Portfolio Management of the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC. Mr. Hubbard has been a Portfolio Manager of the Adviser since June 2007 and has been associated with the Adviser since 2005. Prior to joining the Invesco PowerShares Capital Management LLC, Hubbard was a research analyst and trader for Ritchie Capital from September 2003 to May 2005.

Michael Jeanette

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 21, 2017

5.27

5.3%

Michael Jeanette, Senior Portfolio Manager of Invesco Capital Management LLC, has been associated with Invesco Capital Management LLC since 2008. Prior to joining Invesco Capital Management LLC, Mr. Jeanette was a trust advisor and GM of Chicago based Richard Lamb, LLC from 1998 to 2007.

Jacob Borbidge

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 21, 2017

5.27

5.3%

Blank

Duy Nguyen

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Feb 21, 2017

5.27

5.3%

Duy Nguyen serves as Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager for Invesco Global Solutions Development and Implementation. He has been with Invesco since 2000, most recently on the Invesco Global Quantitative Strategies team. Previously, he was assistant vice president and quantitative equity analyst with Van Kampen American Capital, and vice president and director of quantitative services for FactSet Research Systems.

Jeffrey Bennett

Start Date

Tenure

Tenure Rank

Apr 30, 2020

2.08

2.1%

Jeff Bennett is a Senior Portfolio Manager and Head of Manager Selection for the Invesco Investment Solutions team, which provides customized multi-asset investment strategies for institutional and retail clients. Mr. Bennett joined Invesco when the firm combined with OppenheimerFunds in 2019. Prior to joining Invesco, he was a senior portfolio manager and manager due diligence specialist in the OppenheimerFunds Global Multi-Asset Group (GMAG).

Tenure Analysis

Category Low Category High Category Average Category Mode
0.09 28.73 6.42 2.41

Advertisement

×

Wait! Rates are rising, is your portfolio ready?

×